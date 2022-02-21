 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Haitian workers get 54% raise after mass protests. Americans continue to ask for 2.3%   (cnn.com) divider line
15
    More: Cool, Minimum wage, Port-au-Prince Haiti's government, Wage, minimum wage, garment workers, Employment, Supply and demand, weeks of demonstrations  
•       •       •

178 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2022 at 8:45 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The people have a say in laws? Interesting. I'd like to know more.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That takes their wages to just under $7.50 per day

I don't think I'll be pissing and moaning over 2.3%.
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time to see prices go up 54 per cent
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

colinspooky: Just in time to see prices go up 54 per cent


If only there was some sort of federal entity that protected consumers from such things......
 
Oak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, but they do that voodoo that you don't do.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
OK subs, time to move to Haiti, hurry up now.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

El_Dan: OK subs, time to move to Haiti, hurry up now.


Move to West Virginia or Mississippi, land of high paying jobs.
Hurry!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The federal minimum wage in the US is $7.25.

Luckily the majority of states recognize that's BS.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was gonna use a condom, but then I figured, hey, when's the next time I'll be in Haiti?
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I blame Nancy Pelosi for the American economy not being more like Haiti's and I vote!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't be awed by percentages. 100% of nothing is nothing.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good for them. Now if they only had a functioning country.
 
stevecore
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
To anyone shiatting on this, go to hell. They work harder than you probably ever have, live in poverty constantly worried how to pay for food and basic necessities. Now imagine you making a 54% raise and how you can buy that sweet jet ski in a few months that you will inevitably crash into a pier while drunk.  Good for them I say
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: The federal minimum wage in the US is $7.25.

Luckily the majority of states recognize that's BS.


President and civil war hero Joey promised to hike it to $15.  Whar raise whar!?!
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've gotten like four pay raises this last year, three of them were several dollars an hour added (one was the "here's $0.30 cost of living") on to raise my wage significantly.

They realized they needed to retain nurses, as a bunch just suddenly left to go travel to make $5k a week. We still have crazy OT incentives as well. The crazy thing now is: rural hospitals are now offering staff nurses more in pay than level 1 trauma centers (including the travel nurse rate).

What I'm saying, revolt hard enough, employers listen. I fully expect another pay raise in three months, again.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.