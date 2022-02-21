 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Man was abducted by aliens 50 years ago. He now claims he was given insight about the pandemic and World War 3, but learned that not even aliens can predict lottery numbers   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
33
33 Comments
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Calvin Parker, 58, claimed that as an 19-year-old he was abducted by aliens who had lobster-like claws, probed him, and showed him visions of the future where he foresaw a plague and World War Three

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


They did experiments on him, experiments of a sexual nature.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tool - Lost Keys + Rosetta Stoned
Youtube 8hj95DRswh8
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because when I think about an appendage likely to evolve into using tools and technology, I think lobster claws.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, looks like WW3 is inevitable at this point. Give this guy a cigar and a gun.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its raining frogs.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he abducted on Valentine's Day?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
L to the S to the D
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice of him to tell us now instead of three years ago.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Was he abducted on Valentine's Day?


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probed him.

Always with the probing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...there has always been some kind of plague, but this one was caused by mankind


Like we needed some carrot-eared alien to tell us that.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Had to go find it in the other thread, thus second place. :(
 
mark_bert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
58 year old man was abducted by aliens 50 years ago......When he was 19.

ChevyChaseNoMath.jpg
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who has both spoken to Aliens and been abducted by God I can tell you these people have no idea what they're talking about.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Well, looks like WW3 is inevitable at this point. Give this guy a cigar and a gun.


It's always been inevitable
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mark_bert: 58 year old man was abducted by aliens 50 years ago......When he was 19.

ChevyChaseNoMath.jpg


Alien spacecraft travel at relativistic speeds. Duh.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jim32rr: L to the S to the D


L to the D to the S

🖖
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
'Hi. I'm here for the probing'
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What they meant to say:
Man has psychotic episode decades ago. Spouts nonsense at anyone who will listen.
Let's all point and laugh.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mirror, mirror across the pond, I hope you receive the mental help you deserve.

Alright it didn't rhyme. They still need some serious help.
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It smelled like baloney from the start. Once I saw the word hypnosis, there was not a doubt.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Excelsior: [Fark user image image 746x960]


If they are coming from space they could go to either part of the globe. Night/Day.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

krispos42: [Fark user image image 425x431]

Had to go find it in the other thread, thus second place. :(


*tinyfistbump
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Excelsior: [Fark user image image 746x960]

If they are coming from space they could go to either part of the globe. Night/Day.


It's 9pm on the alien world.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had a wild dream of an "alien" appearing in my apartment, and dreamed I woke and made coffee, found out later I had a pretty good concussion, probably the reason for the weird dream.

Still, I dreamed I woke up to the alien and make coffee after the visitation; weirdly, the supposed "dream" coffee was still hot the next morning.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Well, looks like WW3 is inevitable at this point. Give this guy a cigar and a gun.


I hope you are wrong
 
DrMaturin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: I had a wild dream of an "alien" appearing in my apartment, and dreamed I woke and made coffee, found out later I had a pretty good concussion, probably the reason for the weird dream.

Still, I dreamed I woke up to the alien and make coffee after the visitation; weirdly, the supposed "dream" coffee was still hot the next morning.


And the killer was IN THE BACKSEAT!
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lottery numbers are among the most malleable things in the continuum.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No thread complete without
Kids in the hall - Aliens probing
Youtube 6tZar4wRP40
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

