fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if the health inspector found anything noteworthy inspecting the restaurant that made the noodles, like some Dollar Tree rat turds or something?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Livin in the fridge!

Livin' In the Fridge
Youtube wH3UncRagXY
 
drewogatory
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm an absolute safety nazi at work, but at home I'll eat room temp leftovers without a second though. 2 day old double double? Just the thing after a sixer.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i told you not to eat my goddanmed noodles jeff
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Here is the story. It's really tragic.

A Student Ate Suspicious Leftovers For Lunch. This Is What Happened To His Limbs.
Youtube EqHpnoV00j4
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This article is garbage. The video it links to is known for cranking out garbage videos that's always "Person ate _______. This is what it did to him" sh*t.


"This bacteria had made its way to his bloodstream, where it was causing all kinds of problems including "purpura fulminans." If someone tells you that you have purpura fulminans, your response should not be "cool." Having Purple Rain is one thing. Having purpura fulminans is another and a life-threatening emergency."

Who the f*ck stupid sh*t like that?
 
woodjf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"He began developing purplish patches on his face, chest, abdomen, arms, and legs, which is not a typical effect of lo mein noodles".   Christ almighty. Typically no.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
3 days. It's a hard deadline here - if it's not eaten 3 days after preparation, it's tossed. I'd rather waste food than incur illness.

Do not look at the case report - the pictures are rough, especially of the patient's legs & feet. Also, do not GIS "Purpura fulminans," as you won't be happy with the results.
 
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I just read this after eating 3 day old Panda Express noodles.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I wonder if the health inspector found anything noteworthy inspecting the restaurant that made the noodles, like some Dollar Tree rat turds or something?


The article implies the leftovers were a year old, but I can't tell if that's factual or an attempt at humor.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's what you get trying to steal someone else's leftovers.  Had their name on it and everything.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The writer of the article is a bit too hepped-up on his own smugness.

Article mentions "year-old leftovers". The leftovers from the restaurant were a year old?

Personally, I've eaten food left out for days and meat long past its sell-by date (stinky, even), without problem.

Not sure about Chinese restaurant leftovers, even if that makes me racist.
 
LizardOnAStick [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, I think I'll just throw out that coleslaw left over from Christmas dinner...
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hey asshole medical doctor journalist, I know you probably don't write often about bacterial meningitis, but seeing that patient education is funny to you, maybe you should mention the PRIORITY PATIENT EDUCATION regarding Neisseria meningitidis: washing your goddamn hands.

Also, meningitis can be caused by streptococcus, so that's fun.

/get vaccinated early, and boosted often!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: This article is garbage. The video it links to is known for cranking out garbage videos that's always "Person ate _______. This is what it did to him" sh*t.


"This bacteria had made its way to his bloodstream, where it was causing all kinds of problems including "purpura fulminans." If someone tells you that you have purpura fulminans, your response should not be "cool." Having Purple Rain is one thing. Having purpura fulminans is another and a life-threatening emergency."

Who the f*ck stupid sh*t like that?


It probably wasn't the food.  Or food poisoning weakened his immune system.

https://www.cdc.gov/meningococcal/about/causes-transmission.html
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: fragMasterFlash: I wonder if the health inspector found anything noteworthy inspecting the restaurant that made the noodles, like some Dollar Tree rat turds or something?

The article implies the leftovers were a year old, but I can't tell if that's factual or an attempt at humor.


No.
The medical study was published a year ago.
This is a old story being dug up again by social media.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: That's what you get trying to steal someone else's leftovers.  Had their name on it and everything.


Karma must have been having a bad day at the office.

I bet someone stole her lunch out of the break room fridge.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"He began developing purplish patches on his face, chest, abdomen, arms, and legs, which is not a typical effect of lo mein noodles. "

Said an author who clearly has never ordered New Hong Kong at 1am.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: big pig peaches: fragMasterFlash: I wonder if the health inspector found anything noteworthy inspecting the restaurant that made the noodles, like some Dollar Tree rat turds or something?

