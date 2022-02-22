 Skip to content
(CNN)   AT&T announces it's shutting down its 3G network, confusing many who hadn't realized they'd ever turned it on   (cnn.com) divider line
54
    More: Obvious, 3G, Mobile phone, Verizon Wireless, 4G, GSM, WiMAX, 3GPP Long Term Evolution, Universal Mobile Telecommunications System  
•       •       •

54 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Until 4G got the hyper marketing treatment, I never new there were Gs at all. Now they'll roll out regualr tech updates as if they were the new iPhone.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pour one out got my homie, 3G.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no. My tin can and string won't work anymore.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Until 4G got the hyper marketing treatment, I never new there were Gs at all. Now they'll roll out regualr tech updates as if they were the new iPhone.


I mean, the second-gen iPhone was named "The iPhone 3G."
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Until 4G got the hyper marketing treatment, I never new there were Gs at all. Now they'll roll out regualr tech updates as if they were the new iPhone.


Didn't they have to rename what a G was because they wanted to keep rolling them out faster?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cause all the vaccines are boosting their 5G network so it's picking up the 3G slack now.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: edmo: Until 4G got the hyper marketing treatment, I never new there were Gs at all. Now they'll roll out regualr tech updates as if they were the new iPhone.

I mean, the second-gen iPhone was named "The iPhone 3G."


And the first generation phone was criticized for, well, everything, but one of the big ones was that it wasn't 3G.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't even remember what vaccine was in vogue when they started that.  Shingles? Polio? Rabies?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah it's been announced for like 2 years.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While this has been coming for some time now, there are still tons of low-end wireless devices such as remote monitoring systems, weather data gathering hosts, and who knows what else, that used this, as well as some medical devices that phoned data home, so hopefully those all got upgraded in time.

Also in related news, the ancient two way paging network still lives on, doing basically the same thing for even smaller amounts of packet data need to get sent somewhere, and confirmed it was received.  The real advantage to that network is that it has almost 100% coverage over the entire continental US, meaning that some transponder up in the mountains that's monitoring wind speeds, directions, etc still works, even if it's 20 miles from the nearest cell tower.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are still parts of rural WV that haven't had reception since the analog service was discontinued years ago.

I get all the reasons, security, bandwidth, etc. but there either needs to be a rural coverage administration or a little bit set aside in longer wavelength channels for basic calls and data for rural customers in difficult areas. It fact it would probably be good for the businesses in low population areas to have a few towers with lower bandwidth where both regular customers exist, if we're dead set on tearing down all the copper lines.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Until 4G got the hyper marketing treatment, I never new there were Gs at all. Now they'll roll out regualr tech updates as if they were the new iPhone.


I still remember the start of the 3G wars between Verizon, who launched EV-DO, and AT&T, who deployed HSPA.  I also recall AT&T trying to pull some crap around that time where they called EDGE a "pre 3G" tech.  Yeah, that would be 2G, you farkwads.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must have gotten 20 letters from AT&T telling me that my phone was 3G and was going to stop working when the impending shutdown came.  I have an S10, I know it's 4G, I see the 4G icon, I checked the settings and it's set to 4G, so there's no question that AT&T is wrong.

So I laughed off the letters.

Then they sent me letters saying they were going to send me a free replacement phone.  Okay, free toys!

Then they sent me letters saying my replacement phone was on the way and as a "courtesy", they would deactivate my old phone and automatically activate the new one.

That's when it stopped being funny.

I had to call them and tell them please don't do that.  They sent me the phone anyway.  It's garbage - I'm pretty sure it's the one they give you for free if you sign up for a prepaid plan.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
usameme.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: There are still parts of rural WV that haven't had reception since the analog service was discontinued years ago.

I get all the reasons, security, bandwidth, etc. but there either needs to be a rural coverage administration or a little bit set aside in longer wavelength channels for basic calls and data for rural customers in difficult areas. It fact it would probably be good for the businesses in low population areas to have a few towers with lower bandwidth where both regular customers exist, if we're dead set on tearing down all the copper lines.


