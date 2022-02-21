 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Austin-area man sentenced in FBI impersonation to get fentanyl. I would have figured about 7 years in prison, but I suppose that works too   (kxan.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
kbronsito
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Should have impersonated a US Marshall instead
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Texas loves their death penalty.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Next on America's Funniest Home Movies, "those amazing junkies!"
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
LOL
For an article I interviewed someone kind of deceitful.
"So, I understand you're an FBI operative?"
"WHO TOLD YOU THAT"
"You said it in an article about [convicted fraud/forger]"
"WHERE DID YOU READ THAT"
"US News and World Report. So, as an FBI operative, how come you never reported such-and-such?"
"I never heard about that!"
"Oh, you never saw that videotape?"
"Well, I saw it. But nobody told me that...."

Yeah, my journalistic integrity won't allow me to describe him as an FBI operative.

But I'll be sure to mention how evasive he was when I asked.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't know the rules about opioid prescriptions, but why would being a fake agent be all they tried him for if the 'scrips were fake?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This federal crime could have been punished with a fine and up to three years in prison under the U.S. code, according to Cornell Law School.

Yeah that's Cornell's Legal Information Institute, it just publishes federal statutes online. It takes about 10 minutes to call a bored law professor at a tier 4 school, or you could pretend googling something is the same as an expert opinion.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I don't know the rules about opioid prescriptions, but why would being a fake agent be all they tried him for if the 'scrips were fake?


Because the federal government only cares about prescription fraud when Medicare or Medicaid is paying for it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ less than a minute ago  

moothemagiccow: wildcardjack: I don't know the rules about opioid prescriptions, but why would being a fake agent be all they tried him for if the 'scrips were fake?

Because the federal government only cares about prescription fraud when Medicare or Medicaid is paying for it.


Otherwise it's a state's jurisdiction, isn't it?
 
