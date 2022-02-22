 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Nutters convinced that today, Twosday (22/02/22) will see Jesus Christ return and the world as we know it will end. Enjoy your short time left heathens (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
71
    More: Stupid, 2006 albums, Islam, Bible, Revelation, Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, Jesus, micro seconds, dead whale  
•       •       •

619 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2022 at 7:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Please, God, rapture them all away.  Us heathens will make do.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll try and look busy

But I'm a gummint contractor
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Please, God, rapture them all away.  Us heathens will make do.


Nah - The good Christians would stone the hippie freak to death.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I smell 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I though today was invasion day
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Rapture was several years ago.

None of you made the cut, except for Bob the Homeless Guy who lived under the bridge downtown. He was the only good person Jesus could find.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No messiah's coming until you help make the world a better place and treat the poor and unfortunate better.  You expect finally to come to a house in shambles?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: kittyhas1000legs: Please, God, rapture them all away.  Us heathens will make do.

Nah - The good Christians would stone the hippie freak to death.


No, his name is Jesus. They'd just force him to do landscaping work, bark orders in fractured high school Spanish, then call INS before they had to pay him.
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we know a time?
I have a lunch thing at 11
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid is totally the rapture.

That's why they won't get vaccinated - they all wanna be called up!

The death is the point
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understood Jesus to be a hippy. Why would he want to destroy the world?
 
horatiocrunch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
super dooper taco tuesday at our house.

Hope Jesus waits till after supper.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would a date comprised of mostly 2s be special to Jesus? If there's any number that has particular importance in Christianity, it's three. These people need to wait for Threesday, not Twosday.
 
theflinx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm 55. people have been predicting end time dates since I was a kid. I lost track after 10.
I don't think he's coming back... and I don't blame him.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pronounced hey-zeus.
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Please, God, rapture them all away.  Us heathens will make do.


Few "christians" would actually qualify for the rapture as they ignore the teachings of their savior

Do Unto Others, pray in private, rich man and the eye of a needle

As Ghandi put it: "I like your Christ. I do not like your christians, they are so unlike your Christ."
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflinx: I'm 55. people have been predicting end time dates since I was a kid. I lost track after 10.
I don't think he's coming back... and I don't blame him.


Oh he came back and being of Middle Eastern appearance promptly got shot by some cops.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well hate to spoil it for them but I'm in Asia and he... well, doesn't.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: I understood Jesus to be a hippy. Why would he want to destroy the world?


It's not Jesus who wants to destroy the world, it's his dead-beat dad, God. He's just sending his son down to do the dirty work.

as usual.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I shouldn't bother bathing today?
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick!  Hide the bong!
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey, Pastor Osteen? Security says there's some long-haired Middle Eastern guy outside talking to people about being kind to strangers and how rich people need to give away all their stuff to get into heaven. You want me to toss him in the spillway like the last one?"
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mehhhhhh: I smell [Fark user image 284x177]


The afterlife in Star Trek (TNG 6x15 "Tapestry")
Youtube iiOq6c2Y0Ao
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Nick Nostril: I understood Jesus to be a hippy. Why would he want to destroy the world?

It's not Jesus who wants to destroy the world, it's his dead-beat dad, God. He's just sending his son down to do the dirty work.

as usual.


I knew god was a Republican. Figures.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For people that fear witchcraft, christians really like other assorted magic nonsense like numerology.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring it.

/And if it doesn't happen, I expect to not hear about your god ever again.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Why would a date comprised of mostly 2s be special to Jesus? If there's any number that has particular importance in Christianity, it's three. These people need to wait for Threesday, not Twosday.


