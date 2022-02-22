 Skip to content
(CNN) NewsFlash Water wet, sky blue, Ahmaud Arbery black, whites who lynched him committed a hate crime   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this means federal prison and gen pop.

I bet there are a few victims of racism in prison that would like to "have a word" with these klan hood wearing mutherfarkers.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure they didn't hate committing the crime. It was the whole being arrested and convicted part that they were not very fond of
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
INB4 "This shouldn't exist because thoughtcrime blah blah blah" bullshiat.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good.jpeg
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good thing they rejected their plea deal. The master race has the best legal minds.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fry them.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nice.jpg
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hope each one of them has a POC cellmate.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Good thing they rejected their plea deal. The master race has the best legal minds.


The judge rejected it.
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Good thing they rejected their plea deal. The master race has the best legal minds.


They didn't reject it, the judge threw it out.

Anybody know what the possible sentence is? Are these assholes ever going to see the light of day again?
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Before anyone comes in with the "hate crimes aren't real" nonsense: hate crimes are terrorism and should absolutely be punished more harshly. They killed Ahmaud Arbery, but they were attacking all black people with the nerve to go jogging.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jso2897: INB4 "This shouldn't exist because thoughtcrime blah blah blah" bullshiat.


*shakes tiny fist*
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I hope this means federal prison and gen pop.

I bet there are a few victims of racism in prison that would like to "have a word" with these klan hood wearing mutherfarkers.


I think they are serving state time as well, so depends on whether this is consecutive or concurrent.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Good thing they rejected their plea deal. The master race has the best legal minds.


?  They didn't.  Some judge did.
 
Xaxor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I guess it deserves a news flash but after they were convicted of murder I feel this was guaranteed.
 
Big 900
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Good thing they rejected their plea deal. The master race has the best legal minds.


IIRC, they didn't reject the plea deal, the judge did.
 
DocUi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I hope this means federal prison and gen pop.

I bet there are a few victims of racism in prison that would like to "have a word" with these klan hood wearing mutherfarkers.


That's the point.  The racist murderers wanted fed prison, the DA said... sure!  Against the wishes of the family.  The judge was like, nope, get bent no deal for you.

Fed prison is generally considered to be nicer/better etc. than State Prisons.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When your defense is "he also said bad things about a white guy once", you know your case is screwed.
 
Tymast
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
3 more votes Trump will have to find now
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Fry them.


Ironically, that's a conservative/right wing approach to punishment - the death penalty, and they were probably spared a DP sentence by liberal reforms (i.e., end federal death penalty sentences).
 
thehobbes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I hope this means federal prison and gen pop.

I bet there are a few victims of racism in prison that would like to "have a word" with these klan hood wearing mutherfarkers.


I thought they pled guilty to federal crimes because they wanted federal prison conditions over state conditions, which is why the family wanted the pleas thrown out.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I hope this means federal prison and gen pop.

I bet there are a few victims of racism in prison that would like to "have a word" with these klan hood wearing mutherfarkers.


I don't even like the idea of people suggesting any rape or violence in prison is a good thing, even for these jerkoffs. However, just as a point of reference for you, some of the most powerful gangs in prison are "White Power" gangs aka Nazi gangs. These f**kers will be some Nazi's little friend in short order.

So they aren't going to face much danger... they aren't kid diddlers insofar as we know.
 
Candy Colored Clown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wtf kind of title is this?
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You know, I'm not a fan of the Death Penalty, but, if this nation is going to INSIST on having it, this would be one of those times.
 
The Negro Community
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Slackfumasta: thealgorerhythm: Good thing they rejected their plea deal. The master race has the best legal minds.

They didn't reject it, the judge threw it out.

Anybody know what the possible sentence is? Are these assholes ever going to see the light of day again?


Life. One of them (the one without the gun) has a chance of getting out after 30 years (well into his 80s), but the other two are gone for good.

