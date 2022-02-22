 Skip to content
(CNN)   Teen's Gambit   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Chess, Magnus Carlsen, Corus chess tournament, Linares chess tournament, World Chess Championship, five-time world champion, Viswanathan Anand, 16-year-old grandmaster  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That kid has the biggest shait eating grin I've ever seen for a chess nerd!
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Samir... Naga, Naja... Not gonna work here anymore!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teen Gambit?
images6.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure. It's online rapid though. Not to say it wasn't well played by Pragg

But, it's rapid. Of course you're gonna win and lose.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: That kid has the biggest shait eating grin I've ever seen for a chess nerd!



Fark user imageView Full Size
Deal with it
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great work, kid.

Just don't go batshiat Bobby Fischer crazy in the future.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa


Oh come on!
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa


Oh come on!


Everyone's name sounds silly to someone in a different culture.
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Great work, kid.

Just don't go batshiat Bobby Fischer crazy in the future.


His skin is dark enough that Bobby would have really gone batshiat if he was still alive.
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wonder if he used en passant
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Elsewhere, Indian cricket player Sachin Tendulkar -- widely considered one of the greatest batters of all time -- also congratulated Pragg.
"Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You've made India proud!"

And suddenly Pragg is the coolest teen in India.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa


Oh come on!


Fark user imageView Full Size

That's alright. A lot of people mispronounce it, but it sounds just the way it's spelled: P-R-A-G-G-N-A-N-A-N-D-H-A-A. Praggnanandhaa.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Rameshbabu

Isn't that the game where you kick each other in the nads and last one standing wins?  Protip:  Always go first.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jerry Seinfeld:  Babuuuuu!
 
Christian Liberal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's not like he's some rando from off the streets, he was one of the youngest GMs in history when he was a GM at 12.  He's been a known prodigy for at least 8 years now.
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

taoistlumberjak: I wonder if he used en passant


I'm sure he has somewhere along the way. You have to play a lot of games to be good enough to beat Magnus when he is having a bad day.

/Those who run chess websites are constantly getting complaints from people who think it is a bug when their opponent play that move as a lot of people are not taught that rule.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Christian Liberal: It's not like he's some rando from off the streets, he was one of the youngest GMs in history when he was a GM at 12.  He's been a known prodigy for at least 8 years now.


So there's a weird timing thing. If you're a child phenom, but you aren't an established super GM by about 18, it's very unlikely you ever will be.

Getting better at chess is weird, and hard I imagine.
 
starlost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Be careful what you wish for kid.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
CheatingDeathwithStephenColbert.gif

"Look!  Behind you is a sexy chess groupie and she's totally in to you, dude."
There is no sexy chess groupie!
"For sure, look!  Check out that rack!"
Okay.  Yep.  No sexy chess groupie.
"She was right there, man."
Where's my queen, dude?
"I took it three moves ago, man.  Try and keep up.  Check and mate.:
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So, I was trying to think up a witty chess pun. Anyway, Indian food.
How's that for a naan sequitur?
 