Three for the trinity or seven for the day of rest so 07/07/7777.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they've taken over the closed captioning for the weather forecast. (today's transcribed)

The method is used to implement a dismounting and accounting schools are closed today we got in and start. It's an instrument that upset you check in at the man, someone thought to remember that you are is pretty darn cold temperatures across the dismounting and going into peso as he is just crystallizing in the threatening letters) has been this is not this customer demand. Finally, as is our last remaining 99 customer demand. Finally, as is our last reaming 99.5% is not and the innocent, honest, and efficient methods approaching the Badland looking at as robust a patch of snow. I remember paying attention to this now out of the most out of November the Dispenser with Him to Call in the Next Hour or so. Susan is Taken out to Potential Advertisers through the Central Section and Negative through the Central Section and -5 to 11 Windows roadmap announcement in the omega-3 at all peak is that stretched out into some beds that are being from the literature to snow at best. He does want to be careful the slick roads are talking about the snow and that's the spot attendance and insulin implement rioting and ends as of right now and my friends house and was compounded to 23 wounds to her wounds temperatures interest in Detroit 26 room shoed that women. In fact, the negative at the outset and adventure that was the missing out of this map is weather stations are timeless with a ma at the St Louis as to the process is as big as time went by about 67 8 o'clock into Wednesday morning rooms have called out that the defendants are starting to and that is going to help things are lots.

Actually, it's always like that now that they've fired the humans and gone with automation.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lose track of all the folks supposedly "coming back" - Marilyn Monroe, John F. Kennedy, Jesus, Elvis Presley, etc., etc., etc.

Pocket Ninja: Why would a date comprised of mostly 2s be special to Jesus? If there's any number that has particular importance in Christianity, it's three. These people need to wait for Threesday, not Twosday.


March 3rd, 2033 is gonna be OFF THE HOOK!

...no, wait, that date has literally no significance whatsoever. Never mind.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny how we conveniently ignore the 0 on the date (two 0s) so we can say it's all 2s.

02-22-2022.

Two 0s.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klivian: kittyhas1000legs: Please, God, rapture them all away.  Us heathens will make do.

Few "christians" would actually qualify for the rapture as they ignore the teachings of their savior

Do Unto Others, pray in private, rich man and the eye of a needle

As Ghandi put it: "I like your Christ. I do not like your christians, they are so unlike your Christ."


To be honest, about the only folks I'd expect to be Raptured would be Quakers.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: I understood Jesus to be a hippy. Why would he want to destroy the world?


It's infested with christians.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Why would a date comprised of mostly 2s be special to Jesus? If there's any number that has particular importance in Christianity, it's three. These people need to wait for Threesday, not Twosday.


33rd of the 3rd month 3033?
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like the world would be a better place if Christianity was gone, so come on Jebus, get your flock.  I'm sure they won't screw up heaven.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: I knew god was a Republican. Figures.


and don't forget he's a pedophile rapist. Poor Mary never asked to bare the son of God.

and a few other things he's done that was evil. Like the rain/flooding for 40 days and nights, etc.
 
lefty248
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

theflinx: I'm 55. people have been predicting end time dates since I was a kid. I lost track after 10.
I don't think he's coming back... and I don't blame him.


They've been doing it for a hell of a lot longer than that.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wish they were raptured. Be a win-win for everyone.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Your god will never return, because he doesn't exist. When you die you will be worm food (assuming you're buried).
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Opacity: I though today was invasion day


Invaded by the love of Jesus!
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good, I want to pop him one right in the kisser for all the stupid shiat his followers get up to.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well according to some scientists, the magnetic polar flip has begun, a thing that humans have never seen, so there's that.

/grain of salt
//but maybe grab some high spf sunscreen just in case.
/// losing track of all the things that may take us out
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dracos31: The Rapture was several years ago.

None of you made the cut, except for Bob the Homeless Guy who lived under the bridge downtown. He was the only good person Jesus could find.


static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
TheraTx
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
why am I working?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I understood Jesus to be a hippy. Why would he want to destroy the world?


Because fear keep the money coming in.
 
coneyfark
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Make no mistake. The Lord is returning!   And She's PISSED!!
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: [c.tenor.com image 498x373]


i0.wp.comView Full Size

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.