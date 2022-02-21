 Skip to content
(Fark)   Moving to REALLY rural AK and I think I'm going to move to hydroponics. Since there's nothing else happening in the world, any home-unit hydroponicists out there want to share their stories in the Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday, Feb. 22 2022?
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Rototilling a hydroponics setup is probably easier than a big garden plot.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Yeah, I'm moving again, all the way across the state to the Lower Kuskokwim Delta.  The tundra.  Looooooong winters, short summers.  This is where the experienced folks manage to grow 3-foot cabbages in the summer growing season.  Life here is about fishing and berry picking, both of which I love, but neither of which provides me with bok choi or collard greens.  So I'm bringing an Aerogarden "Farm" unit with me in addition to the two small units I already have.  I don't think I can really plant stuff here.  Maybe.  I might bring some large planters and see.

Any experienced hydroponics people here?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, I'm moving again, all the way across the state to the Lower Kuskokwim Delta.  The tundra.  Looooooong winters, short summers.  This is where the experienced folks manage to grow 3-foot cabbages in the summer growing season.  Life here is about fishing and berry picking, both of which I love, but neither of which provides me with bok choi or collard greens.  So I'm bringing an Aerogarden "Farm" unit with me in addition to the two small units I already have.  I don't think I can really plant stuff here.  Maybe.  I might bring some large planters and see.

Any experienced hydroponics people here?


Those aerogardens are neat.

Do greenhouses work up there at all?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
AK?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

KangTheMad: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, I'm moving again, all the way across the state to the Lower Kuskokwim Delta.  The tundra.  Looooooong winters, short summers.  This is where the experienced folks manage to grow 3-foot cabbages in the summer growing season.  Life here is about fishing and berry picking, both of which I love, but neither of which provides me with bok choi or collard greens.  So I'm bringing an Aerogarden "Farm" unit with me in addition to the two small units I already have.  I don't think I can really plant stuff here.  Maybe.  I might bring some large planters and see.

Any experienced hydroponics people here?

Those aerogardens are neat.

Do greenhouses work up there at all?


Dunno.

I'm on a visit to the new job, will move in about a month.  There's a commercial farm here, I think they do a hybrid model of earthworks with greenhouse cloth over them...  I'll get myself an intro to them, certainly. But I'm renting, and the landlord has already put the kibosh on digging up his yard.  He's OK with containers on the deck, as long as they look nice.

I'm really excited about my new aerogarden, though.  I have a friend who has several and she loves them.
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I remember reading a news story about a village that is growing tons of hydroponic veggies during the winter, underground.  Maybe look that up and give the town a call?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

edmo: AK?

[Fark user image 359x270]


LOL - yeah, that was me last April.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: KangTheMad: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, I'm moving again, all the way across the state to the Lower Kuskokwim Delta.  The tundra.  Looooooong winters, short summers.  This is where the experienced folks manage to grow 3-foot cabbages in the summer growing season.  Life here is about fishing and berry picking, both of which I love, but neither of which provides me with bok choi or collard greens.  So I'm bringing an Aerogarden "Farm" unit with me in addition to the two small units I already have.  I don't think I can really plant stuff here.  Maybe.  I might bring some large planters and see.

Any experienced hydroponics people here?

Those aerogardens are neat.

Do greenhouses work up there at all?

Dunno.

I'm on a visit to the new job, will move in about a month.  There's a commercial farm here, I think they do a hybrid model of earthworks with greenhouse cloth over them...  I'll get myself an intro to them, certainly. But I'm renting, and the landlord has already put the kibosh on digging up his yard.  He's OK with containers on the deck, as long as they look nice.

I'm really excited about my new aerogarden, though.  I have a friend who has several and she loves them.


A hoop house might extend the season by a month or so there. If you had some very dark netting below the plants to help generate warmth at the beginning and end of the seasons.

