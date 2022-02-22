 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Today's Mad-Libs headline: Tartan-clad Chinese pipers bring sound of Scotland to Olympic curling   (yahoo.com) divider line
6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
ah, curling. A combination of shuffleboard and housecleaning.
and drinking. On ice.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"You're Scots-Korean, boy. You don't make a lick of sense!"
 
Northern
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

To be fair to the Chinese there are no true Scotsmen.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
La Cucaracha  has grown in popularity as a bagpipe tune ever since TFG's golf courses in Scotland and his love of the Mexican people.

Of course there is no YouTube for that.

Mexican music by bagpipes band of St Patrick Battalion
Youtube qsdNnPHqGug
 
