 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Lake Tahoe trembles under the pillaging reign of megachonk Hank the Tank. With "Oh Lawd he comin'" mugshot goodness   (npr.org) divider line
37
    More: Scary, Lake Tahoe, Police, El Dorado County, California, Sacramento metropolitan area, South Lake Tahoe, California, 500-pound bear, Placer County, California, California State Route 89  
•       •       •

1274 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2022 at 10:05 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. NICK THE DICK
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA : "Hank hangs out in the Keys quite often because he has been continuously rewarded with food stored in unsecured garages"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a really farking sad story. He will likely be euthanized because he's become addicted to human food and has lost all fear of humans.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: It's a really farking sad story. He will likely be euthanized because he's become addicted to human food and has lost all fear of humans.


Trump?
Oh. The bear
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Being a BLACK bear, I'm surprised he hasn't been shot!

/amIdoingitright?
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This guy could give the grizzleys in fat bear week a run for their money.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hank?

indiewire.comView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: It's a really farking sad story. He will likely be euthanized because he's become addicted to human food and has lost all fear of humans.


THIS.

Let's euthanize the humans instead who build into a wildlife area, than biatch about the wildlife.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I saw this last night on the news, that is one fat-ass bear.  Living large on the suburban garbage.
 
pacified
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bear gotta eat.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Hank?

[indiewire.com image 779x446]


no, no.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hahahaha look at that behemoth
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


500 lbs? JFC, that's a giant black bear.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: FlashHarry: It's a really farking sad story. He will likely be euthanized because he's become addicted to human food and has lost all fear of humans.

THIS.

Let's euthanize the humans instead who build into a wildlife area, than biatch about the wildlife.


We will. Patience.
 
pschwarz0717
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: FlashHarry: It's a really farking sad story. He will likely be euthanized because he's become addicted to human food and has lost all fear of humans.

THIS.

Let's euthanize the humans instead who build into a wildlife area, than biatch about the wildlife.


Well, the board of the homeowners association wouldn't let them build bear proof garbage can holders. I think the only lesson here is that every HOA in the country should immediately be disbanded...
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pacified: Bear gotta eat.


Are you selling your body for cheeseburgers, Randy Hank?
 
just one comment
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bear just likes to eat, this actually makes me super sad.
 
synithium
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Have they tried luring him away from the homes with a steady supply of picnic baskets, setting him up as a tourist attraction?
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA : "Hank hangs out in the Keys quite often because he has been continuously rewarded with food stored in unsecured garages"

[Fark user image 442x331]


WTF is wrong with those maroons at the Bear League.

They completely denigrate the state wildlife agency but ignore the rich community that leaves food out BY LAW.

They are using local laws to stop people from being responsible, and yet take zero blame from the Bear League who ever those maroons are. Not even going to honour them with a google search. They are probably funded by the rich asshats that live there anyways.
Don't kill the super fat bear that we enabled!!
Up in Canada we say if you feed a bear you may as well just shoot it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yo momma so fat, her garbage gave a wild bear diabetes.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If the bear is breaking into homes, it's time to shoot it.  Them's the breaks.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: It's a really farking sad story. He will likely absolutely be euthanized because he's become addicted to human food and has lost all fear of humans.


Yeah, the media is doing no one a favor by pretending this is a cute story about a rascally but lovable creature.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: REDARMYVODKA: FlashHarry: It's a really farking sad story. He will likely be euthanized because he's become addicted to human food and has lost all fear of humans.

THIS.

Let's euthanize the humans instead who build into a wildlife area, than biatch about the wildlife.

Well, the board of the homeowners association wouldn't let them build bear proof garbage can holders. I think the only lesson here is that every HOA in the country should immediately be disbanded...


Its hard to call anything "bear proof" if it isn't made of concrete and steel, weighs over 1,000 pounds and is half buried. The preferred nomenclature is "bear resistant", which can mean anything from "takes the bear more than two seconds to break", to "is hard enough to break the bear will wander off in search of a harder target".

Hopefully they can avoid euthanizing this guy, maybe take him to a zoo or other appropriate facility.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size

Leaving that concrete block there is just an invitation for passing bears to use it to smash the glass.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: REDARMYVODKA: FlashHarry: It's a really farking sad story. He will likely be euthanized because he's become addicted to human food and has lost all fear of humans.

THIS.

Let's euthanize the humans instead who build into a wildlife area, than biatch about the wildlife.

Well, the board of the homeowners association wouldn't let them build bear proof garbage can holders. I think the only lesson here is that every HOA in the country should immediately be disbanded...


every male child circumcised, and every principal caught sayoff.

/prove me wrong
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He isn't fat. He is just big boned.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: He isn't fat. He is just big boned.


That is one body positive bear.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vegaswench
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Team Hank! I know he'll be shot and killed, but I'm still rooting for the guy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why won't that ungrateful bear flip burgers for $15 an hour?
 
LadySusan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: REDARMYVODKA: FlashHarry: It's a really farking sad story. He will likely be euthanized because he's become addicted to human food and has lost all fear of humans.

THIS.

Let's euthanize the humans instead who build into a wildlife area, than biatch about the wildlife.

Well, the board of the homeowners association wouldn't let them build bear proof garbage can holders. I think the only lesson here is that every HOA in the country should immediately be disbanded...


Citation needed
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 307x164]

R.I.P. NICK THE DICK


"Is that the footlong?"
"And then some!"
 
xtalman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not sure if it is just lip service but I think they are trying to find him to "relocate" him to a wild life sanctuary somewhere.  CA does have a history of capturing bears that have made a name for them selves like Hank here.  Hopefully they find him before he does get into a situation that does justify him being killed.
 
creckert
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Frank Hank the tank!
Frank Hank the tank!
Frank Hank the tank!
 
vegaswench
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dbrunker: [Fark user image 500x654]


I recently adopted a chonker from a shelter. He's extremely food-motivated. I'm hoping to slowly slim him down with exercise and better food. But in the meantime, he is adorable, if unhealthy. Fast as lightning, too, which is not what I expected. His name is Trouble and he is the poster child for nominative determinism (unless he's asleep).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Time to put our tax dollars to work.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.