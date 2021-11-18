 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   If you want to know why gas prices keeping going up, remember to say "Thanks Putin"   (bbc.com) divider line
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Republicans will still blame Biden.  You can't pound common sense, or supply and demand, into most of their heads.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But the sticker on the pump says Biden did it.

Every pump in the county.

I'm surrounded by Russians.

They sure don't have a mastery of English.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like it would be really bad for Putin and other bad actors on the world stage if we simply moved away from fossil fuels entirely.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But bu bu but bu BIDEN!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No
It's greedy people who want to try to make money. They are the actual cause.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*slaps 'I DID THAT' sticker onto thread*
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I dunno why Biden keeps leaning on the "Raise Gas Prices" button we totally have. What a goofball.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Synched up nicely with when I have to start commuting again :(

But I can't really feel good biatching about the price of gas when it's pretty cheap for us even at its most expensive and there are people dying in a war of choice by an aging despot that has run out of time to enact his vision.
 
reudant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold still Putin while I kick you in the nuts.
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: But the sticker on the pump says Biden did it.


This is why I'm glad I have a small ice scraper in my car, just in case I have to remove ice or stickers scapegoating the president.
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My understanding was Drill Baby Drill would make the US energy independent.
I'm pretty sure we are now the #1 oil exporter.
Whys come we don't reap the benefit before shipping it to the world market?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: No
It's greedy people who want to try to make money. They are the actual cause.


People seem to forget that greedy old men are the root cause of all of the world's problems.
Selfish old coots that just can't deal with not making as much during hard times and gleefully pass the problem down to those that do the real work.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading this article while sitting in my Tesla Model 3 made me chuckle quite non-Sovietly.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drill here.

Drill now.

Pay less.

/lol
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moulderx1: My understanding was Drill Baby Drill would make the US energy independent.
I'm pretty sure we are now the #1 oil exporter.
Whys come we don't reap the benefit before shipping it to the world market?


Because then the oil barons wouldn't make that extra $500M in profits. It's always money.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's times like these I thank my lucky stars that I haven't had a commute since 2007.

When the pandemic hit it was like nothing changed at all for me.  Still the same hermit, hermitting in my upgraded hermit hole.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moulderx1: My understanding was Drill Baby Drill would make the US energy independent.
I'm pretty sure we are now the #1 oil exporter.
Whys come we don't reap the benefit before shipping it to the world market?


What you are seeing is the benefit of being "energy independent".  The oil barons get theirs, and you get what they think you should get - a good reaming.
 
feltrider [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feel like we could also blame the speculators forcing prices up for no goddamn reason.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Republicans will still blame Biden.  You can't pound common sense, or supply and demand, into most of their heads.


My cousin in law in Perth just filled her tank for 60 dollars. Damn you Biden and your global (over)reach on gas prices!
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think prices are bad now? Every source I've seen so far has said there's only about 40-50 years of oil left for the entire planet. You Boomers are fine because you'll be dead but, people like me are gonna see some shiat.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*chuckles Northdakotanately
 
mediaho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Republicans will still blame Biden.  You can't pound common sense, or supply and demand, into most of their heads.


If they haven't already, they will literally make the argument that gas prices would be better if Biden gave Putin what he wants.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does oil being 'artificially' high due to fear reduce overall inflation versus it being 'truly' high because of demand?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Republicans will still blame Biden.  You can't pound common sense, or supply and demand, into most of their heads.


Wait, you're telling me the people that still believe in trickle down economics might not have the best grasp of economics.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until greed is treated as a mental illness and not as a Ayn Rand symbol of virtue, we will never be able to stop this suffering from not only fossil fuel price gouging, but housing price gouging, food price gouging, and medical cost gouging.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all these stickers keep popping up


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to whirl up those shale fields.  That drinking water's not going to catch fire on its own.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the unabomber was right: You think prices are bad now? Every source I've seen so far has said there's only about 40-50 years of oil left for the entire planet. You Boomers are fine because you'll be dead but, people like me are gonna see some shiat.



We've been hearing that for 40 or 50 years.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mediaho: bluorangefyre: Republicans will still blame Biden.  You can't pound common sense, or supply and demand, into most of their heads.

If they haven't already, they will literally make the argument that gas prices would be better if Biden gave Putin what he wants.


Why do they need to resort to gas prices?  They just feel things in general would be better if Biden gave Putin what he wants, always and without question.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it is time we send troops to try to de-escalate this thing?
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkkuss: the unabomber was right: You think prices are bad now? Every source I've seen so far has said there's only about 40-50 years of oil left for the entire planet. You Boomers are fine because you'll be dead but, people like me are gonna see some shiat.


