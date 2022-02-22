 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Deep cleaning is useless against Covid, marinara stained Tupperware   (thedailybeast.com)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about.....
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should have known, uh, what? Almost 2 years ago that it was spreading via ventilation systems?

https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/7/20-0764_article
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Use cold water
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
More importantly, our snot and saliva contain proteins as well as sugars called "glycans." Water doesn't.

Exactly.  Water contains glycant's.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Which is why I will continue to wear my N95 in indoor situations.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Anyone else read that as malaria stained Tupperware?
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
but still clean your damn houses you swines!
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, you'd basically have to wipe the spot someone sneezed on with your hand and then stick your fingers in your mouth.  So unless you're a toddler or a Canadian truck driver you'll be fine.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

xanadian: More importantly, our snot and saliva contain proteins as well as sugars called "glycans." Water doesn't.

Exactly.  Water contains glycant's.


(getout.jpg)
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
WHO and CDC have said since just about the beginning that they didn't think transmission via fomites was the primary source of spread.

But hey, Beast, recycle some ancient knowledge and puke it out with an OMG headline.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As someone who works with college students, I'm definitely still cleaning surfaces until this is over. Y'all underestimate how gross humans are
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Conclusion:  stop cleaning and leave everything a dirty disgusting mess.

And stop washing your hands. Total waste of time. Just drop a deuce and go.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What about eating ass? Is that still gonna give me the rona?
 
hej
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

question_dj: We should have known, uh, what? Almost 2 years ago that it was spreading via ventilation systems?

https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/7/20-0764_article


I think the main point is people can stop obsessing over bleaching everything and hoarding hand sanitizer, if they still are.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Conclusion:  stop cleaning and leave everything a dirty disgusting mess.

And stop washing your hands. Total waste of time. Just drop a deuce and go.


I'm pretty sure only employees have to wash their hands after dropping a deuce!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: As someone who works with college students, I'm definitely still cleaning surfaces until this is over. Y'all underestimate how gross humans are


Reminds me, this is an even year. Guess I should wash the bed sheets.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This doesn't mean everyone should go back to not washing their hands, ya bunch of filthy pheasants.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Deep cleaning is good for hepatitis though, so it's still a good idea to do regular deep cleaning.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Summer 2020 they had the UV filters installed in the HVAC system here to sterilize the air before it recirculates through the building. But the fist case of confirmed covid we had in another building they evacuated the building and sent in a deep cleaning crew, when we got back Monday it smelled like a bleach bomb went off in the building, gave me a headache.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hej: question_dj: We should have known, uh, what? Almost 2 years ago that it was spreading via ventilation systems?

https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/7/20-0764_article

I think the main point is people can stop obsessing over bleaching everything and hoarding hand sanitizer, if they still are.


The local craft distillery was giving out free hand sanitizer if you bought a bottle of something tasty (spring 2020). I, uh, got a lot of hand sanitizer I haven't used up yet.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cleaning is still generally a good idea, it protects against larger molecule viruses, that live on moist surfaces a bit longer, such as Norovirus.

It was a good precaution early in the pandemic, because there was still a lot of research being done, and then when the research was released, there was a bit of confusion/alarmism about "dead virus bits found" vs. "active live virus" on surfaces.

We learn things we adjust, it's all good.  Just don't be one of those twits who scream, "I knew it all along, Science is useless!"
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: This doesn't mean everyone should go back to not washing their hands, ya bunch of filthy pheasants.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discoballer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Okay, sure, but how do I clean the marinara stains off my Tupperware?
Just kidding. Buy a red Tupperware container and live your OCD life in peace.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm going to go with not "useless" but "unnecessary". It still cleans the virus from surfaces and could be useful to reduce risk further in sensitive environments but it's unnecessary for most people most of the time because the virus is rendered inert normally.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Yeah, you'd basically have to wipe the spot someone sneezed on with your hand and then stick your fingers in your mouth.  So unless you're a toddler or a Canadian truck driver you'll be fine.


You're repeating yourself.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Early on, we used models for other respiratory viruses, which do spread via fomites, because we didn't know better. Now we do.

We should keep on with the deep cleaning because it's knocking back colds and influenza, of course, but ain't nobody got time for that.

Looking forward to the 2022-2023 flu season
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

discoballer: Okay, sure, but how do I clean the marinara stains off my Tupperware?
Just kidding. Buy a red Tupperware container and live your OCD life in peace.


Ah, yes, the "brown pants" theory of food storage.
 
Geralt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: WHO and CDC have said since just about the beginning that they didn't think transmission via fomites was the primary source of spread.

But hey, Beast, recycle some ancient knowledge and puke it out with an OMG headline.


Yup, still doesn't stop people from panic buying Clorox stock whenever a new surge comes in.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
