(CNN)   Carnival Cruises: Hey, we're all cool with relaxing mask mandates on cruises, right? I mean, things are going really well on our boats so far, aren't they?   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Holland America Line, Cruise ship, Carnival Cruise Lines, Carnival Cruises, Cruise line, mask rules, board cruise ships, successful restart of guest operations thanks  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You are NOT getting me anywhere near one of those plague barges. To be fair, I've never had the desire to get on one before this mess, but now all the more.

/they were plague barges before this
//better off booking privately or flying
///DO see the islands sometime. In the off season.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this another thread where people come in and say "Oh...I'd never cruise" like their too cool for Olive Garden.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Is this another thread where people come in and say "Oh...I'd never cruise" like their too cool for Olive Garden.


You typed that while on a cruise ship in the Olive Garden Island bar, didn't you?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: optikeye: Is this another thread where people come in and say "Oh...I'd never cruise" like their too cool for Olive Garden.

You typed that while on a cruise ship in the Olive Garden Island bar, didn't you?


I know a gay travel agent. He's arranged a couple of gay cruises. I went on one. It's fun if you go with a group.
He told a story about having a sold out ship for a 'bear' cruise...and he kept telling them "Get more beer...like more beer then you think you need'......they didn't and ran out of beer mid cruise and had to stop in Puerto Rico to restock to avoid a bear riot.

Basically cruises are fun if you go with a like minded group.
Even gamers, sci fi cruises, trek...etc. Heck DREW goes on the "JoCo" cruise (Media, SciFi, Gaming, Music and Comedy) which usually features "Wil WHEATON"   I think that one is canceled tho. https://jococruise.com/
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

optikeye: Is this another thread where people come in and say "Oh...I'd never cruise" like their too cool for Olive Garden.


I don't mind cruises but taking one right now while COVID is still spreading makes zero sense.

They struggled with regular viruses before COVID was even a thing
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Do it! Pack a few extra body bags & have a blast!
 
sforce
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like a self correcting issue.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Worried about covid? Take a cruise. Stop worrying about anything but the relentless, violent diarrhea.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JRoo: Worried about covid? Take a cruise. Stop worrying about anything but the relentless, violent diarrhea.


Is it still considered diarrhea when it comes out of EVERY orifice?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 minute ago  
On the bright side, masks wouldn't have helped much for norovirus outbreaks anyway.


/And a lot of us already wear masks on our butts.
 
Rev Rick White
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can we start a GoFundMe to send the remaining Republicans that are still alive on these cruises?
 
