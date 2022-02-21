 Skip to content
(Kickstarter)   Do you think sunglasses are too convenient? Do you enjoy looking like an insufferable jackass? Do you have €59? Then we have the product for you   (kickstarter.com) divider line
55
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I usually wear this in the summer, with or without sunglasses. It cost about $50.00 in 1985. It still works.  Get off my lawn.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How much extra is it to get a pair with an opti-grab included?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have to wear glasses anyway, so I just have transition lenses. Oh, and a hat if I need it (Usually more for rain than sun, where I live).
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Those look great!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They block INDIRECT sunlight.

If the angle is anything more than 30 degrees toward your peepers, they're useless.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Be prepared for everyone to ask why you're wearing broken glasses.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
the model in in the ad has features like Ronnie James Dio

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

markie_farkie: They block INDIRECT sunlight.

If the angle is anything more than 30 degrees toward your peepers, they're useless.


Kinda, sorta.

Hiking in the snow? No. Snow blindness is a real and quite painful experience.
On the water? Nope to that too!

Just get a decent pair of sunglasses or goggles.
The only thing this trash is good for, is if you're lounging on your yacht in the Mediterranean.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When I got my first job, my 2nd paycheck (was still living with parents), went to a new TV for my room and a really nice pair of Ray-Ban Aviators. Had 'em about a year before they were taken at a bar when my back was turned.

Since then, I haven't spent more than $15 on a pair and still haven't reached what I spent on those Ray-Bans with replacements. Gas stations typically have good ones. Not looking for anything fancy, just block out the sun if I'm having to drive during sunrise/set.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Redh8t: markie_farkie: They block INDIRECT sunlight.

If the angle is anything more than 30 degrees toward your peepers, they're useless.

Kinda, sorta.

Hiking in the snow? No. Snow blindness is a real and quite painful experience.
On the water? Nope to that too!

Just get a decent pair of sunglasses or goggles.
The only thing this trash is good for, is if you're lounging on your yacht in the Mediterranean.


And even then, if the sun isn't behind your head or any more than 30 degrees below high noon directly in front of you, they're worthless.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can douchebros wear them on the back of their heads?
If no, then you lost the larger market share.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

teto85: [Fark user image 800x584]I usually wear this in the summer, with or without sunglasses. It cost about $50.00 in 1985. It still works.  Get off my lawn.


Heh. Mine are going up in price, but I wear them so much that they just get disgusting.

Akubra Traveller
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I keep seeing this in my head.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: How much extra is it to get a pair with an opti-grab included?


One dollar and NINE CENTS!
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They couldn't have chosen a name better than b
THE BROW? Really? Whichever marketing genius came up with that name should be kicked in the nuts
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if we didn't have enough ways to tell who's a douche.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you don't have to be cleaning the lenses all the time.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DaAlien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't those just Oakleys with the lenses popped out?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ridiculous, sunglasses are obviously vastly superior.

If I wore these, all of the women who end up in my general vicinity will see me staring directly at their tits.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, I thought it'd be polarized contact lenses, but no, plastic monobrow.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: They block INDIRECT sunlight.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
teto85:I usually wear this in the summer, with or without sunglasses. It cost about $50.00 in 1985. It still works.  Get off my lawn.
Fark user imageView Full Size

wow, found Mickey Dolenz's fark handle :)
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn....and I felt like a rebel when I drank on a dry campus when I was in college.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

teto85: [Fark user image image 800x584]I usually wear this in the summer, with or without sunglasses. It cost about $50.00 in 1985. It still works.  Get off my lawn.


That looks douchier than the linked piece of shiat
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: Ridiculous, sunglasses are obviously vastly superior.

If I wore these, all of the women who end up in my general vicinity will see me staring directly at their tits.


If your preferences remain realistic as you age, at some point they'll just think you're staring at their knees.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't work if you are laying down, tanning.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The design is certainly polarizing.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they selling that cheap plastic thing for 49 euros?  I bet you can find 3-D printer files for something like it right now.  Couple bucks of plastic and you have doofus goggles!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Can douchebros wear them on the back of their heads?
If no, then you lost the larger market share.


