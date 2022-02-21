 Skip to content
(ABC News)   FTA: When the recent COVID-19 wave fueled by the omicron variant hit the U.S., no one expected it would lead to the number of deaths it did. Excluding the WHO, CDC, any competent doctors, and NHS. Subby asks you, who knew COVID could be this complex?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lot of Farkers did.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Anyone paying attention since COVID-related coagulopathy was discovered.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's like deja vu. I just have this strange feeling that I've read all this about ONE FARKING MILLIION TIMES already.

Get your shots dumbasses.

/or die
//IDGAF
///grumpy cat
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TFA: One of those people was father-of-two Christian Cabrera, a 40-year-old comedian from Los Angeles with no underlying conditions.

"He's always brought joy and laughter to everybody," his brother, Jino Cabrera Carnwath, told ABC News. "He would be the type of person that would bust out into song in a quiet elevator."

However, he was unvaccinated. Christian feared potential side effects and, because he didn't get sick often, he didn't think he needed the vaccine, his brother said.


He may not have gotten the last laugh, but let the record show that he died doing what he loved -- bringing joy and laughter to others.

/can't spell "slaughter" without "laughter"!
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article spends a really, really long time stating the obvious.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"He sent me a text saying, 'I can't breathe. I wish I had gotten vaccinated. I really regret it. If I could do it all over again, I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life,'" Jino said. "I think that was his message too to everybody: if you're on the fence, please get all the protection you can, get your vaccine, get your booster."
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
However, he was unvaccinated. Christian feared potential side effects and, because he didn't get sick often, he didn't think he needed the vaccine, his brother said.

I read that as political side effects.


Also, the key takeaway: Recent CDC data shows unvaccinated people are 20 times more likely to die.
 
comrade
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It reduced hospitalizations and deaths here in Switzerland. The numbers were interesting. When delta came the death rate started rising quickly and so we implemented work-from-home orders on Dec 16, 2021.

Then when omicron came soon after the rate-of-infection when way up despite the work-from-home orders. The spike was huge. But at the same time the death rate started falling as omicron took over delta and effectively went to zero despite the huge spike in cases.

It probably mostly comes down to obesity rates and the vaccination rate and previous infections.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
From what I've been following, omicron kinda seems like a godsend.

Mostly minor symptoms, provides immunity to delta (which is almost extinct now), and spread so fast that pretty much everyone has had it within 2 months.

I'm sure it sucks if you're an immuno-compromised person, but it basically hit like a super contagious cold and immunized even the anti-vaxxers, whether they like it or not.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
One of the first things Obama did when he took office was pledge over three quarters of a trillion dollars for HHS including disease tracking.

Trump ran on a platform of breaking everything and began doing so on day one.

We're living the results.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: From what I've been following, omicron kinda seems like a godsend.

Mostly minor symptoms, provides immunity to delta (which is almost extinct now), and spread so fast that pretty much everyone has had it within 2 months.

I'm sure it sucks if you're an immuno-compromised person, but it basically hit like a super contagious cold and immunized even the anti-vaxxers, whether they like it or not.


The most hilarious part is, if you put the list of long covid's hellish effects and the rates they happen at into a "vaccine" safety study, you'd have an actual "oh FARK no you're not putting that in me" vaccine from hell.

And yet at the demand of capitalism, the plague rats were let to infect nearly the whole population of the US.

The "bad" swine flu vax in 2009 (?) was withdrawn from use for causing one harmful side effect over a thousand times less often than any single one of the more common long covid symptoms.

And besides erectile dysfunction, now we find it causes infertility problems in hamsters... But only if they're unvaccinated. LOL.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Too many humans. Too few dying to make a positive change. 

These numbers are trivial. The old poxes killed way more per infected.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dadoody: These numbers are trivial. The old poxes killed way more per infected.


I guess they just don't make them like they used to.
 
scalpod
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dadoody: Too many humans. Too few dying to make a positive change. 

These numbers are trivial. The old poxes killed way more per infected.


Once upon a time, this kind of news would drive weaker people to take matters into their own hands.

[sets the loaded pistol on the nightstand and slowly backs away]
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dadoody: Too many humans. Too few dying to make a positive change. 

These numbers are trivial. The old poxes killed way more per infected.


I wouldn't be surprised if you get your wish within the next few decades. This could easily be the warm-up that leads many people to say, "eh, the last pandemic wasn't that bad".

It'll be like when people who successfully rode out a Category 3 decide to stay and get drowned by a Category 5.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
/PS- you didn't bring joy to anyone, comedian. You were a selfish fark who left your kid fatherless.
//PPS-go fark yourself fiancee and take your go fund me with you.
///I got vaccinated. Give me some farking money for keeping you safe, dickweed.
 