The article implies the leftovers were a year old, but I can't tell if that's factual or an attempt at humor.

No.
The medical study was published a year ago.
This is a old story being dug up again by social media.


Oh, I get it.

That's actually kind of funny.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: The writer of the article is a bit too hepped-up on his own smugness.

Article mentions "year-old leftovers". The leftovers from the restaurant were a year old?

Personally, I've eaten food left out for days and meat long past its sell-by date (stinky, even), without problem.

Not sure about Chinese restaurant leftovers, even if that makes me racist.


If you click through to the 'Case Challenge' there is no mention of how old the food is other than 'leftovers from a restaurant meal.'
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Great.
So the author of this idiotic article made fun of this young mans life.

fark Bruce Lee.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: This article is garbage


Yeah, he was trying way too hard.

OTOH:

Don't rely on taste and smell to determine whether food is still good. Food can seem perfectly fine yet harbor bad bacteria.

A thousand times, this.

/ low-grade germaphobe
 
anuran
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: 3 days. It's a hard deadline here - if it's not eaten 3 days after preparation, it's tossed. I'd rather waste food than incur illness.

Do not look at the case report - the pictures are rough, especially of the patient's legs & feet. Also, do not GIS "Purpura fulminans," as you won't be happy with the results.


A difficult fap but not my most difficult
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Out of all possible leftovers I find McDonald's impossible.
While most food can be left over and reheated, McDonald's food must be eaten immediately or even cold, but never reheated unless you want sadness in your mouth.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Say what you want about Taco Bell, but at least you usually don't need to be amputated afterward.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

drewogatory: at home I'll eat room temp leftovers without a second thought.


not if I get there before you (but only just before you)

recently left half a 'burger' on the kitchen counter - tempura battered fish fingers with tomato, baby lettuce and piquant peppers, ketchup & mayo

genuinely meant to put it in the fridge, but crashed, and didn't even remember there was any left for more than 24hrs.

paused over it thinking... it's fish but it's not been days and this isn't a particularly warm house.  will it still be nice though?  tempura likely damp, bread stodgy.  fk it I'll give it a go.
...
omg
omg I wanna get tiny fitted sheets for this burger and crawl into the bun, and just get all cozy and die there.

/himym
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Say what you want about Taco Bell, but at least you usually don't need to be amputated afterward.


Yet.
 
Shamrock1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Leftover or fried rice syndrome:
https://www.livescience.com/65374-bacillus-cereus-fried-rice-syndrome.html
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I would rather die than lose both my legs.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When in doubt, throw it out.

I went to a friend's house and cooked him real food-- he was living on microwave meals and put everything in the refrigerator.  He pulled the large container of basmati rice out and left it on the counter.
He ate the last of it two weeks later and had to walk to the emergency room for gastrointeritis.

They yelled at him, I yelled at him.

WTF?  is wrong with these people?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Here is the story. It's really tragic.

[YouTube video: A Student Ate Suspicious Leftovers For Lunch. This Is What Happened To His Limbs.]


Exactly. They're a little slow if Chubbyemu beat them to the story.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: do not GIS "Purpura fulminans,"


That's pretty bad, but it's no "necrosis" GIS.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: fragMasterFlash: I wonder if the health inspector found anything noteworthy inspecting the restaurant that made the noodles, like some Dollar Tree rat turds or something?

The article implies the leftovers were a year old, but I can't tell if that's factual or an attempt at humor.


Attempt at humor, the "The New England Journal of Medicine" article this is base on is one years old.

From the original article: "A friend who had eaten the same meal as the patient the evening before admission had vomited once shortly thereafter but had not become progressively ill."

It does not say if that was when the food was fresh of it was already a leftover by then. There's no indication of how long the food spent at room temperature, refrigerated, or frozen.
 
