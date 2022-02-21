 Skip to content
(NBC 11 Grand Junction) Instacart shopper saves customer's life when she smells gas, advises him to go easy on the cabbage
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C18H27NO3
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Preface: ~25 years ago I had a roommate in an apartment.  We both worked at the same place but different hours.  We both smoked cigarettes.  We didn't have pets.

One evening I get home from work, cig in hand, and walk inside and smell gas.  I put my smoke out and check the stove.  One of the top gas burners was on but not lit.  My roommate wanders out of his room and says, "Hey, what's up?"

"Dude, the burner is on!  Do you not smell that?!  I just walked in with a cigarette and the place is filling with gas!  You could've killed everyone in the building! You were the only one here!"

"Oh. Huh. I don't know."

farking idiot.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Leaky propane tank huh? That's what happens when you purchase from Thatherton Fuels.
 
RTOGUY
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Before somebody asks why he couldn't smell it not everyone can smell mercaptan for all sorts of reasons from genetics to age.
 
alienated
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Before somebody asks why he couldn't smell it not everyone can smell mercaptan for all sorts of reasons from genetics to age.


I do a grocery and other shop for an 82 year old. I had to tell her to open the windows and call the gas company last year because she had no idea. I could smell it half a block away . Thankfully , she's not a smoker.
 