You are probably better off asking locals than us yokels though BM.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

KangTheMad: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, I'm moving again, all the way across the state to the Lower Kuskokwim Delta.  The tundra.  Looooooong winters, short summers.  This is where the experienced folks manage to grow 3-foot cabbages in the summer growing season.  Life here is about fishing and berry picking, both of which I love, but neither of which provides me with bok choi or collard greens.  So I'm bringing an Aerogarden "Farm" unit with me in addition to the two small units I already have.  I don't think I can really plant stuff here.  Maybe.  I might bring some large planters and see.

Any experienced hydroponics people here?

Those aerogardens are neat.

Do greenhouses work up there at all?


I have a greenhouse up here but it's being used as storage area right now.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
This is my greenhouse right now...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
My sister has been under avalanche warnings 10 days over the past month.

Yeah, she lives in ALASKA.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
AK
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
The bucket in a bucket with drip ring works great for smokable stuff, don't know how well it would handle freezing temperatures tho.

i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size

General hydroponics water farm was the exact setup I used.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Finally caught a gardening thread. I've seen hydroponic setups that are just grow lights, totes with holes in the lid and that's it. Definitely check with the locals though, they will have the best info.

Going to start prepping my bed next weekend. 12x12 and tons of sun mostly tomatoes and peppers with some herbs spread around to confuse pests. I'm going to be planting sunflowers along the property line as a privacy fence, I have 5 or 6 kinds. going to do several type of squash, blueberry and strawberry and a loofah tunnel for privacy from the backyard neighbor. Feeling a bit overwhelmed right now.
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I have an AeroGarden and I love it.  Goes crazy with lettuce (I've also grown petunias and herbs in it).  They're pricey, but they have a whole-family setup now that's pretty neat.  As long as it's indoors, you should be fine.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
59⁰F now and something like 360 days of sun.  Different planets it seems
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
AK?

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
And FWIW, you don't have to dig up his land to garden.  I did raised beds for 20 years at my old house.

Materials can be hard to come by in the villages, but a couple pallets could be turned into a nice raised bed that will get you a decent grow.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Three week since starting the aerogarden
Fark user imageView Full Size

So, yeah, lettuce does pretty dang well in it. I'm already adding some leaves to the Lizard Salad from the Red Sails in the middle there.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Lower Kuskokwim Delta


I had to look that up (as I'm sure most of us would).  You're just a ways south of Nome.

May I ask...why?
 
Lenny_da_Hog [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Wanebo: You are probably better off asking locals than us yokels though BM


That. Definitely that.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
The first of two baker creek orders came in last week, and we're expecting the next by the time this thread closes...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


We may have gotten a little goofy. We already had seed for two types of sunflower (red & mammoth), two types of cucumber (marketmore and lemon), cilantro, an orange fleshed watermelon, serrano peppers, rainbow carrots, chocolate cherry tomatoes, a packet of mixed slicing sized heirloom tomatoes, satellite summer squash, and garden peas.

And, yeah, like I said at the beginning, there's another package of seed coming in the mail as well.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

xanadian: Benevolent Misanthrope: Lower Kuskokwim Delta

I had to look that up (as I'm sure most of us would).  You're just a ways south of Nome.

May I ask...why?


WAY south of Nome.  For a 65% pay raise.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Otera: The first of two baker creek orders came in last week, and we're expecting the next by the time this thread closes...

[Fark user image image 425x465]
[Fark user image image 425x428]
[Fark user image image 425x417]
[Fark user image image 425x330]

We may have gotten a little goofy. We already had seed for two types of sunflower (red & mammoth), two types of cucumber (marketmore and lemon), cilantro, an orange fleshed watermelon, serrano peppers, rainbow carrots, chocolate cherry tomatoes, a packet of mixed slicing sized heirloom tomatoes, satellite summer squash, and garden peas.

And, yeah, like I said at the beginning, there's another package of seed coming in the mail as well.


WTF is death spiral?
 