It turns out that when you spend your entire lifetime saying that you'd like to kill people just because of their race, no one believes that race wasn't a factor when you happen to make good on it.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thehobbes: SpectroBoy: I hope this means federal prison and gen pop.

I bet there are a few victims of racism in prison that would like to "have a word" with these klan hood wearing mutherfarkers.

I thought they pled guilty to federal crimes because they wanted federal prison conditions over state conditions, which is why the family wanted the pleas thrown out.


Generally speaking, yes. That's what Chauvin attempted to do as soon as he was convicted in MN - plead guilty in the hopes that he'd be transferred to fed instead of state.
 
JokerMattly
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thehobbes: I thought they pled guilty to federal crimes because they wanted federal prison conditions over state conditions, which is why the family wanted the pleas thrown out.


This is correct - Federal prisons are better funded and less populated than state prisons, generally.
The conclusion seemed inevitable - when someone brings up the N-word in a discussion about zucchini noodles, there's not a lot of other reasons than "dudes racist as foooork."
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Fry them.


That's letting them off easy.

They're already doing life (dad and son without parole) in the state pen. That might be worse than the death penalty.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Actually, I think Arbery's pretty white now.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hugram: I hope each one of them has a POC cellmate.


Each one of them are the POC cell mate. Hopefully they share a bunk with a 300lb muscle bound black militant Brother of Islam that's doing life.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Man, Fox News is gonna be so disappointed. It's like telling folks that hunting season is over for them.

As for the verdict: good. Now sentence these bastards and bury them dark and deep where they can't hurt anyone ever again.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I hope this means federal prison and gen pop.

I bet there are a few victims of racism in prison that would like to "have a word" with these klan hood wearing mutherfarkers.


They will Klan up as soon as they get to prison.
 
Headso
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: So they aren't going to face much danger...


If you are in a gang in a maximum security prison I'm going to guess it's probably not a walk in the park as far as how much danger you are in on a typical day.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But the plea deal :(
 
gremlin79
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Good thing they rejected their plea deal. The master race has the best legal minds.


They accepted the deal.  The judge rejected it at the family's request
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
farking murderers.  Racist piece of shiat murderers.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Man, Fox News is gonna be so disappointed. It's like telling folks that hunting season is over for them.


They will just ignore it, and talk a lot about Jussie Smollett.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good, holding racists accountable for being racist is an important step.
 
AeAe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wouldn't mind it if these assholes were hung by the neck. Then burn the bodies
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: SpectroBoy: I hope this means federal prison and gen pop.

I bet there are a few victims of racism in prison that would like to "have a word" with these klan hood wearing mutherfarkers.

They will Klan up as soon as they get to prison.


They 100% will. They'll be lauded as heroes and protected. Still, it's not a life I'd say is "good," and they deserve their punishment of time.
 
QFarker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, now what?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Big 900: thealgorerhythm: Good thing they rejected their plea deal. The master race has the best legal minds.

IIRC, they didn't reject the plea deal, the judge did.


Exactly, neither fark and the master race aren't sending us their best legal minds.
 
Remarkable_Anus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hopefully one day you won't be able to tell their fart from a yawn.

/Not condoning rape but love happens for lifers - or so I've heard
 
KingKauff
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Good thing they rejected their plea deal. The master race has the best legal minds.


Actually, the judge threw it out, I do believe.
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It can't be repeated enough that these people almost got off entirely on their lynching. The original DA wasn't going to do anything, and the world only learned about this because that one idiot's lawyer released the original video.

That DA needs to be investigated next.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The plus here is they will reside far, far away from home.

I understand Sandstone MN is nice this time of year.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Each one of them are the POC cell mate. Hopefully they share a bunk with a 300lb muscle bound black militant Brother of Islam that's doing life.


That's a good point.

They spent their lives calling black people, and treating them like, the n-word and getting away with it. In prison, they're the n-word.

I wouldn't be surprised if they joined the prison chapter of the KKK.
 