For part of rural West Virginia, the lack of cellular service is a feature not a bug.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IDisposable: I must have gotten 20 letters from AT&T telling me that my phone was 3G and was going to stop working when the impending shutdown came.  I have an S10, I know it's 4G, I see the 4G icon, I checked the settings and it's set to 4G, so there's no question that AT&T is wrong.

So I laughed off the letters.

Then they sent me letters saying they were going to send me a free replacement phone.  Okay, free toys!

Then they sent me letters saying my replacement phone was on the way and as a "courtesy", they would deactivate my old phone and automatically activate the new one.

That's when it stopped being funny.

I had to call them and tell them please don't do that.  They sent me the phone anyway.  It's garbage - I'm pretty sure it's the one they give you for free if you sign up for a prepaid plan.


It turns out at&t has been using 3G call data on 4G devices like mine for several years, because of their asinine whitelist system where it doesn't matter what capabilities your phone has, they simply refuse to use it. 4G data but 3G call data. After looking things up I switched to T-Mobile and for the first time found out what a high quality call sounds like.

I'll never do business with AT&T again if i can help it. The way they manage everything is awful.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just checked mine. I think I'll be ok

img0.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IDisposable: I must have gotten 20 letters from AT&T telling me that my phone was 3G and was going to stop working when the impending shutdown came.  I have an S10, I know it's 4G, I see the 4G icon, I checked the settings and it's set to 4G, so there's no question that AT&T is wrong.

So I laughed off the letters.

Then they sent me letters saying they were going to send me a free replacement phone.  Okay, free toys!

Then they sent me letters saying my replacement phone was on the way and as a "courtesy", they would deactivate my old phone and automatically activate the new one.

That's when it stopped being funny.

I had to call them and tell them please don't do that.  They sent me the phone anyway.  It's garbage - I'm pretty sure it's the one they give you for free if you sign up for a prepaid plan.


Can't you just move the SIM from the new phone to the old phone? I don't think they would go to the trouble to blocking the IMEI on your S10.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Yeah it's been announced for like 2 years.


It's like when someone's driver license expires and they say "No one told me." Yeah, when they issued the license the expiration date was on it - you had like 4 years notice.

People were told years in advance.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The remote services on a lot of cars are going to stop working once 3G gets shut off.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So,...AT&T has one less G spot?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should check to see if my CPAP is 3G or 4G.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: While this has been coming for some time now, there are still tons of low-end wireless devices such as remote monitoring systems, weather data gathering hosts, and who knows what else, that used this, as well as some medical devices that phoned data home, so hopefully those all got upgraded in time.

Also in related news, the ancient two way paging network still lives on, doing basically the same thing for even smaller amounts of packet data need to get sent somewhere, and confirmed it was received.  The real advantage to that network is that it has almost 100% coverage over the entire continental US, meaning that some transponder up in the mountains that's monitoring wind speeds, directions, etc still works, even if it's 20 miles from the nearest cell tower.


Some cars with On-Star
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: The Irresponsible Captain: There are still parts of rural WV that haven't had reception since the analog service was discontinued years ago.

I get all the reasons, security, bandwidth, etc. but there either needs to be a rural coverage administration or a little bit set aside in longer wavelength channels for basic calls and data for rural customers in difficult areas. It fact it would probably be good for the businesses in low population areas to have a few towers with lower bandwidth where both regular customers exist, if we're dead set on tearing down all the copper lines.

For part of rural West Virginia, the lack of cellular service is a feature not a bug.

[Fark user image 425x378]


Yeah, there's that too, but my experience is it's not the only area.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I upgraded my car to 4G a number of years ago. No improvement in speed or connectivity and it rarely does 4G, mostly LTE. So at least I don't need to bother with it now.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: markie_farkie: While this has been coming for some time now, there are still tons of low-end wireless devices such as remote monitoring systems, weather data gathering hosts, and who knows what else, that used this, as well as some medical devices that phoned data home, so hopefully those all got upgraded in time.

