(White House)   "Section 1. (a) The following are prohibited:" .... Yes, "US person" includes corporations   (whitehouse.gov) divider line
31
sgnilward [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They just froze their farking assets
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
View Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's a start.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Sec. 8.  For the purposes of this order:
   (a)  the term "entity" means a partnership, association, trust, joint venture, corporation, group, subgroup, or other organization;
 (b)  the term "person" means an individual or entity;
(c)  the term "United States person" means any United States citizen, lawful permanent resident, entity organized under the laws of the United States or any jurisdiction within the United States (including foreign branches), or any person in the United States; "
 
hebrides [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Any conspiracy formed to violate any of the prohibitions set forth in this order is prohibited."

Particularly, I would imagine --  and I'm speaking purely hypothetically here -- if it were to involve a man with a penchant for ostrich-skin jackets.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
AAAAAAAHHHHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
HAHAHAHA
View Full Size


/lol
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's specifically on those tiny little sh*thole regions.

It's nice but Vlad no care. If this is all he takes he may be able to keep them and get the sanctions wiped out. I hate appeasement as much as the next guy, but I think this is what he wanted and he'll keep the threat high, but look to take this as a victory and then slowly de-escalate.

I want to be right, but I know that there's a good chance he goes for it. Just don't want to see all those people die. We shall see. We still aren't all the way there yet.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is going to be FURIOUS when he goes to order nine hot dogs from the cart on the 4th tee and his SberBank debit card suddenly doesn't work.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll just travel to the Bahamas to visit their money.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, five will get you ten, the GQP will sue President Biden over any sanctions and congress will make sure nothing of merit passes. We're going to make it so the only true counter we do is physical warfare, and.the administration isn't prepared to do that, IMO.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"United States Person" is also used in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which the US government blatantly violates and has since 2002.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have sanctions ever worked to influence things? The subsidiaries of McDonalds and KFC aren't going to close and starve them out.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how long before the ole Evil Shouty Yam of Hate and Chaos claims "Biden froze my assets!!"?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sabreace22: Meh, five will get you ten, the GQP will sue President Biden over any sanctions and congress will make sure nothing of merit passes. We're going to make it so the only true counter we do is physical warfare, and.the administration isn't prepared to do that, IMO.


The way to prevent this from happening would have been to admit Ukraine to NATO.   None of our presidents from Bush II through Biden has had the balls to do it.   Putin isn't stupid.  He knows the consequences of attacking a NATO member state.   That's why he has worked so hard, and successfully, to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So these sanctions do not actually cover Russia proper, but the 'covered regions' they're occupying.

Thanks very much Ray, that oughta do it.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Let's see who screams the loudest about this "outrageous action"* by the US President.

* Outrageous action will be their term, I'd call it well overdue.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
fark, I just agreed with derpybipper. I need a shower now.
 
brilett
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds a bit weak. Go after the autocrats assets everywhere. Off shore accounts, nested corporations, real estate. All those condos in London, NY, Miami etc? House refugees in them.

Sell it all to assist the people effected.
 
PunGent
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: So these sanctions do not actually cover Russia proper, but the 'covered regions' they're occupying.

Thanks very much Ray, that oughta do it.


That's just the first tit-for-tat, and sections 2 and 3 are a little more open-ended...technically, Biden could seize a  U.S. bank doing business with Russia, if I'm reading it right.

/you could drive a tank column through that opening
//interesting times
 
KWess
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It's specifically on those tiny little sh*thole regions.

It's nice but Vlad no care. If this is all he takes he may be able to keep them and get the sanctions wiped out. I hate appeasement as much as the next guy, but I think this is what he wanted and he'll keep the threat high, but look to take this as a victory and then slowly de-escalate.

I want to be right, but I know that there's a good chance he goes for it. Just don't want to see all those people die. We shall see. We still aren't all the way there yet.



"Sec. 2.  (a)  All property and interests in property that are in the United States, that hereafter come within the United States, or that are or hereafter come within the possession or control of any United States person (including any foreign branch) of the following persons are blocked and may not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn, or otherwise dealt in: any person determined by the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State:

(i)to operate or have operated since the date of this order in the Covered Regions;

(ii)   to be or have been since the date of this order a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of an entity operating in the Covered Regions;

(iii)  to be owned or controlled by, or to have acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, any person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order; or

(iv)   to have materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, any person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order."


Genuinely asking, wouldn't anyone commanding 'peacekeepers' in the region fall under one or both of these categories?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: AAAAAAAHHHHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
HAHAHAHA
View Full Size

/lol


HAHAHAAHAHAHA
 
goodncold
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought other countries weee putting sanctions on Russia proper.

Isn't the US waiting for Thursday when Congress is back in town?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was hoping that Biden would follow Putin's lead and annex the more desirable parts of Petrograd and the nicer parts of Moskva, including the Kremlin, since Russia was an invention of the US.  It would include all the vodak and caviar producers too.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I was hoping that Biden would follow Putin's lead and annex the more desirable parts of Petrograd and the nicer parts of Moskva, including the Kremlin, since Russia was an invention of the US.  It would include all the vodak and caviar producers too.


View Full Size
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
OMG, this is like, such weak tea. I would have sanctioned SO much harder than Joe Biden.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
goodncold:
Isn't the US waiting for Thursday when Congress is back in town?

Don't need them for this.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dittybopper: "United States Person" is also used in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which the US government blatantly violates and has since 2002.


Oh, Rooftop Ralph, your hot takes never disappoint.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Have sanctions ever worked to influence things? The subsidiaries of McDonalds and KFC aren't going to close and starve them out.


You can track how well behaved Russia is by their foreign currency reserves. Where these are low, they tend not to get uppity.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If I was Taiwan, I'd be real concerned with my "allies" commitment to continued freedom.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: goodncold:
Isn't the US waiting for Thursday when Congress is back in town?

Don't need them for this.


The GOP caucus is scrambling to see who will pay for the frucker invasion of DC now that the ruble has collapsed so Congress may be a little slow in convening.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, but all those fancy words can't override "SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED", so they can stick it!
 
