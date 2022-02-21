 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Nola.com)   If your meal was that bad, you could have just asked for a refund instead of robbing them at gunpoint   (nola.com) divider line
9
    More: Facepalm, New Orleans, Robbery, Central Business District Subway, New Orleans police, armed robbery, Crime, Sunday night, block of Carondelet Street  
•       •       •

131 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Feb 2022 at 1:05 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Your in New Orleans and you chose soobuway.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Five. Five dollar. Five dollar robbery.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The gun was handy might as well commit a felony.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ask for a refund?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark that noise!
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: The gun was handy might as well commit a felony.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Loaded Weapon (1993)
Youtube tysK6TEGwik
 
ieerto
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yet another reason to avoid Nola, de-annex Orleans Parish.

When Iberville wrote France for money concerning founding a city at the intersection of Bayou St John and the Mississippi, he listed three "good" reasons.

1. No hurricanes
2. No Indians
3. No mosquitos

All three were lies, but only one made sense. The Natives actually knew better than to try to settle down right there.

300 years of Let's Try to Make This Work haven't done the residents, the State, or the Nation any favors, aside from a convenient port location that would have been better built farther upstream.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They went to Subway. I think they already knew the meal would suck.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A Central Business District Subway was robbed at gunpoint by two men after they paid for and ate meals there

Considering how stupid criminals can be, I wouldn't be surprised if they paid by credit card.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.