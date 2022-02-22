 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is World Spay Day, so let's spay this world to keep it from reproducing   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Neutering, Cat, Dog, World Spay Day, neutering programs, Castration, Spay Day USA, AB 1634  
•       •       •

142 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2022 at 3:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just as a quick refresher: females get spayed, males get castrated, both get neutered.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would a Vet's speedy service be a Pay & Spay?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hands off across America.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Just as a quick refresher: females get spayed, males get castrated, both get neutered.


Fark user imageView Full Size


WHAT GETTING SPEE'D MIGHT LOOK LIKE.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh won't you spay
Just a little bit longer
Oh please please spay
Just a little bit longer

And the promoter don't mind
And the roadies don't mind
If we take a little time
And we leave it all behind and sing
One more song
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Just as a quick refresher: females get spayed, males get castrated, both get neutered.


I just doubled checked to be sure -- seems like orgs like the ASPCA, VCA, etc. use neuter solely for males as a synonym for castration, which lines up with what our vets have always said.  'Sterilization' is the both-sexes term if one wishes.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I always get my dogs fixed
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Get your booster shot and spay the 'rona already.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought it said World Spa Day. And then I wondered what reproduction had to do with it.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Cafe Threads: Just as a quick refresher: females get spayed, males get castrated, both get neutered.

I just doubled checked to be sure -- seems like orgs like the ASPCA, VCA, etc. use neuter solely for males as a synonym for castration, which lines up with what our vets have always said.  'Sterilization' is the both-sexes term if one wishes.


I have also heard "altered" as a gender-neutral term. It is common in cat and dog show circles.

Personally, I like "speutered" which works really well when dealing with a litter of foster kittens which includes both sexes.

Ys, this may be World Spay Day, but don't forget to get the boys' trouble nuggets taken care of too.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.