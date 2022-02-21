 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Father of the year 2022   (cbsnews.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can they charged the sperm donor with attempted murder?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake said an officer was able to swipe the gun away as a round was fired, and the officer only sustained a "minor wound" to his arm.

That kid sounds white.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the guns.
 
Make More Hinjews
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake said an officer was able to swipe the gun away as a round was fired, and the officer only sustained a "minor wound" to his arm.

That kid sounds white.


Came here to say this, because, y'know, he's a living and not a dead child.

(Not to mention, despite the paranoid fantasies of Fark Independents [tm], a Black parent would literally never have their child shoot at cops.  That's pure white entitlement, all the way down.)
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beyond the immediate story--this means that there was probably a gun in the backseat with a 3- and a 4-year old. And beyond THAT--the four-year old knew how to shoot a gun.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live within a few miles of that. So to be safe ate Taco Bell tonight.

/nobody is safe now
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Beyond the immediate story--this means that there was probably a gun in the backseat with a 3- and a 4-year old. And beyond THAT--the four-year old knew how to shoot a gun.


Making the gun is rocket science. Shooting it is more of an exercise in booger hooking.
 
hestheone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Can they charged the sperm donor with attempted murder?


Why you mad, Bro.  You were OK with the riots and defunding the police not that long ago.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Look, those sons of biatches only gave him 1 Sweet and Sour for 10 nuggets.  Someone has to pay.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Make More Hinjews: koder: The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake said an officer was able to swipe the gun away as a round was fired, and the officer only sustained a "minor wound" to his arm.

That kid sounds white.

Came here to say this, because, y'know, he's a living and not a dead child.

(Not to mention, despite the paranoid fantasies of Fark Independents [tm], a Black parent would literally never have their child shoot at cops.  That's pure white entitlement, all the way down.)


Sadaat Johnson?  I mean, maybe, I guess...
 
Make More Hinjews
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

powhound: Live within a few miles of that. So to be safe ate Taco Bell tonight.

/nobody is safe now


When tacos are unsafe, only the unsafe will eat tacos.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm gonna have to say the kid and the dad are running in the same gang
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Make More Hinjews: koder: The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake said an officer was able to swipe the gun away as a round was fired, and the officer only sustained a "minor wound" to his arm.

That kid sounds white.

Came here to say this, because, y'know, he's a living and not a dead child.

(Not to mention, despite the paranoid fantasies of Fark Independents [tm], a Black parent would literally never have their child shoot at cops.  That's pure white entitlement, all the way down.)


PLus there's now (hopefully) a chance of the kid getting raised by someone not an absolute farking dumbass now. At least i hope the parent(s) will lose their parental rights.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
'I'm sorry sir, this isn't a Chuck E. Cheese'
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: 'I'm sorry sir, this isn't a Chuck E. Cheese'


Or a subway
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A dad who should definitely never get to see his kids again. He has too many stupid ideas in a short period of time to be a good role model.
 
