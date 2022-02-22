 Skip to content
(The Irish News)   Four tens of people are bad at mathing   (irishnews.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just kidding. 4% of the population would be too many ditch diggers...


xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's terrible!
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At work, I think it was last winter, someone did a story about de-icers/salt/etc. The guy they interviewed (store owner) was trying to say that one of them was better than the other but that people still bought the "worse" one because it cost half as much.

One was a 10 pound bag.

The other was 5 pounds.

NO ONE questioned this. It was included in the story as if it was a reasonable thing.

I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Yes, and?

Things in bulk are cheaper per unit than smaller packages, but the smaller packages are still bought.  Storage or current money available are common reasons.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
On the positive side it means that 7 out of 10 are good at it.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was at a restaurant... the next table over was talking about some whether political opinion was common or not.  One of them said, "I think it's probably 65/45 in general".  My eye started twitching.  Then she laughed and said, "Wait, that doesn't add up!  I meant 65/30".  Sigh...
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm an engineer, it's good to have someone check your math.
 
ongbok
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why the Murica tag for a study regarding Ireland?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

talkertopc: On the positive side it means that 7 out of 10 are good at it.


...and that's 80%!  That's a good average, really.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was getting something after the long walk on Sunday and the total was $10.74.  I gave the girl $21 and she looked at me like, "WTF, dude?" and got all confused and had to go ask her manager what to do.  He came over and helped her punch it in to the cash register.  Then she gave me $10.27 in change.  At least she was pretty.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: talkertopc: On the positive side it means that 7 out of 10 are good at it.

...and that's 80%!  That's a good average, really.


That's as many as 8 tens!  And that's terrible.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey, four tens is fourty.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Sunidesus: At work, I think it was last winter, someone did a story about de-icers/salt/etc. The guy they interviewed (store owner) was trying to say that one of them was better than the other but that people still bought the "worse" one because it cost half as much.

One was a 10 pound bag.

The other was 5 pounds.

NO ONE questioned this. It was included in the story as if it was a reasonable thing.

/I do technical stuff
//no input on content

Yes, and?

Things in bulk are cheaper per unit than smaller packages, but the smaller packages are still bought.  Storage or current money available are common reasons.


Yes, but that isn't what was happening. The bags that weighed the same cost the same, but for some reason the dude grabbed two different weight bags as if that proved something.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Math is hard.  Let's go shopping.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just signed my 7yo up for extra curricular math through SF State. He's way ahead of his class and wants to learn more. Looks like a cool program.  SF Math Circle
 