Roman Fyseek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I love my Aerogarden, but now-a-days, Amazon has full-on grow-tent setups for 3 and 4 hundred bucks and it's orders of magnitude larger than the Aerogarden.
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Roman Fyseek: I love my Aerogarden, but now-a-days, Amazon has full-on grow-tent setups for 3 and 4 hundred bucks and it's orders of magnitude larger than the Aerogarden.


If I had an empty wall, I would SO order one of them.  Unfortunately, space is all called for.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

granolasteak: Roman Fyseek: I love my Aerogarden, but now-a-days, Amazon has full-on grow-tent setups for 3 and 4 hundred bucks and it's orders of magnitude larger than the Aerogarden.

If I had an empty wall, I would SO order one of them.  Unfortunately, space is all called for.


I'm looking at one for next season, it will go well in my cold basement.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I had a aerogarden. But found it too expensive with the lights...and 'nutritant' tabs. Eventually it got noisy too. And the replacment bulbs where like 60 dollars.
That turned it into a attic dweller. Now, I just have a bunch of teracotta pots on the porch and bring them inside as needed.

I have a some basil, rosemary...and little 'bro'milliad.
And one of those things that tried to kill Spock.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
It's like every farken year. I keep thinking THIS YEAR THIS IS THE YEAR...I"LL PLANT STUFF AND HAVE VEGGIES ALL SUMMER LONG AND PUMPKINS FOR THE FALL....Oh yeah...THIS IS THE YEAR. I"ll build a RAISED BED GARDEN and USE all that compost stuff that's rotting in my old crappy beer cooler in the back yard.
oh yea...this year for sure.

Then it's like well that's too much like work. And there's a nice farmers/fruit stand 1/2 mile down the road that sells zucchini for 2 bucks a basket.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

ltnor: Otera: The first of two baker creek orders came in last week, and we're expecting the next by the time this thread closes...

[Fark user image image 425x465]
[Fark user image image 425x428]
[Fark user image image 425x417]
[Fark user image image 425x330]

We may have gotten a little goofy. We already had seed for two types of sunflower (red & mammoth), two types of cucumber (marketmore and lemon), cilantro, an orange fleshed watermelon, serrano peppers, rainbow carrots, chocolate cherry tomatoes, a packet of mixed slicing sized heirloom tomatoes, satellite summer squash, and garden peas.

And, yeah, like I said at the beginning, there's another package of seed coming in the mail as well.

WTF is death spiral?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
The price of flower pots is insane.   Four dollars for a clay flower pot?   These people are smoking whatever they're growing.
 
Lenny_da_Hog [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Otera: The first of two baker creek orders came in last week, and we're expecting the next by the time this thread closes...

[Fark user image 425x465]
[Fark user image 425x428]
[Fark user image 425x417]
[Fark user image 425x330]

We may have gotten a little goofy. We already had seed for two types of sunflower (red & mammoth), two types of cucumber (marketmore and lemon), cilantro, an orange fleshed watermelon, serrano peppers, rainbow carrots, chocolate cherry tomatoes, a packet of mixed slicing sized heirloom tomatoes, satellite summer squash, and garden peas.

And, yeah, like I said at the beginning, there's another package of seed coming in the mail as well.


Neat, but why do you  name all your strains after vegetable?
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I'm pretty excited about the free cucumber seeds in just the silliest way.
Fark user imageView Full Size


My goal is to make pickles good enough to send to bubbe by the end of the growing season
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Otera: ltnor: Otera: The first of two baker creek orders came in last week, and we're expecting the next by the time this thread closes...

[Fark user image image 425x465]
[Fark user image image 425x428]
[Fark user image image 425x417]
[Fark user image image 425x330]

We may have gotten a little goofy. We already had seed for two types of sunflower (red & mammoth), two types of cucumber (marketmore and lemon), cilantro, an orange fleshed watermelon, serrano peppers, rainbow carrots, chocolate cherry tomatoes, a packet of mixed slicing sized heirloom tomatoes, satellite summer squash, and garden peas.

