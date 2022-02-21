 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Water, water all around Laredo, TX, but not a drop to drink. All due to a broken water main, that stinks   (kxan.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That 36-inch-line had three breaks primarily because of old age, it's a 50-year-old line that needs to be replaced,"

Infrastructure, sure. But how you gonna pay for that?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: "That 36-inch-line had three breaks primarily because of old age, it's a 50-year-old line that needs to be replaced,"

Infrastructure, sure. But how you gonna pay for that?


Tax cuts?
 
phishrace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is the entire city of Laredo leaning? That can't be helping.

SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Must be all those horrible pipe design and maintenance government regulations that broke the pipes!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

phishrace: Is the entire city of Laredo leaning? That can't be helping.

City's original name was Jackson.

Gunboat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good placement of a comma, subby, otherwise I would have thought the water main and sewer main mixed.
 