Perch them on top of the visor of their baseball caps.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


Got one of those, in black. It was cheaper, shades my eyes better, and the older and more beat up it gets the better it looks.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Doesn't work if you are laying down, tanning.


Well, if it's near sunset and head is pointed west...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Are they selling that cheap plastic thing for 49 euros?  I bet you can find 3-D printer files for something like it right now.  Couple bucks of plastic and you have doofus goggles!


Somehow you made this idea even dorkier
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wore skiing. Now snowblind. 1 star.
 
acouvis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Redh8t: markie_farkie: They block INDIRECT sunlight.

If the angle is anything more than 30 degrees toward your peepers, they're useless.

Kinda, sorta.

Hiking in the snow? No. Snow blindness is a real and quite painful experience.
On the water? Nope to that too!

Just get a decent pair of sunglasses or goggles.
The only thing this trash is good for, is if you're lounging on your yacht in the Mediterranean.


nah... they're useful for more than that... like if you need to dig something out from under your car seat or scrap dog poo off your shoe.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How much extra is it to get a pair with an opti-grab included?


DAMN these non-glasses!
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
For some reason I can see Nick Cage totally rocking these.
 
queen biatch of the universe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Azz: They couldn't have chosen a name better than b
THE BROW? Really? Whichever marketing genius came up with that name should be kicked in the nuts


There's a reason they are using kickstarter to fund making these things.  Every investor they pitched these to laughed them out of the room.
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

grokca: [Fark user image 201x251]
Those look great!


I..he...she...you...they...
 
mrparks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Kickstarter is the ultimate free market.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: They block INDIRECT sunlight.

If the angle is anything more than 30 degrees toward your peepers, they're useless.


I've taken people kayaking who have gotten physically ill because they weren't wearing polarized lenses. Reflectivity is no joke. Same deal with driving in heavy traffic (shiny cars) or on wet roads when the sun comes back out.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I need prescription lenses. So it's a hard no. And it's stupid. Even the model look like she's thinking, what am I doing here. This will either launch me into the stratosphere or destroy my career. Christ on a crutch I'll be known as the unibrow gal for all time. FARK! Why did I agree to do this.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sunglasses don't just shield your eye from the sun, their polarized lenses also dramatically reduce glare and increase visibility outdoors.

onlineopticiansuk.comView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
$20,535
pledged of $5,084 goal380backersPeople are giving them money for this too.
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: teto85:I usually wear this in the summer, with or without sunglasses. It cost about $50.00 in 1985. It still works.  Get off my lawn.[Fark user image 800x584]
wow, found Mickey Dolenz's fark handle :)


That would be fun! I always thought that Mickey had the best voice out of all of the guys. Davy was cute and he could sing but his voice was a bit whispy when compared to Mickey's.
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Interesting idea, but flawed by the fact that these will only really work during a specific time frame. These would pretty much be useless in the morning and evening. And they are pretty much useless if you have to tilt your head upwards by more than a a dozen or so degrees. But, if you do not want to mess up your pretty hair then these might be a solution for you.
 
Azz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

queen biatch of the universe: Azz: They couldn't have chosen a name better than b
THE BROW? Really? Whichever marketing genius came up with that name should be kicked in the nuts

There's a reason they are using kickstarter to fund making these things.  Every investor they pitched these to laughed them out of the room.


I couldn't take it so I emailed them and ripped them a new one regarding the name.

I shouldn't be getting angry over this crap lol
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Seems like less of a scam than Bitcoin.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, they're not for use on the water or in snow is what I'm getting.

I want to just shade my eyes, I can wear a hat.
 
Vern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Or you can get some safety goggles that go over your glasses for one or two dollars.

flare.fullsource.comView Full Size


I bought a pair for welding, and then realized I could also put them on when I was driving so I wasn't blinded by the sun. Yeah, they don't look that cool, but they work. And they're not as annoying as putting flip up shades on my prescription pair of glasses.
 
