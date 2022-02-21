 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUTV Utah)   BYU dormitory evacuated after homemade rocket fuel student was cooking explodes, if that's what they're calling hootch these days   (kutv.com) divider line
33
    More: Dumbass, BYU students, Rocket, dorm, homemade rocket fuel  
•       •       •

408 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2022 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Joelogon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They're trying to recreate the Jet Propulsion Laboratory origin story
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A rocket scientist from BYU wouldn't make me feel confident, in the first place. Meth lab quality rocket fuel production? That's like majoring in "hey watch this!"
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dumb dumb dumb dumb dumb
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Probaly an Aeronautical Engineering major. I've heard stories from those who deal with them.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Big Bang Theory: Elevator (Clip) | TBS
Youtube sp-TYnl6-64
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BYU:  We're not a real university, but we're accredited like one.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The vaporized ghost of Jack Parsons smiles.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus dude, we got the "blow.up your kitchen heating stump remover and sugar" out of our system when we were 13. What kind of mormon arrested development shiat is this?
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuperSix-Two
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Homemade rocket school student?

Wow, just wow.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Shostie: [64.media.tumblr.com image 268x251] [View Full Size image _x_]


DAAAAAAAAMMMMMMMMMMMMMNNNNNNNN
 
gunsmack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Get a brain, Mormans!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I grew up in a Mormon-heavy rural area. You would be amazed just how many times the WTF and FBI found themselves out in our neck of the woods because of illegal manufacturing, sales, or use of 1) explosives, 2) guns, 3) porn, or 4) drugs.

Not surprising this shiat happened at BYU, just amazed it actually got out that it happened.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: Jesus dude, we got the "blow.up your kitchen heating stump remover and sugar" out of our system when we were 13. What kind of mormon arrested development shiat is this?


I was about sixteen when I did it.  Parents remodeled the kitchen.  The think it was a grease fire.

When the instructions say to use a double boiler, don't just use a glass jar in a dry pan.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"IGNITION! An Informal History of Liquid Rocket Propellants"
https://library.sciencemadness.org/library/books/ignition.pdf
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

beezeltown: A rocket scientist from BYU wouldn't make me feel confident, in the first place. Meth lab quality rocket fuel production? That's like majoring in "hey watch this!"


"Hold my Sprite!"
 
Valter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: I grew up in a Mormon-heavy rural area. You would be amazed just how many times the WTF and FBI found themselves out in our neck of the woods because of illegal manufacturing, sales, or use of 1) explosives, 2) guns, 3) porn, or 4) drugs.

Not surprising this shiat happened at BYU, just amazed it actually got out that it happened.


Not amazed.

I met a huge pair of Mormon boobs attached to a genuinely nice person.

Sadly she was very much into her religion in the way that I am not into any.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: I grew up in a Mormon-heavy rural area. You would be amazed just how many times the WTF and FBI found themselves out in our neck of the woods because of illegal manufacturing, sales, or use of 1) explosives, 2) guns, 3) porn, or 4) drugs.

Not surprising this shiat happened at BYU, just amazed it actually got out that it happened.


So like any other stereotypical rural redneck area? Just a bit more LSD than other parts of the country?

Wait. Strike that. Reverse it. 🖖
 
neongoats
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Homemade Rocket Fuel Student sounds like it should be the English translation of the Japanese title of Breaking Bad.
 
gadian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm assured by reliable parties reading Fark vicariously, over my shoulder, that anyone who wants to really study chemistry goes to University of Utah, agriculture is Utah State, and BYU is for "reformed Egyptian".
 
Maziou
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In order to find the dumbest people on Earth, you have to go to college.
 
maxheck
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
From what I understand, rocket fuel and hooch were more or less synonymous at Peenamunde.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you're going to be dumb, you gotta be tough.
 
total165
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So uh does anyone know why the fark there was just a toliet in the middle of dining room?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is this dumb? Absolutely. Worthy of "serious criminal charges" as the cops claim? Probably not.
 
valenumr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: Homemade rocket school student?

Wow, just wow.


Me too... That is exactly what I read.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just get 'em at Walmart, failed rocket surgeon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 1 minute ago  
More like BTU dormatory, amirght???  ::ducks::
 
austerity101
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Heh, my freshman year we had to evacuate because of a meth lab one resident's boyfriend was running. The government agencies involved said there were enough volatile chemicals to level a good 2/3 of the rather long building.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.