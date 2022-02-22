 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(14 News Evansville)   Man robs house wearing gorilla mask. Dr. Zaius wanted as material witness   (14news.com) divider line
19
    More: Weird, Firearm, Gun, 36-year-old Kyle Coleman, Cannon, Monday morning, Newton Street, Police, Officers  
•       •       •

184 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2022 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was the house wearing a gorilla mask?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P Troy McClure
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seen fleeing the scene riding a guy wearing a horse mask.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Shiat, they're a gang.
 
Geralt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But did you see the dancing man in a gorilla suit?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Why was the house wearing a gorilla mask?


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Keep your hands off my shiat, you damn dirty ape.
 
germ78
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Rob me Dr. Zaius!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"I want every monkey dead
From Chimpan-a to Chimpan-z"

/Canadian version
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 640x480]

R.I.P Troy McClure


You might remember him from such touching memorials as...
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wasted away again in my gorilla suit.....
 
Iowan73
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Somacandra: [Fark user image 640x480]

R.I.P Troy McClure

You might remember him from such touching memorials as...


"Andre the Giant, We Hardly Knew Ye, and Moe Howard: Today We Mourn a Stooge."
 
swankywanky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Talking head: "facing a LIST of charges"
 
letsrabble17
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Officers say they also found marijuana, legend drugs and paraphernalia."

Legendary Drug Drop, very nice.   He hadn't used it yet so I can only assume he was the wrong class.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fun fact, Charlton Heston literally didn't recognize Kim Hunter at the premier of Planet of the Apes.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't think that would help, subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Fun fact, Charlton Heston literally didn't recognize Kim Hunter at the premier of Planet of the Apes.


In all fairness, she did get really dressed up for the occasion.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.