Abox
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Out of all possible leftovers I find McDonald's impossible.
While most food can be left over and reheated, McDonald's food must be eaten immediately or even cold, but never reheated unless you want sadness in your mouth.


I didn't know McDonald's leftovers were possible.  Fast food in general just seems like you eat what you ordered and what you don't eat is immediately garbage.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

liltingbanshee: I just read this after eating 3 day old Panda Express noodles.


Nice knowing you. Can we have your stuff?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

anuran: FormlessOne: 3 days. It's a hard deadline here - if it's not eaten 3 days after preparation, it's tossed. I'd rather waste food than incur illness.

Do not look at the case report - the pictures are rough, especially of the patient's legs & feet. Also, do not GIS "Purpura fulminans," as you won't be happy with the results.

A difficult fap but not my most difficult


Ladies and gentlemen, this is dedication
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In the fridge 2-4 days?  I might go 5 with chicken but that's a stretch, I grill the heck out of it before eating.
Plant matter -  definitely longer
Freezer -  I'll eat Thanksgiving turkey in Sept-Oct and love every bit of it, it's like jerky at that point.
 
stevecore
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So that was certainly an article of an extremely rare thing. Surprising that Chinese food (at least in America) usually has so much sodium and preservatives that you can leave it out for a day easily and still eat it. Sucks and can happen.  But about as rare as you sitting on a subway and getting a hepatitis needle stick
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can't decide if I hate this author or not.

"Use only clean containers to store food. Keep in mind that anything licked clean is not clean. You are not a cat."
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Looks like the pre title sequence to "Bones".
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Abox: Porous Horace: Out of all possible leftovers I find McDonald's impossible.
While most food can be left over and reheated, McDonald's food must be eaten immediately or even cold, but never reheated unless you want sadness in your mouth.

I didn't know McDonald's leftovers were possible.  Fast food in general just seems like you eat what you ordered and what you don't eat is immediately garbage.


To be fair, it was garbage before, too.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Article mentions "year-old leftovers". The leftovers from the restaurant were a year old?


No, it was a stupid joke.

I forgot about some rice in my Instant Pot for two weeks. I have been super busy. I expect to find it full of cottony mold when I clean it tomorrow.

But, it's a pressure cooker! Advantage, me!!

I'll clean it and then super-kill all the germs with a super-steam pressure bath. See ya!
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: I can't decide if I hate this author or not.

"Use only clean containers to store food. Keep in mind that anything licked clean is not clean. You are not a cat."


Go ahead and hate him.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Having Purple Rain is one thing. Having purpura fulminans is another and a life-threatening emergency.

Treat bacteria like really strict parents may treat their family members.

Of course, if your leftovers run away from you or argue back, don't consume them.

Etc.

Is this a competition of how many stupid ways can you end a paragraph?
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Abox: Porous Horace: Out of all possible leftovers I find McDonald's impossible.
While most food can be left over and reheated, McDonald's food must be eaten immediately or even cold, but never reheated unless you want sadness in your mouth.

I didn't know McDonald's leftovers were possible.  Fast food in general just seems like you eat what you ordered and what you don't eat is immediately garbage.


trash like McDs sure, but there's no joy like remembering there's two big slices of pizza left yaaasss!!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have a teenager.  There is no such thing as leftover noodles in my house.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/naruto is his spirit animal
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: I can't decide if I hate this author or not.

"Use only clean containers to store food. Keep in mind that anything licked clean is not clean. You are not a cat."


Meh. People gotta make a living. Be glad they're not replaced by a news-aggregating bot. Yet.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Having Purple Rain is one thing. Having purpura fulminans is another and a life-threatening emergency.

Treat bacteria like really strict parents may treat their family members.

Of course, if your leftovers run away from you or argue back, don't consume them.

Etc.

Is this a competition of how many stupid ways can you end a paragraph?


TFA author has seen Dinosaurs!

Dinosaurs S2E07 When Food Goes Bad
Youtube f9YmFoLg9Vg
 