And, yeah, like I said at the beginning, there's another package of seed coming in the mail as well.

WTF is death spiral?

[Fark user image image 425x343]


I have no use for stupid hot peppers, but I have a friend that does. Also planning on making pickles this year.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

ltnor: granolasteak: Roman Fyseek: I love my Aerogarden, but now-a-days, Amazon has full-on grow-tent setups for 3 and 4 hundred bucks and it's orders of magnitude larger than the Aerogarden.

If I had an empty wall, I would SO order one of them.  Unfortunately, space is all called for.

I'm looking at one for next season, it will go well in my cold basement.


There's nothing 'magical' about a aerogarden you couldn't replicate with a afternoon of research, and 20 dollars worth of plastic, an aquarium pump and some grow lights. The nutrient solution is basically 'miracle grow'
Lighting would be the major issue/cost. But if you get a Aerogarden...just ONE cycle of replcing those light is like buying an entire unit again. ..... and those 'grow lights' are far cheaper as a stand alone item at Lowes/Home Depot..WalMart. Even pet stores.

https://www.google.com/search?q=hydroponic+solution&rlz=1C1CHBD_enUS922US922&oq=hydroponic+solution&aqs=chrome..69i57j0i512l9.8168j1j15&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

optikeye: ltnor: granolasteak: Roman Fyseek: I love my Aerogarden, but now-a-days, Amazon has full-on grow-tent setups for 3 and 4 hundred bucks and it's orders of magnitude larger than the Aerogarden.

If I had an empty wall, I would SO order one of them.  Unfortunately, space is all called for.

I'm looking at one for next season, it will go well in my cold basement.

There's nothing 'magical' about a aerogarden you couldn't replicate with a afternoon of research, and 20 dollars worth of plastic, an aquarium pump and some grow lights. The nutrient solution is basically 'miracle grow'
Lighting would be the major issue/cost. But if you get a Aerogarden...just ONE cycle of replcing those light is like buying an entire unit again. ..... and those 'grow lights' are far cheaper as a stand alone item at Lowes/Home Depot..WalMart. Even pet stores.

https://www.google.com/search?q=hydroponic+solution&rlz=1C1CHBD_enUS922US922&oq=hydroponic+solution&aqs=chrome..69i57j0i512l9.8168j1j15&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8


I was talking about the tent. My basement is super cold, doesn't get above 58 down there this time of year. I actually started seeds way too early because I was worried about the cold. Now I'm worrying about if the plats will make it outside.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

optikeye: I have a some basil, rosemary...and little 'bro'milliad.
And one of those things that tried to kill Spock.


Spock had it coming, what with his smarminess and all thAt iSnT loGiCAl cAPtAin and shiat...
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

ltnor: optikeye: ltnor: granolasteak: Roman Fyseek: I love my Aerogarden, but now-a-days, Amazon has full-on grow-tent setups for 3 and 4 hundred bucks and it's orders of magnitude larger than the Aerogarden.

If I had an empty wall, I would SO order one of them.  Unfortunately, space is all called for.

I'm looking at one for next season, it will go well in my cold basement.

There's nothing 'magical' about a aerogarden you couldn't replicate with a afternoon of research, and 20 dollars worth of plastic, an aquarium pump and some grow lights. The nutrient solution is basically 'miracle grow'
Lighting would be the major issue/cost. But if you get a Aerogarden...just ONE cycle of replcing those light is like buying an entire unit again. ..... and those 'grow lights' are far cheaper as a stand alone item at Lowes/Home Depot..WalMart. Even pet stores.

https://www.google.com/search?q=hydroponic+solution&rlz=1C1CHBD_enUS922US922&oq=hydroponic+solution&aqs=chrome..69i57j0i512l9.8168j1j15&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

I was talking about the tent. My basement is super cold, doesn't get above 58 down there this time of year. I actually started seeds way too early because I was worried about the cold. Now I'm worrying about if the plats will make it outside.


