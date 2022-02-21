 Skip to content
Bridgeport, CT ranked number two place to raise a family, by people who clearly have never actually set foot in Bridgeport
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I grew up in the next town over. I went to the University of Bridgeport.

It is a cesspool or crime, corruption, pollution, and despair.

It's so bad the mall in Trumbull (adjacent to Bridgeport) stopped allowing busses from bpt because the crime and shoplifting was spilling over. Bridgeport sued and won. The crime rate at the mall went back up.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Number two is a weirdly accurate way of describing Bridgeport.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B-poor? Nah.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What a Bridgeport might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Born and raised. My father was a cop there and I even worked for the school system for a few years. It's really not that bad of a city, as cities go.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
*skeptical look* Bridgeport? Raise a family to do what?
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: *skeptical look* Bridgeport? Raise a family to do what?


Sell meth?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I stayed at a hotel once in Bridgeport.

Once.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why is it called Bridgeport? Once there, you look for any bridge or port out of there.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That is actually the best place on the list.

   Grand Rapids, Michigan
   Bridgeport, Connecticut
   Raleigh, North Carolina
   Cincinnati, Ohio
   Fayetteville, Arkansas
   Atlanta, Georgia
   Dallas, Texas
   New York City, New York
   Madison, Wisconsin
   Boston, Massachusetts
 
kcoombs69 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Santas Workshop/Bridgeport CT
Youtube 2B-f7bsWUMQ
 
Moose out front
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How on Earth did Madison, WI make that list?? I mean, it's a super fun (if sketchy) place to party on the cheap, but raise a family there?

I wouldn't even recommend a family visit there.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
NYC?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Next they'll suggest Camden.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Moose out front: How on Earth did Madison, WI make that list?? I mean, it's a super fun (if sketchy) place to party on the cheap, but raise a family there?

I wouldn't even recommend a family visit there.


Yeah, most of those cities are good if you're rich, or maybe OK if you're a single young person, but unless they are talking about the suburbs, far from ideal for "families".
 
BenjaminGrimm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Begoggle: That is actually the best place on the list.

  Grand Rapids, Michigan
  Bridgeport, Connecticut
  Raleigh, North Carolina
  Cincinnati, Ohio
  Fayetteville, Arkansas
  Atlanta, Georgia
  Dallas, Texas
  New York City, New York
  Madison, Wisconsin
  Boston, Massachusetts


In an pile of crap one turd has to be on top. - Mahatma Ghandi
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I grew up in the next town over. I went to the University of Bridgeport.

It is a cesspool or crime, corruption, pollution, and despair.

It's so bad the mall in Trumbull (adjacent to Bridgeport) stopped allowing busses from bpt because the crime and shoplifting was spilling over. Bridgeport sued and won. The crime rate at the mall went back up.


A web hosting company I used to work for at a local datacenter, had their main office in Trumbull. Only reason I've ever heard of it.
 
