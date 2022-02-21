 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   California lawmakers are attempting to extend Bill of Rights to encourage birth control, require medical care, adequate exercise, belly scritches, and nutritious food for all   (ktla.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm pro-choice but not "encouraging " should be the right word.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not going to go over well
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a slippery slope.  Start with dogs and cats and soon it's turtles, goldfish, ferrets.  The list never ends.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe you can figure out some farking rent control w/ teeth so those dogs and cats can farking afford a farking apartment, you farking real estate industry prostitutes?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see no mention of steak or tuna.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure how enforceable it'll be but if it does anything at all to help stop animal abuse then it's worth it.

Do birds and fish too.

I'm not a member of peta or anything, but it's shocking how poorly some people treat animals.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't read it.
Just wondering what's missing in the current legislation.
Isn't animal abuse illegal in California?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Haven't read it.
Just wondering what's missing in the current legislation.
Isn't animal abuse illegal in California?


It's probably the healthcare part
Here in rural Northeast Pa. dogs in pens in 0 degree weather is normal and healthcare for the sick animal is a bullet.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a farking waste of time and taxpayer money.  If this goes into law, all it does is declare that dogs and cats have rights and every shelter/pet organization/vet's office/etc must display them otherwise they get fined up to $250.

The legislation, if it becomes law, would also require every public rescue group and animal association to post the bill of rights in a conspicuous place or face a $250 fine.

That's ALL this law does.  It's feel good bullshiat.

https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=202120220AB1881

This division does not create or imply a private right of action for a violation of this division. It is the intent of the Legislature that the Dog and Cat Bill of Rights set forth in Section 31801 inform potential owners of the standards for basic physical care and emotional well-being of dogs and cats.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Haven't read it.
Just wondering what's missing in the current legislation.
Isn't animal abuse illegal in California?


Nothing is missing from current legislation
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cats are like "I fucking dare you" with the belly scritches.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the California legislature just killed a Medicare for All bill but sure uhh, dogs have a right to healthcare, they can have as much sodium pentobarbitol as they want
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm against animal rights, I have however nothing against human having certain limited obligations toward certain animals.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should have read the article
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I should have read the article


that's just what they want you to think
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA: The legislation text says the pets have a right to be spayed and neutered to "reduce the state's dog and cat overpopulation."

So they have the "right" to have their nuts cut off?

Tell me more about these "rights".
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: FTFA: The legislation text says the pets have a right to be spayed and neutered to "reduce the state's dog and cat overpopulation."

So they have the "right" to have their nuts cut off?

Tell me more about these "rights".


Spaying and neutering has benefits like decreasing the risk of some types of cancer.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We not allowed to feed any cats outside and if the one dies we can't get a new on. That part is underlined
 
sprgrss
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
my question is what constitutes proper mental stimulation and exercise.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This bill is pretty common sense. I'm kinda surprised something like this wasn't in place a long time ago.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Subby there were a few weeks in like 2007 when college internet used the word "scratch" to mean... well, what I did to your mom last night. Might wanna shampoo the rug in her living room.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cretinbob: JustHereForThePics: FTFA: The legislation text says the pets have a right to be spayed and neutered to "reduce the state's dog and cat overpopulation."

So they have the "right" to have their nuts cut off?

Tell me more about these "rights".

Spaying and neutering has benefits like decreasing the risk of some types of cancer.


Yes, and cutting off books reduces cancer in women.
That doesn't mean you go cut up every woman.

If this a true bill of rights nonspay or neutering could be forced on these animals.  Right now in most states you can catch a feral cat and have it fixed at a clinic for free so how is this giving the animals  right?

Before you judge I have 2 dogs, 4 cats all rescues and all fixed.  I asked each beforehand and none objected.
Just stating how ridiculous this is
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: cretinbob: JustHereForThePics: FTFA: The legislation text says the pets have a right to be spayed and neutered to "reduce the state's dog and cat overpopulation."

So they have the "right" to have their nuts cut off?

Tell me more about these "rights".

Spaying and neutering has benefits like decreasing the risk of some types of cancer.

Yes, and cutting off books reduces cancer in women.
That doesn't mean you go cut up every woman.

If this a true bill of rights nonspay or neutering could be forced on these animals.  Right now in most states you can catch a feral cat and have it fixed at a clinic for free so how is this giving the animals  right?

Before you judge I have 2 dogs, 4 cats all rescues and all fixed.  I asked each beforehand and none objected.
Just stating how ridiculous this is


Boobs not books
 
your cats butt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I want some belly scritches.
 
