 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOIN Portland)   Viagra can help dogs with fatal eating disorder, leg humping, study finds   (koin.com) divider line
21
    More: Awkward, Stomach, Erectile dysfunction, Washington State University, Veterinary medicine, Esophagus, Cardia, new study, liquid sildenafil  
•       •       •

471 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2022 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My dog follows me around enough as it is.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poodle bites.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an embedded article on Viagra and Alzheimer's  which is more interesting.  It help 70% of Alzheimer's patients.  If I can only remember to ask the doctor for some blue pills.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: There's an embedded article on Viagra and Alzheimer's  which is more interesting.  It help 70% of Alzheimer's patients.  If I can only remember to ask the doctor for some blue pills.


He'll still forgot to call you back, though.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Press: What made you think to give the dogs Viagra?

Researcher: Look, we can treat this horrible condition with an unconventional but safe medication!!

Press: But what led you to give the dogs Viagra?

Researcher: We can save hundreds and thousands of pets annually!!

Press: Why did you give the dogs Viagra, Jill?

Researcher: Look, just take the win. No further questions.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. Help to GAIN weight.

You hear that Leonard? Your eating disorder is the kind where it's fatal if you don't STOP eating.

I'm saying you're fat, Leonard.

/Leonard is unconcerned.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I can get boner meds at the vet for 10th the cost?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: Press: What made you think to give the dogs Viagra?

Researcher: Look, we can treat this horrible condition with an unconventional but safe medication!!

Press: But what led you to give the dogs Viagra?

Researcher: We can save hundreds and thousands of pets annually!!

Press: Why did you give the dogs Viagra, Jill?

Researcher: Look, just take the win. No further questions.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
mikey15
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why would my dog need to thrown a football through a tire swing ?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: Press: What made you think to give the dogs Viagra?

Researcher: Look, we can treat this horrible condition with an unconventional but safe medication!!

Press: But what led you to give the dogs Viagra?

Researcher: We can save hundreds and thousands of pets annually!!

Press: Why did you give the dogs Viagra, Jill?

Researcher: Look, just take the win. No further questions.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard the saying "give a dog a bone", but this is ridiculous!
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's get a comment from the research dog.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: Poodle bites.


Come on, Frenchie.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My pup's been on that for several years for his heart.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a Great Dane with megaesophagus.  The vet told me he'd live about a year and a half.  He lived 5 1/2 years.  I would have tried anything to help him.  He was an incredible dog.
 
freetomato
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I am actually babysitting a german shepherd with this condition. The full bottle of Sildenafil cost $35.00, about a tenth of what Viagra would be. I know people have wounded their pets to get pain meds (it happened here in Atlanta recently).  I don't see poor guys with ED being able to fake that condition in a dog to get generic Viagra cheaply but I guess anything is possible.
 
pestossimo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Your dog doesn't want steak. :'-(
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: My pup's been on that for several years for his heart.


Your dog? Oh, sure..right. That prescription is for your dog.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh my GOD, HE HAS HIS OWN LITTLE HIGH CHAIR!

koin.comView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: My pup's been on that for several years for his heart.


True fact: Viagra was originally developed as a hypertension treatment.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Flaming Gas Bag: My pup's been on that for several years for his heart.

Your dog? Oh, sure..right. That prescription is for your dog.
[Fark user image image 425x222]


I know it sounds like I'm "asking for a friend" or "lying" but this is the pup in question:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.