We've been hearing that for 40 or 50 years.


Exactly.  We've also been hearing "climate change is real" for at least 40-50 years, and so far the planet isn't showing any signs it's real.

/sarcasm, in case someone missed it
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the unabomber was right: You think prices are bad now? Every source I've seen so far has said there's only about 40-50 years of oil left for the entire planet. You Boomers are fine because you'll be dead but, people like me are gonna see some shiat.


On the bright side, it'll be way longer if climate change causes mass starvation and wars that reduce the population by 90%, and the supply chain for oil collapses.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkkuss: the unabomber was right: You think prices are bad now? Every source I've seen so far has said there's only about 40-50 years of oil left for the entire planet. You Boomers are fine because you'll be dead but, people like me are gonna see some shiat.


We've been hearing that for 40 or 50 years.


There's always people like Arkkuss around...

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Sounds like it would be really bad for Putin and other bad actors on the world stage if we simply moved away from fossil fuels entirely.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Occupied

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4192998/
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bluorangefyre: Republicans will still blame Biden.  You can't pound common sense, or supply and demand, into most of their heads.

So, he only gets credit when it is good news?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Republicans will still blame Biden.  You can't pound common sense, or supply and demand, into most of their heads.


That's good, because you wouldn't want to blame Biden for profiting from a long war in the Black Sea region.
 
GlenninSac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden should just nationalize gas and oil since they think he controls the prices anyway.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Republicans will still blame Biden.  You can't pound common sense, or supply and demand, into most of their heads.


And Farkers will still pretend they weren't going up before Putin started this BS.  It's almost like it's a global commodity and you can't blame the price changes on a single political boogeyman.

Are Biden's policy changes affecting the price?  yes
Is Putin's BS affecting the price? yes
Are lots of other things affecting the price?  yes

We can argue about how much impact different factors have but they are all factors.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We need shirtless Putin stickers that we can slap on gas pumps to educate the Republicans.  It seems to be the only thing they understand.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This can't go on forever, either.
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I said "Thanks Putin" and I still don't know why gas prices are going up.

/dnrtfa
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Republicans will still blame Biden.  You can't pound common sense, or supply and demand, into most of their heads.


Nope. Just nails.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Arkkuss: the unabomber was right: You think prices are bad now? Every source I've seen so far has said there's only about 40-50 years of oil left for the entire planet. You Boomers are fine because you'll be dead but, people like me are gonna see some shiat.


We've been hearing that for 40 or 50 years.

There's always people like Arkkuss around...

[external-preview.redd.it image 600x400]


There's always people like you too.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good.  Maybe it will push people to EV's faster.  The faster the better.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Drill here.

Drill now.

Pay less.

/lol


Biden approved more drilling sites in his first year than any previous president.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Sounds like it would be really bad for Putin and other bad actors on the world stage if we simply moved away from fossil fuels entirely.



Cool, what technology and infrastructure is in place to do so, in the next 12 to 24 months, without lowering standards of living. Note: this means retrofitting billions of vehicles.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: bluorangefyre: Republicans will still blame Biden.  You can't pound common sense, or supply and demand, into most of their heads.

And Farkers will still pretend they weren't going up before Putin started this BS.  It's almost like it's a global commodity and you can't blame the price changes on a single political boogeyman.

Are Biden's policy changes affecting the price?  yes
Is Putin's BS affecting the price? yes
Are lots of other things affecting the price?  yes

We can argue about how much impact different factors have but they are all factors.


This. One of those points is stopping drilling on federal land in the US, which i'm totally fine with. The idiot brigade won't understand long-term national security though. They think we should put a well in everyones backyard. Personally, i agree with the tactic... use up everyone ELSES oil before ours.

What ticks me off is, and i can't remember where i heard this, Russia supplies about 1/10th of the worlds oil, and about half of that is used for making gas. So how come the price is leaping like crazy? I'm guessing it's the stupid speculation market... farking price of gas will jump 50 cents if a damn squirrel farts.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: Are Biden's policy changes affecting the price?  yes


What policy is affecting the price?
 
overthinker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What's funny about all this:
June 2008, I bought an econobox right before gas prices rose under Dubya.
January 22, I bought a hybrid right before prices run up under Biden.

To quote the MAGAt's from the 2008 price rise, "The President doesn't control gas prices!".

But it's funny how that changed because Biden is in office. Same market chain, same OPEC+, sams Oil Barons, and with Putin's influence, its all because his tiny-fisted puppet didn't stay in office.

MAGA is now an acronym for Moronic And Gullible A-hole. :)
 
