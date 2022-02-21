 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Break out your correlation ≠ causation tropes: Stand-your-ground laws linked to increasing murder rates   (jamanetwork.com) divider line
42
42 Comments
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, it's not necessarily the laws themselves but could equally just be the proportion of the types of people who vote in lawmakers that pass stand-your-ground laws.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever.

Muricans are killing more than ever. That's your real problem.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was working in Boston back in the day, it was still The Combat Zone. Not as bad as the 60s, but enough that I got a concealed carry.

In two years of bouncing and dropping off deposits, I never had to even draw. The closest I came was opening my coat wide so that some fellas saw I was armed.

Mind you, I WAS mugged on the T once while carrying, because $70 wasn't worth shooting someone over, and since this was before widespread bank card use, they let me keep the wallet and my license.

Just because you carry doesn't absolve you to try to de-escalate. You could could go loud and violent doesn't mean you should. Heck, I carried Glasers because if I missed I wanted to maybe NOT kill someone cooking dinner. Or sleeping. Or just chilling at home.

We need a lot more training for carries, not less. Not to keep folks from being able to defend themselves, but to teach folks when is a the right time. As a gun owner, I want more responsible people carrying, not gung ho folks who just want to play with their toys.

I carried because it was risky, and even still, never had to even draw. I paid attention to my surroundings. I didn't take any more risks than I had to. I, for damn sure didn't seek conflict.

I get it. Folks want to be bigger than life. Be badasses they see on TV, but the reality is that drawing a weapon means sh*t has already gone South. It's nothing you want.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, maybe asshole birth rates are higher than ever, leading to more assholish behavior.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is it murder if you correctly apply the stand your ground law? The problem is idiots think they're standing their ground, but actually are moving as they shoot. Its basically the same as the NBA rules.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well sure, I'd see stand your ground laws as teaching people that an appropriate response to being threatened is to kill the threat rather than take their lumps and call the cops afterwards.

...as well as an excuse by wannabe killers to become real killers.

Still, I'd love to see the stats over a long period of time.  If the numbers stay high or keep climbing, you have a murder problem.  If they level off and then decline, you're running out of people who need shootin'.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: When I was working in Boston back in the day, it was still The Combat Zone.


All this time I thought you were a dude!

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


When you are looking for causation, correlation is usually the first place you start.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: We need a lot more training for carries, not less. Not to keep folks from being able to defend themselves, but to teach folks when is a the right time.


I'm sure assholes will just stop being assholes if they get the proper training.
 
Valter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Early-bird post for this thread ain't never had a chance.

Golden eagle for it will burn in flames and everybody hates each other.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meh, there's plenty of blame to go around on this one. Laws that encourage people to carry a gun, laws that seek to absolve them of responsibility when they use the gun irresponsibly, the easy availability of guns, culture that encourages people to wave a gun around like it's no more threatening than harsh words, etc.

We should fix all this shiat, to be clear. But we probably won't.

A classroom full of murdered children didn't do it, so I doubt anything else will.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm sick and tired of statistics-ignorant people using tropes like "correlation does not imply causation" in situations where it's completely unwarranted. Just because you should be mindful of reverse causation, common causation, bidirectional causation, and coincidence as potential explanations for a correlation does not mean direct causation is impossible. Once you have discovered a correlation between two events, your next step is to look for a plausible link between them. That plausible link is why things like "eating ice cream causes shark attacks" are spurious but "stand your ground laws cause more murders" are viable.
 
Taketombo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It appears that murders increased after 2012 almost everywhere.... And there happened to be a number of states that passes in 2011.

I can't be arsed to RTFA, but I did click though to look at the chart (and they only made a chart for states w SYG laws so I have no idea if the rate rose in the other analyzed states after 2011 too...)
 
Trocadero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ethertap: How is it murder if you correctly apply the stand your ground law? The problem is idiots think they're standing their ground, but actually are moving as they shoot. Its basically the same as the NBA rules.


Which the refs never farking get right. And rooks and G-League lifers will never get the superstar calls, anyway.
 
Xai
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Causing death is the entire point of these laws.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hmm how could untrained people escalating a situation possibly go wrong
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
hubiestubert:
I carried because it was risky, and even still, never had to even draw. I paid attention to my surroundings. I didn't take any more risks than I had to. I, for damn sure didn't seek conflict.

You didn't think the gun made you safe, you realized you were in a higher-risk situation and carried a tool to help you deal with that risk.  I only wish more people thought about it that way.

