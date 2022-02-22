 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1819, the United States acquired a valuable natural resource capable of producing world-class weirdness   (history.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was a mistake.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then had to fight the inhabitants of it for another 40 years to try to subjugate them. Less of an acquisition, more of a conquest.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And, eventually, the bangin' dance hit "My House".
 
Abox
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
no cost beyond the U.S. assumption of some $5 million of claims by U.S. citizens against Spain

And the administrative overhead of not paying them.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And it'll probably be an underwater curiosity within a few generations. Even now, from the air Florida looks like the very top of a sponge which is just barely above the surface of the water. Maybe they'll turn it into a marine tourism park.

Also, why do so many people want to live in a place where it's perpetually unbearably hot and humid? Do they like being uncomfortable all the time and taking three showers a day or something?
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It glosses over the fact that Jackson took it upon himself to invade Sarasota and force the issue, IIRC.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Don't worry, they will sell their property before that happens...to Aquaman.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dear Jerk: It glosses over the fact that Jackson took it upon himself to invade Sarasota and force the issue, IIRC.


I can think of nothing less worthy of conquering than Sarasota, except maybe Tallahassee.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who the hell authorized this purchase? Can we return it for a refund?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And that's why you always inspect property before buying.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We got Florida because Andrew Jackson wanted to lynch some Indians, so he raised a private army and went into Florida. He then marched on Boca Raton (IIRC) and took it from the ~5 Spanish soldiers hanging out there. Then he sent a telegram to the president asking for further instructions. The president went to the Spanish ambassador and said "apparently, we have conquered Florida, whaddaya want for it?" and then Spain (laughing the whole time) sold it to us for a song.

It's only gotten weirder from there.
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Having done the usual propaganda, incitement, and separatist routine, Vladimir Putin demanded that Florida now be declared part of Russia.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Any chance we could give it back?
 
croesius [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We should definitely give it back.

But not to any colonial empire.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
[hunter_s_thompson_shedding_a_tear_of_joy.jpg]
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

This here. Been to FL a bunch of times in the Navy, not bad in the winter but summer was like "the hell is wrong with you people".
 
supaxi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
seriously, no Florida tag?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Have they called "no backsies!" yet? If not then good riddance to bad garbage.
 
