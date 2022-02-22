 Skip to content
(The Corning Leader)   Dear Penthouse, I never thought this would happen to me but it turns out my OB-GYN of almost 10 years is actually my biological father   (the-leader.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is terrible and she has every right to sue, but in the end if the doctor had not been the donor she would literally not exist. I don't like how we select who gets into medical school in the US, we should shift priorities a bit. We need fewer narcissist doctors.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He just wanted an update on how it turned out.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
All the best strippers have daddy issues. Just saying.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Looks familiar, but I can't quite put my finger in it..."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dr: Dear, please put your legs on the stirrups please.
Daughter: Yes, doctor.
Dr: Ok, I'm just going to take a quick look before i take out the instruments. Don't worry they're kept warm.
    Hmmm,..
Daughter: is there problem?
Dr. No, but all of sudden I had a case of deja vu, like, I've seen this before. Whodid you say your mom was?
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That is terrible and she has every right to sue, but in the end if the doctor had not been the donor she would literally not exist. I don't like how we select who gets into medical school in the US, we should shift priorities a bit. We need fewer narcissist doctors.


In the end the doctor could have had a shred of ethics and not been a serial reproductive parasite. I hope he loses everything and dies in prison
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: Dr: Dear, please put your legs on the stirrups please.
Daughter: Yes, doctor.
Dr: Ok, I'm just going to take a quick look before i take out the instruments. Don't worry they're kept warm.
  Hmmm,..
Daughter: is there problem?
Dr. No, but all of sudden I had a case of deja vu, like, I've seen this before. Whodid you say your mom was?


She's the spitting image... never mind.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: Dr: Dear, please put your legs on the stirrups please.
Daughter: Yes, doctor.
Dr: Ok, I'm just going to take a quick look before i take out the instruments. Don't worry they're kept warm.
    Hmmm,..
Daughter: is there problem?
Dr. No, but all of sudden I had a case of deja vu, like, I've seen this before. Whodid you say your mom was?


You'd think deja vu would be the last thing a poon-doctor would have.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: steklo: Dr: Dear, please put your legs on the stirrups please.
Daughter: Yes, doctor.
Dr: Ok, I'm just going to take a quick look before i take out the instruments. Don't worry they're kept warm.
  Hmmm,..
Daughter: is there problem?
Dr. No, but all of sudden I had a case of deja vu, like, I've seen this before. Whodid you say your mom was?

You'd think deja vu would be the last thing a poon-doctor would have.


Just like Neo, though - there you are, staring at the same... never mind, again.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There was no emoji with the text - no smiley face, no frown - to forewarn her of what was to come.

This might be the most bizarrely inappropriate sentence I'll read today. I hope.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In April 2021, Hellquist, suffering with severe migraines and continuing menstrual problems, again visited Wortman. The genetic test results from his daughter and Hellquist's half-brother had yet to be completed.


She thinks she's his daughter and is freaking out about it, but goes BACK to him before knowing for certain?  fark it must be hard to find a good OB/GYN.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Trocadero: There was no emoji with the text - no smiley face, no frown - to forewarn her of what was to come.

This might be the most bizarrely inappropriate sentence I'll read today. I hope.


I can't imagine a scenario where an emoji would help that situation. Is "Your daddy's had his hand in your cooch :'(" really going to mitigate any emotions? The fark?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mike_d85:

In April 2021, Hellquist, suffering with severe migraines and continuing menstrual problems, again visited Wortman. The genetic test results from his daughter and Hellquist's half-brother had yet to be completed.


She thinks she's his daughter and is freaking out about it, but goes BACK to him before knowing for certain?  fark it must be hard to find a good OB/GYN.


I don't know why man would want to be one. You'd see some beautiful things and some things that would make you gay.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mugato: mike_d85:

In April 2021, Hellquist, suffering with severe migraines and continuing menstrual problems, again visited Wortman. The genetic test results from his daughter and Hellquist's half-brother had yet to be completed.


She thinks she's his daughter and is freaking out about it, but goes BACK to him before knowing for certain?  fark it must be hard to find a good OB/GYN.

I don't know why man would want to be one. You'd see some beautiful things and some things that would make you gay.


Great now I want oysters
 
Stavr0
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No, this is not a repeat.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Stavr0: No, this is not a repeat.


Not to mention a few TV police procedural plots. This one has to be in the TV Cop Lawyer Big Book of Plots.
 
greggerm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Forgive me for tuning out the story and not reading every word, but it did seem pretty amusing that The Leader made every effort to include as many photos of Ms. Hellquist as possible along with one of Mr. Wortman so we could all play "Genealogist, The Home Game" today.
 