Also in related news, the ancient two way paging network still lives on, doing basically the same thing for even smaller amounts of packet data need to get sent somewhere, and confirmed it was received.  The real advantage to that network is that it has almost 100% coverage over the entire continental US, meaning that some transponder up in the mountains that's monitoring wind speeds, directions, etc still works, even if it's 20 miles from the nearest cell tower.

Some cars with On-Star


We've downgraded you to Off-Star.  How can we not help you?
 
cocozilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IDisposable: I must have gotten 20 letters from AT&T telling me that my phone was 3G and was going to stop working when the impending shutdown came.  I have an S10, I know it's 4G, I see the 4G icon, I checked the settings and it's set to 4G, so there's no question that AT&T is wrong.

So I laughed off the letters.

Then they sent me letters saying they were going to send me a free replacement phone.  Okay, free toys!

Then they sent me letters saying my replacement phone was on the way and as a "courtesy", they would deactivate my old phone and automatically activate the new one.

That's when it stopped being funny.

I had to call them and tell them please don't do that.  They sent me the phone anyway.  It's garbage - I'm pretty sure it's the one they give you for free if you sign up for a prepaid plan.


They tried that with me. Switched to T Mobil. Much better. Screw AT&T
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Antidamascus: edmo: Until 4G got the hyper marketing treatment, I never new there were Gs at all. Now they'll roll out regualr tech updates as if they were the new iPhone.

Didn't they have to rename what a G was because they wanted to keep rolling them out faster?


Allow me to educate:

10k(bps) - STARtac etc.
56k(bps) - Nokia 9000s
1x - Motorola Q, pre-1.0 Android
2/3x - Here and gone 2008-2010, immediately replaced by...
3G ((3)rd (G)eneration wireless data transfer - 100kbps DTS.
4G - 10MBps
5G - 100MBps
...whatever's after that will be IR or WiMax (Yes, it's still around, yes, it's faster than Hell).

/Knows it isn't called "WiMax" anymore - same principle.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Blahbbs: The remote services on a lot of cars are going to stop working once 3G gets shut off.


What is really stupid is that the genius engineers at VW were putting 3G hardware into many of their vehicles all the way into the 2019 model year.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I mean, how short-sighted to you have to be to not plan to have an LTE upgrade planned for 2017-2019 models? Now they are going to have to do a lot of service appointments for something they could have taken care of at the factory by proactively designing a replacement LTE module for recent models years instead of waiting until right before for the shutdown to do anything.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: IDisposable: I must have gotten 20 letters from AT&T telling me that my phone was 3G and was going to stop working when the impending shutdown came.  I have an S10, I know it's 4G, I see the 4G icon, I checked the settings and it's set to 4G, so there's no question that AT&T is wrong.

So I laughed off the letters.

Then they sent me letters saying they were going to send me a free replacement phone.  Okay, free toys!

Then they sent me letters saying my replacement phone was on the way and as a "courtesy", they would deactivate my old phone and automatically activate the new one.

That's when it stopped being funny.

I had to call them and tell them please don't do that.  They sent me the phone anyway.  It's garbage - I'm pretty sure it's the one they give you for free if you sign up for a prepaid plan.

It turns out at&t has been using 3G call data on 4G devices like mine for several years, because of their asinine whitelist system where it doesn't matter what capabilities your phone has, they simply refuse to use it. 4G data but 3G call data. After looking things up I switched to T-Mobile and for the first time found out what a high quality call sounds like.

I'll never do business with AT&T again if i can help it. The way they manage everything is awful.


Until recently, US carriers were very selective over what devices they'd enable IMS services like VoLTE for. Usually it was only devices running their branded firmware.  Some of the MVNOs were even worse, only supporting it officially on newer Apple devices.

Now they seem to be opening up to all handsets.  I use the U1 carrier agnostic firmware on my S10e and IMS has worked with T-mobile, Mint, and Verizon.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: The Irresponsible Captain: There are still parts of rural WV that haven't had reception since the analog service was discontinued years ago.