The problem is the people who think a gun is a magic talisman of safety.  Feeling safe means they take more risks, and they get themselves into situations that they would have stayed out of before.
 
anfrind
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Murder is a core conservative value.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Justifiably so.   Note from the article it says homicides.  It does not separate the people that needed killing from the people murdered. (Yes there is a difference)
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Meh, there's plenty of blame to go around on this one. Laws that encourage people to carry a gun, laws that seek to absolve them of responsibility when they use the gun irresponsibly, the easy availability of guns, culture that encourages people to wave a gun around like it's no more threatening than harsh words, etc.

We should fix all this shiat, to be clear. But we probably won't.

A classroom full of murdered children didn't do it, so I doubt anything else will.



That one still hurts a lot.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But it's bad guys dying tho.

Well, plus collateral toddlers.

And dogs.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
more crime, more people buy guns, more deaths. rinse and repeat.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But what if I'm really really mad, I mean scared?
 
IDisposable
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Murder", not merely "gun deaths"???

If I am defending myself while standing my ground, it is not murder.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Serious Black: I'm sick and tired of statistics-ignorant people using tropes like "correlation does not imply causation" in situations where it's completely unwarranted. Just because you should be mindful of reverse causation, common causation, bidirectional causation, and coincidence as potential explanations for a correlation does not mean direct causation is impossible. Once you have discovered a correlation between two events, your next step is to look for a plausible link between them. That plausible link is why things like "eating ice cream causes shark attacks" are spurious but "stand your ground laws cause more murders" are viable.


The severity of building fires correlates with the number of firefighers on scene.  If fire departments would send fewer firefighters then the severity of building fires would decrease.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I use a porch trapdoor.  Not as loud as a gun.  Body disappears instantly.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Serious Black: I'm sick and tired of statistics-ignorant people using tropes like "correlation does not imply causation" in situations where it's completely unwarranted. Just because you should be mindful of reverse causation, common causation, bidirectional causation, and coincidence as potential explanations for a correlation does not mean direct causation is impossible. Once you have discovered a correlation between two events, your next step is to look for a plausible link between them. That plausible link is why things like "eating ice cream causes shark attacks" are spurious but "stand your ground laws cause more murders" are viable.


Thank you. I summarize this for the statistics-ignorant as "Correlation is not NOT causation"
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

IDisposable: "Murder", not merely "gun deaths"???

If I am defending myself while standing my ground, it is not murder.


Exactly, if anything you are a victim of theft.

"Police! that person stole my bullets, he is hiding them in those bleeding flesh pockets.  Arrest him and give me back my bullets."
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If "correlation = causation" per the submission title then you're leaving room for people to bring up the 13% meme, so what are you really trying to say oh unaware and hypocritical subby?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It seems that you misread the article, subby. Murder (which is not mentioned in the article) is unlawful killing, but SYG laws make these killings lawful, so it's just the homicide rate that's going up. See the difference?

We should all just move along, there's nothing to see here.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We already had laws that permitted self defense. Not surprising that in retrospect, laws modeled after a line from Dirty Harry weren't such a great idea.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

X-Geek: It seems that you misread the article, subby. Murder (which is not mentioned in the article) is unlawful killing, but SYG laws make these killings lawful, so it's just the homicide rate that's going up. See the difference?

We should all just move along, there's nothing to see here.


The report is more biased than that. They count suicides too
 
lurkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Welcome Wagon runs over newcomers.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: X-Geek: It seems that you misread the article, subby. Murder (which is not mentioned in the article) is unlawful killing, but SYG laws make these killings lawful, so it's just the homicide rate that's going up. See the difference?

We should all just move along, there's nothing to see here.

The report is more biased than that. They count suicides too


self-homicides.
 
ryant123
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Everyone who has ever confused correlation and causation has ended up dead. Coincidence?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


seriously, that people pose in pictures with guns and not first aid kits is all you need to know that guns are about protection.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"These increases reach 10% and higher in several Southern states"

US population in 2000 was 282.7 million, in 2016 it was 320 million, an increase of 13%
 
Smidge204
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

IDisposable: If I am defending myself while standing my ground, it is not murder.


"Well you see Officer, he had a bag of Skittles..."

=Smidge=
 
angryjd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In other news, documented, classic cognitive bias is a trope now.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: X-Geek: It seems that you misread the article, subby. Murder (which is not mentioned in the article) is unlawful killing, but SYG laws make these killings lawful, so it's just the homicide rate that's going up. See the difference?

We should all just move along, there's nothing to see here.

The report is more biased than that. They count suicides too


Can't imagine how laws that encourage the regular use and access to guns might have a causal relationship with gun suicides.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well sure, legalizing murder does make it more attractive to people that want to commit murder.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ThieveryCorp: If "correlation = causation" per the submission title then you're leaving room for people to bring up the 13% meme, so what are you really trying to say oh unaware and hypocritical subby?
 
