(The Smoking Gun)   Lawyer's drunken nakedness gets her disbarred   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Pinellas County, Florida, Kelly Elkins, Lawyer, Admission to the bar in the United States, Barrister, bar manager, Sheriff, Elkins's naked antics  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 265x331]


Ain't nobody want to see that naked.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um Submitter, that's FLORIDA Lawyer to you.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe I need to vomit.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Elkins, the cop reported, claimed she was too tired to put on her pants.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And yet Sidney Powell still has a license to practice law...
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As soon as I saw it was in Pinellas, I think of Fez. RIP - he would have loved this story.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
https://thesmokinggun.com/documents/florida/naked-lawyer-collar-567420


Definitely not gonna ask about the cuffs.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Charged with disorderly conduct, Elkins was booked into the county jail, from which she was later released on her own recognizance.

If that was Florida Man he would have sexual based charges against him.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

rnatalie: edmo: [Fark user image 265x331]

Ain't nobody want to see that naked.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just needed a gentleman to take her home.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Giggity tag?

Subby needs to sober up.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That, was a crime against humanity...
 
lefty248
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

rnatalie: edmo: [Fark user image 265x331]

Ain't nobody want to see that naked.


Or clothed, for that matter.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lemme guess: she mixed Ambien and alcohol too, right? (Q.v. Abby Broyles from yesterday's Fark.)
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's one way to empty the bar at last call.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Shouldn't be disbarred for that. Happens all the time.
 
Katwang
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You know you've had a busy day when you are too tired to put your pants on.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Shouldn't be disbarred for that. Happens all the time.


She was kicked out of the bar:   hence "dis-barred."

If they disbarred our former Attorney General, he'd just be Bill.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Shame we have to live in a society where being naked is a crime.
 
Katwang
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Vtimlin: Shouldn't be disbarred for that. Happens all the time.

She was kicked out of the bar:   hence "dis-barred."

If they disbarred our former Attorney General, he'd just be Bill.


"I was drunk in a bar. I was thrown out into public." ~ R. White
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 265x331]


That's a "And I'd do it again!" look.
 
ongbok
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Charged with disorderly conduct, Elkins was booked into the county jail, from which she was later released on her own recognizance.

If that was Florida Man he would have sexual based charges against him.


If that was Florida Man, as soon as the cops showed up, he would have run, then somehow gotten possession of a car, leading the cops on a high-speed chase, which would have ended in him crashing, then jumping out of the car, still trying to flee and engaging at least 3 cops in a hand-to-hand fight, still naked, with it finally ending with him being repeatedly tased.

Florida Man don't mess around
 
Valter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ongbok: johnphantom: Charged with disorderly conduct, Elkins was booked into the county jail, from which she was later released on her own recognizance.

If that was Florida Man he would have sexual based charges against him.

If that was Florida Man, as soon as the cops showed up, he would have run, then somehow gotten possession of a car, leading the cops on a high-speed chase, which would have ended in him crashing, then jumping out of the car, still trying to flee and engaging at least 3 cops in a hand-to-hand fight, still naked, with it finally ending with him being repeatedly tased.

Florida Man don't mess around


Florida Man
Florida Man
Florida Man hates Police Man
They have a fight
Florida loses
Police Man
 
SummerOf69
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She was disbarred for assault and battery, not for disorderly conduct or public lewdness.

I mean, come on. That was a vicious attack on everyone's senses. The bar patrons will be washing in eye bleach for many years to come.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
gross
 
Wessoman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Everybody in that bar when she emerged naked:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rnatalie: edmo: [Fark user image 265x331]

Ain't nobody want to see that naked.


Are you saying it would never stand up in court?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pert: rnatalie: edmo: [Fark user image 265x331]

Ain't nobody want to see that naked.

Are you saying it would never stand up in court?


I don't think anything on her stands up.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Elkins, the cop reported, claimed she was too tired to put on her pants."

No judge or jury anywhere would convict her.  We've ALL been there.  Especially after two years of quarantines...
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
First time I've ever seen a lawyer disbarred for leaving their briefs in the restroom.   At most that's usually a protective order violation for mishandling private information, with some kind of a reprimand.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 265x331]


Seen better, and dated worse.  College drinking days.  I dont think I need to say more.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Pert: rnatalie: edmo: [Fark user image 265x331]

Ain't nobody want to see that naked.

Are you saying it would never stand up in court?

I don't think anything on her stands up.


Nor make any part of me stand up.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Elkins, the cop reported, claimed she was too tired to put on her pants."

No judge or jury anywhere would convict her.  We've ALL been there.  Especially after two years of quarantines...


Also...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Hey guys, what's going on here? Have you been injured in a drunken lawyer cooter incident?
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Darn, a missed opportunity to use:

"Disrobing results in disbarring"
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"unclothed AND completely naked,"

justicepays.comView Full Size
 
