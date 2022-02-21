 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Cobra escaped from home-made cage and currently at large. GI-Joe whereabouts uncertain   (yahoo.com) divider line
23
23 Comments
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did they look here?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ohh shiat, they don't know where it is?

THAT'S HALF THE BATTLE LOST RIGHT THERE!
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Ohh shiat, they don't know where it is?

THAT'S HALF THE BATTLE LOST RIGHT THERE!


and that's the thing about snakes.

you point off in the yard and say, "hey look, a cobra" ... I'm intrigued.

you point out side and say "there's a cobra out there somewhere" .... I'm terrified.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Oh. I've seen this movie...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Catch THAT snake, YOU FOOLS!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A homemade cage why? You have a goddamn cobra, you can't be arsed to get the thing a tank with a lid?!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's in the tpilet.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: It's in the tpilet.


Toilet
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GI Joe 1080p HD Bluray Intro
Youtube 4Ah2I166f_U
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: A homemade cage why? You have a goddamn cobra, you can't be arsed to get the thing a tank with a lid?!


Some snake venom milking operations use a clear bank-safety-deposit-like drawer thing that seems to work well for the danger noodles.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the end game for being a snake-pet guy? What's the best case scenario here?
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At one time I owned 17 snakes, including a pair of rattlesnakes (that I collected myself) and a coral snake.  My largest snake was a 12 foot Burmese python.  I'm pretty comfortable around the legless.  I would never ever ever own a cobra.  They are too long and fast.  Shiat can go sideways in a blink of an eye.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: What's the end game for being a snake-pet guy? What's the best case scenario here?


Attracting enough tattoo'd strange and drugs to have a biatchin' OD birthday/funeral at the age of 47.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Magnanimous_J: What's the end game for being a snake-pet guy? What's the best case scenario here?

Attracting enough tattoo'd strange and drugs to have a biatchin' OD birthday/funeral at the age of 47.


Sweet, I've got 5 years left.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blue Laser's been spotted at a local grocery store on Double Coupon day!
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They still haven't found it, but since it's an Egyptian snake, this thing might not have survived the winter even in Texas.  Then again, maybe it's curled up in a corner of someone's garage or something doing the snake equivalent of hibernating.  Fun surprise for spring cleaning.
 
cefm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If it's the Baroness, I'll be intermittently searching and in my bunk. It's very hard to decide which activity deserves more attention.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
d1vhqlrjc8h82r.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [d1vhqlrjc8h82r.cloudfront.net image 850x478]


A couple years ago, I was driving to Tampa Airport on my way home from a work trip, and an announcement came over the radio that someone's king cobra got loose in Bradenton somewhere.  It was found in a woodpile outside someone's house a week or so later.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dark brew: At one time I owned 17 snakes, including a pair of rattlesnakes (that I collected myself) and a coral snake.  My largest snake was a 12 foot Burmese python.  I'm pretty comfortable around the legless.  I would never ever ever own a cobra.  They are too long and fast.  Shiat can go sideways in a blink of an eye.


How many swords do you own?
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

blastoh: scottydoesntknow: Ohh shiat, they don't know where it is?

THAT'S HALF THE BATTLE LOST RIGHT THERE!

and that's the thing about snakes.

you point off in the yard and say, "hey look, a cobra" ... I'm intrigued.

you point out side and say "there's a cobra out there somewhere" .... I'm terrified.


word.
I wanna have eyes on that little sneaker.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cobra escaped. Kai inconsolable...
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: A homemade cage why? You have a goddamn cobra, you can't be arsed to get the thing a tank with a lid?!


Someone couldn't be arsed to RTFA
 
