 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Body of missing boater recovered at American Lake. Rescuers were able to identify the lake by the sheer number of firearms and crying eagles involved   (kiro7.com) divider line
13
    More: Sad, English-language films, Coast Guard crew, Boat, KIRO-TV, missing boater, American Lake, body of a drowning victim, recovery effort  
•       •       •

706 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2022 at 6:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
kurowski.comView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Officials said they found a life jacket and a boat

They should bury him with his life jacket, I'm sure that's what he wanted.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American Lake?
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Amuricah tag subby?

Am disappoint.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica Cart

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
USAF Retired
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feet intact? If not, I may have a matching pair.
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: American Lake?


We used to have camping access to that lake back in the 70s.  Main thing I remember about it was to rinse off after being in the water to avoid getting "swimmers itch".
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
lol.  like calling somewhere here 'British place'
 
bubbaloo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not a witch
 
Birnone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The article doesn't say if the boater was vaccinated or not, so I don't know how to feel.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Birnone: The article doesn't say if the boater was vaccinated or not, so I don't know how to feel.


oh.
what a strange person you must be.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lady J: lol.  like calling somewhere here 'British place'


Oregon and Washington State used to be contested territory with the  British, so a lot of places have names given to them by local settlers, to explain just exactly which side had the strongest claim to that particular Lake, Hill, or other geographical feature, at least in terms of who would show up with guns to contest it.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.