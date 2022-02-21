 Skip to content
(Sask Today)   Everything old is new again. It's like smoking and non-smoking, except if the unvaccinated go to the wrong section, they could die from it   (sasktoday.ca) divider line
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This headline boggles the mind. Is there no sense in this world anymore? Is there no reason?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spectrum: This headline boggles the mind. Is there no sense in this world anymore? Is there no reason?


Are there no poorhouses?
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Second-hand Covid?
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Make it all vaccinated only, or I'll drink at home.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Spectrum: This headline boggles the mind. Is there no sense in this world anymore? Is there no reason?


Is there no sense of decency?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'll go, but only if the unvaccinated section is located out the back door, down the alley and off the nearest cliff.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't give a fark if an unvaccinated person dies.
 
genner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Spectrum: This headline boggles the mind. Is there no sense in this world anymore? Is there no reason?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The fact a unvaccinated person could die is a risk I'm willing to let them take, but I also think they should be taken directly to the refrigerated truck when they get sick just to save time.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: I don't give a fark if an unvaccinated person dies.


How we die depends on how much laughter happens afterward?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is good. Usually, it's a chaotic blast, but now I know exactly what direction to sneeze.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not pictured: non-vaccinated section

cleanriver.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The unvaccinated can eat outside, and the real people can eat in the dining room.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

