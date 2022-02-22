 Skip to content
Germany joins the Ukraine chat and pulls the plug on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Alphax
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
'Nein!'
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can we stop with this "joins the chat" bullshiat?
 
nquadroa
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Can we stop with this "joins the chat" bullshiat?


Kitty2.0 joins the chat.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Can we stop with this "joins the chat" bullshiat?


So you want everyone to leave the chat?
 
winterbraid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Undersea pipeline, meant to ferry natural gas directly from Russia to northern Germany, is owned by a subsidiary of Gazprom. "
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
heavymetal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
For some reasons I do not think Putin calculated this. I believe Putin thought he had Germany by the balls with it. As this situation goes on, the more solid NATO is becoming.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It was about time, somehow inevitable.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It would be surprising if Germany didn't rearm in the next few years..

fark this timeline
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

winterbraid: "Undersea pipeline, meant to ferry natural gas directly from Russia to northern Germany, is owned by a subsidiary of Gazprom. "
[Fark user image image 850x509]


What's Mickey Rourke doing in this thread?
 
swahnhennessy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think this is what Putin is testing - the resolve of the EU to completely cut off Russia.
Good to see Germany act swiftly and decisively.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nquadroa: Kitty2.0: Can we stop with this "joins the chat" bullshiat?

Kitty2.0 joins the chat.


Oh you!!! *evil grin*
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: It would be surprising if Germany didn't rearm in the next few years..

fark this timeline


Months?
 
Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did they say "ASL" first?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: I think this is what Putin is testing - the resolve of the EU to completely cut off Russia.
Good to see Germany act swiftly and decisively.


This was really encouraging news to wake up to, I thought DE was going to waffle on this.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So Germany doesn't want more gas?


I see that as a positive.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: So Germany doesn't want more gas?


I see that as a positive.


There's enough bratwurst to keep them in the black for a long time yet.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: It would be surprising if Germany didn't rearm in the next few years..

fark this timeline


And putting ex-Wehrmacht generals in charge? The Soviets Russians won't be pleased
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Let me know if they shut down Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Then we'll know that Germany is truly pissed.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Putin farked up. And I think he's so hell bent on reestablishing the USSR that even though he knows it, he's not going to stop. My guess is that he goes on polonium bender soon (not by his choice).
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: It would be surprising if Germany didn't rearm in the next few years..

fark this timeline


You know they have a whole-ass military right.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Invincible: yohohogreengiant: It would be surprising if Germany didn't rearm in the next few years..

fark this timeline

Months?


They've got the resources... And sadly the tradition of fast rearmament

This war bullshiat should be obsolete on our planet by now. All for the sake of a few white guys' dick waving contest
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 minute ago  
U.S. Nat Gas - "Go Brandon! It's your birthday! Get your game on!"
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  

heavymetal: For some reasons I do not think Putin calculated this. I believe Putin thought he had Germany by the balls with it. As this situation goes on, the more solid NATO is becoming.


Hell Russia was kicked out of the League of Nations for illegal invading.  It's what they do.
 
Ethertap
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, thats a least one oligarch wondering if Russia would be better off with Putin dead. Lets see how many more he manages to piss off.
 