I get all the reasons, security, bandwidth, etc. but there either needs to be a rural coverage administration or a little bit set aside in longer wavelength channels for basic calls and data for rural customers in difficult areas. It fact it would probably be good for the businesses in low population areas to have a few towers with lower bandwidth where both regular customers exist, if we're dead set on tearing down all the copper lines.

For part of rural West Virginia, the lack of cellular service is a feature not a bug.


Better hope Musk can get those internet satellites to stay up this time. 99 bucks a month and cats like the warmth the dishes create so you'll be shooing away critters when reception goes wonky.
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size


Sucks to have 3g too
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fireproof: edmo: Until 4G got the hyper marketing treatment, I never new there were Gs at all. Now they'll roll out regualr tech updates as if they were the new iPhone.

I mean, the second-gen iPhone was named "The iPhone 3G."


And now they are on 11, totally the same thing
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Currently I am on an I-phone 6. I'm safe this time around, but soon I am sure that will be phased out as well.

I also have a very old Tom Tom GPS unit dating back at least 10 years or longer. I'm sure that's not going to work.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: The Irresponsible Captain: There are still parts of rural WV that haven't had reception since the analog service was discontinued years ago.

I get all the reasons, security, bandwidth, etc. but there either needs to be a rural coverage administration or a little bit set aside in longer wavelength channels for basic calls and data for rural customers in difficult areas. It fact it would probably be good for the businesses in low population areas to have a few towers with lower bandwidth where both regular customers exist, if we're dead set on tearing down all the copper lines.

For part of rural West Virginia, the lack of cellular service is a feature not a bug.

[Fark user image 425x378]


Last I was there I know there was an AT&T tower put up on top of a ridge at the south end of spruce knob that aims north, seemingly to serve like maybe 6 people total.  I was attending an astronomy party up there, almost heaven star party, and had decent signal despite it having to go over a mountain, but yeah, for most of that area its a feature not a bug.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Millions of cars, security systems, and low bandwidth IOT devices to lose service.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: While this has been coming for some time now, there are still tons of low-end wireless devices such as remote monitoring systems, weather data gathering hosts, and who knows what else, that used this, as well as some medical devices that phoned data home, so hopefully those all got upgraded in time.


They didn't even get close with the current chip shortage, and some things, like infotainment/navigation systems in older cars and older OnStar systems can't be upgraded under any circumstances. I can only imagine how much a company like John Deere is going to charge to fix/remove and replace obsolete devices on their high-end farm equipment, if they even can.

People will adapt, of course, but there are a lot of people who buy things and expect them to work in perpetuity that are upset about this.
 
freidog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Huh, I hope they don't phase out 1G, it's about 9.807m/s^2 and works well.  Unless you find yourself up high without a parachute.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Eh. It's like when broadcast Tv went digital. A bunch of old people were inconvenienced for a short time. They eventually upgraded and the world continued to turn. I know - some critical services still use it. It'll be fixed within a very short time. We're procrastinators. The only way to make a change is to force it.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jedekai: ...whatever's after that will be IR or WiMax (Yes, it's still around, yes, it's faster than Hell).

/Knows it isn't called "WiMax" anymore - same principle.


Sprint shiat down WiMAX years ago and reallocated that 2.5 GHz spectrum to LTE. After T-Mobile bought Sprint they used the Sprint 2.5 GHz licenses to roll out mid-band Ultra Capacity 5G, which gives you almost as good speeds as the C-Band 5G that AT&T and Verizon just deployed, only without all the drama from the FAA. The purchase of Sprint probably put T-Mobile 6 months to a year ahead of the other carriers with their mid-band deployment, especially with the FAA causing delays for the C-Band rollout.

The really fast future cellular speeds will be delivered by millimeter wave, but at this point the gear has such short range and high cost that it is still limited to specific streets of a few large cities and places like sports stadiums.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: While this has been coming for some time now, there are still tons of low-end wireless devices such as remote monitoring systems, weather data gathering hosts, and who knows what else, that used this, as well as some medical devices that phoned data home, so hopefully those all got upgraded in time.

