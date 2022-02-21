 Skip to content
(Vice)   The mental health crisis that goes with crypto - other than believing in crypto   (vice.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wait...
People think cryptocurrency is democratic?
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Dips are buying on the Dip, and hdling their nuts.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Being 10 years late to the crypto party is not fashionable, not unless you really wanna rock that cringe, baby.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want some cheering up?

I'll send you some flowers.

Dutch tulips.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believed in fairytales when I was a kid.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crypto only works if you bump and dump, if not you are losing all the monies.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Wait...
People think cryptocurrency is democratic?


A big part of the cryptocurrency grift is preying on people that are sick and tired of capitalism, but still believe in capitalism enough to think that they too can get rich, if only the cards were stacked differently. Hence why you see a lot of crypto-enthusiasts touting meaningless non-phrases like WAGMA, or "we're all going to make it," even though that makes no farking sense.

Anyway, yeah. I can't help but feel a little sorry for these dummies. 'Cause like, most of these folks are people with very low social literacy and self-control issues that got taken in by a very obvious scam. They're basically a stone's throw away from gambling addicts.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Adult Butters Escapes Using NFTs (South Park POST COVID - Part 2)
Youtube 6z98Rr8zCsA
 
KB202
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
People who put their life savings in, are people who are addicted to the stress. They will always look for the shortcut, no matter how many times they end up right back where they started. That's not to say we shouldn't encourage education and mental health treatment, but you can't help people who don't want help.

Also, you can't con an honest person.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who would have thought that allowing a bullshiat scam to take over your entire life would have a deleterious effect upon your mental well-being?
 
Nullav
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yep, that's a thing. I'm sure anyone who blew an account on the Dot Com crash felt much of the same. Different flavor of mental farkitude there thanks to the ways people are hyping crypto, but I'd guess it's mostly the same result.

/Though having money in the blender it borders on religion for some cryptoheads, so I could be more than a little off with this comparison.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's why I prefer just not having a life's savings in the first place.  Completely stress- free existence.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's not crypto, it's making bad life decisions ("funneling your life savings into a volatile market") which has always been a source of mental health issues. Crypto is just a current popular delivery method.
 
Azz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: cretinbob: Wait...
People think cryptocurrency is democratic?

A big part of the cryptocurrency grift is preying on people that are sick and tired of capitalism, but still believe in capitalism enough to think that they too can get rich, if only the cards were stacked differently. Hence why you see a lot of crypto-enthusiasts touting meaningless non-phrases like WAGMA, or "we're all going to make it," even though that makes no farking sense.

Anyway, yeah. I can't help but feel a little sorry for these dummies. 'Cause like, most of these folks are people with very low social literacy and self-control issues that got taken in by a very obvious scam. They're basically a stone's throw away from gambling addicts.


The one shibboleth in that whole cult that makes no farking sense to me is "Good Morning". Someone explain that one.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Azz: MattytheMouse: cretinbob: Wait...
People think cryptocurrency is democratic?

A big part of the cryptocurrency grift is preying on people that are sick and tired of capitalism, but still believe in capitalism enough to think that they too can get rich, if only the cards were stacked differently. Hence why you see a lot of crypto-enthusiasts touting meaningless non-phrases like WAGMA, or "we're all going to make it," even though that makes no farking sense.

Anyway, yeah. I can't help but feel a little sorry for these dummies. 'Cause like, most of these folks are people with very low social literacy and self-control issues that got taken in by a very obvious scam. They're basically a stone's throw away from gambling addicts.

The one shibboleth in that whole cult that makes no farking sense to me is "Good Morning". Someone explain that one.


It's a part of the whole toxic positivity that they have going on. Basically, people that are really deep into crypto discourage FUDing, or "spreading fear, uncertainty, and doubt," or, you know, pointing out that this is a dumbass scam and that they're being a bunch of dumbasses that are wasting their time and money. So they've fostered an almost magical belief in the power of positive thinking, and one of the more innocent ways that's manifested is wishing each other "good morning" every time they sign in.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: cretinbob: Wait...
People think cryptocurrency is democratic?

A big part of the cryptocurrency grift is preying on people that are sick and tired of capitalism, but still believe in capitalism enough to think that they too can get rich, if only the cards were stacked differently. Hence why you see a lot of crypto-enthusiasts touting meaningless non-phrases like WAGMA, or "we're all going to make it," even though that makes no farking sense.

Anyway, yeah. I can't help but feel a little sorry for these dummies. 'Cause like, most of these folks are people with very low social literacy and self-control issues that got taken in by a very obvious scam. They're basically a stone's throw away from gambling addicts.


Surely that would be WAGMI
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm into MFTs

Mother F*ckin Tacos!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: I'm into MFTs

Mother F*ckin Tacos!


Not managed file transfers?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for the privilege of having a 42-character string that's associated with you assert to be the "owner" of a shiatty drawing of a monkey that anybody can right-click-save, then you need mental help.

If you think having an acre of Amazon rainforest burned down to power the computations needed to add your purchase of a pack of gum to a gigantic ledger is in any way reasonable or improves the human condition, then you need mental help.
 
deffuse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Experts like Peter Klein, a cognitive behavioural psychotherapist who offers CBT for cryptocurrency-related mental health issue"

Cock and ball torture AFTER being farked by cryptocurrency.  Kinky.
 