Do you have little trays. And space in your bathroom? Warm humid is a nice place for starting plants.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

optikeye: ltnor: optikeye: ltnor: granolasteak: Roman Fyseek: I love my Aerogarden, but now-a-days, Amazon has full-on grow-tent setups for 3 and 4 hundred bucks and it's orders of magnitude larger than the Aerogarden.

If I had an empty wall, I would SO order one of them.  Unfortunately, space is all called for.

I'm looking at one for next season, it will go well in my cold basement.

There's nothing 'magical' about a aerogarden you couldn't replicate with a afternoon of research, and 20 dollars worth of plastic, an aquarium pump and some grow lights. The nutrient solution is basically 'miracle grow'
Lighting would be the major issue/cost. But if you get a Aerogarden...just ONE cycle of replcing those light is like buying an entire unit again. ..... and those 'grow lights' are far cheaper as a stand alone item at Lowes/Home Depot..WalMart. Even pet stores.

https://www.google.com/search?q=hydroponic+solution&rlz=1C1CHBD_enUS922US922&oq=hydroponic+solution&aqs=chrome..69i57j0i512l9.8168j1j15&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

I was talking about the tent. My basement is super cold, doesn't get above 58 down there this time of year. I actually started seeds way too early because I was worried about the cold. Now I'm worrying about if the plats will make it outside.

Do you have little trays. And space in your bathroom? Warm humid is a nice place for starting plants.


Goodness no, our house is only 1300sqft. I made a semi enclosed shelf with heat mats and grow lights. Tomatoes came up like crazy, peppers were super slow. I ended up just giving up on some of the starts. I'll be trying bell peppers next. Made a little room in front of the sliding door.
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Given the high lumber prices, and limited time to deal with a large list of outdoor projects, we have decided to give straw bale gardening a shot.

If it works, then it will be less money and effort than raised beds this year. If it doesn't, we have more mulch to keep the weeds down.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Ham Sandvich: Given the high lumber prices, and limited time to deal with a large list of outdoor projects, we have decided to give straw bale gardening a shot.

If it works, then it will be less money and effort than raised beds this year. If it doesn't, we have more mulch to keep the weeds down.


Amazon has some metal beds for a decent price and they should last longer. I was going to do raised beds, bit I decided I could still handle getting down in the dirt.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
My wife just let me know about a hydro supply store going out of business.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

granolasteak: Roman Fyseek: I love my Aerogarden, but now-a-days, Amazon has full-on grow-tent setups for 3 and 4 hundred bucks and it's orders of magnitude larger than the Aerogarden.

If I had an empty wall, I would SO order one of them.  Unfortunately, space is all called for.


I have an entire empty extra bedroom where pantry is going.  I may buy one.  Do you have one?  Can you make recommendations?
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

ltnor: Amazon has some metal beds for a decent price and they should last longer. I was going to do raised beds, bit I decided I could still handle getting down in the dirt.


Good to know. We're going to put in raised beds eventually. There's enough exterior renovations on the list to push that back this year. So, we'll experiment and see what happens.
 
Roman Fyseek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: granolasteak: Roman Fyseek: I love my Aerogarden, but now-a-days, Amazon has full-on grow-tent setups for 3 and 4 hundred bucks and it's orders of magnitude larger than the Aerogarden.

If I had an empty wall, I would SO order one of them.  Unfortunately, space is all called for.

I have an entire empty extra bedroom where pantry is going.  I may buy one.  Do you have one?  Can you make recommendations?


Grow tent recommendations? I only have the one that I bought, so I have nothing to compare it to. I went on Amazon and typed 'grow tent'. I did splurge a little and got the 1000 'somethings' light instead of the default 600 'whatevers' that my base model came with.
 
Lenny_da_Hog [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Legal pot killed like 72% of potential jokes for this thread.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