Also in related news, the ancient two way paging network still lives on, doing basically the same thing for even smaller amounts of packet data need to get sent somewhere, and confirmed it was received.  The real advantage to that network is that it has almost 100% coverage over the entire continental US, meaning that some transponder up in the mountains that's monitoring wind speeds, directions, etc still works, even if it's 20 miles from the nearest cell tower.


Two way paging is an oxymoron
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Blahbbs: The remote services on a lot of cars are going to stop working once 3G gets shut off.

What is really stupid is that the genius engineers at VW were putting 3G hardware into many of their vehicles all the way into the 2019 model year.

[Fark user image image 425x612]
[Fark user image image 425x363]

I mean, how short-sighted to you have to be to not plan to have an LTE upgrade planned for 2017-2019 models? Now they are going to have to do a lot of service appointments for something they could have taken care of at the factory by proactively designing a replacement LTE module for recent models years instead of waiting until right before for the shutdown to do anything.


BMW has some cars up to at least early 2017 with 3G only, too. No upgrade path either from what I can tell.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
*Shut WiMAX down not shiat
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Blahbbs: Mad_Radhu: Blahbbs: The remote services on a lot of cars are going to stop working once 3G gets shut off.

What is really stupid is that the genius engineers at VW were putting 3G hardware into many of their vehicles all the way into the 2019 model year.

[Fark user image image 425x612]
[Fark user image image 425x363]

I mean, how short-sighted to you have to be to not plan to have an LTE upgrade planned for 2017-2019 models? Now they are going to have to do a lot of service appointments for something they could have taken care of at the factory by proactively designing a replacement LTE module for recent models years instead of waiting until right before for the shutdown to do anything.

BMW has some cars up to at least early 2017 with 3G only, too. No upgrade path either from what I can tell.


They (BMW) only use 3G on the turn signal control module.  No one will notice the 3G shutdown.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: There are still parts of rural WV that haven't had reception since the analog service was discontinued years ago.

I get all the reasons, security, bandwidth, etc. but there either needs to be a rural coverage administration or a little bit set aside in longer wavelength channels for basic calls and data for rural customers in difficult areas. It fact it would probably be good for the businesses in low population areas to have a few towers with lower bandwidth where both regular customers exist, if we're dead set on tearing down all the copper lines.


In WV there's a blackout area regardless of what generation cell you are using
 
jso2897
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I hope this is for the common good - because in this timeline, no big corporation is going to be stopped from doing anything it wants to do, regardless of the common good.
But, hey - maybe it is. The arguments for it seem reasonable, if they're true.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
From what I understand this will finally eliminate polio.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x318]

Millions of cars, security systems, and low bandwidth IOT devices to lose service.


Maybe.  T-Mobile still operates a nightlight 2G GSM/EDGE service on a sliver of spectrum on the 1900 MHz PCS band for M2M applications.  They still haven't said when they're going to discontinue it.  And while they're planning on discontinue 2G/3G CDMA service from their acquisitions, they haven't said too much about their 3G UMTS/HSPA service.

So just like when AT&T turned off their 2G service, the solution might be to jump to T-Mobile.  However, since Sprint is no longer around and T-Mobile doesn't want to keep their old networks alive, folks using Verizon 2G/3G might be farked this time around unless Verizon keeps a nightlight service running, too (they keep flip-flopping on the idea).
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: Until 4G got the hyper marketing treatment, I never new there were Gs at all. Now they'll roll out regualr tech updates as if they were the new iPhone.


From what I've been told it's CDMA overall as well, meaning a LOT of time servers are about to go *poof* and stop working.

Dinjiin: So just like when AT&T turned off their 2G service, the solution might be to jump to T-Mobile.


Assuming it goes that way: That will require you to live in an area where T-Mobile actually works not just supposedly works on their pretend map.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just reducing the 3G overhead so there's more room for 5G conspiracies.
 
