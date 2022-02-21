 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian) NewsFlash Putin- USSR Collapse was a mistake, former soviet nations should not exist, as they are Russian   (theguardian.com) divider line
265
    More: NewsFlash, shot  
•       •       •

2524 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2022 at 2:06 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook


Want to get NewsFlash notifications in email?

265 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to de-fang Russia.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's insane.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: He's insane.


I was assured by the Fifth Fark Column everything was just exercises, this was all in the US's head, and our intel was bad...
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So he's trying to go big, and go out in a blaze of stupidity.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Znuh: So he's trying to go big, and go out in a blaze of stupidity.


Yeah and this is so much worse than the whole Donbass independence option.

In this speech, Ukraine has no right to exist at all. Everything is fair game when he wants it.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Russia's GDP was barely $1.8 trillion in 2021.  Why can't the rest of the sane world just buy Putin and his cronies out, give them a nice island somewhere to live out their lives, and install a sane government?

It'd be the cheapest option in the long run.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Putin: "We are ready to show you what true de-Communization means to Ukraine."


That must be something like 'self-deporting,' I guess?
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This speech is bonkers. Vlad is a Mad Lad
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: make me some tea: He's insane.

I was assured by the Fifth Fark Column everything was just exercises, this was all in the US's head, and our intel was bad...


What's that you say?

Pretending that problems aren't problems doesn't work?

The idea that if people just stop being so extreme, things will all just fall into place, like farking magic, is delusional?

Shocked, I say. Shocked.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
now can we say strategic drone strike?
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I really hope he doesn't fark with NATO.  The Baltics might be on his agenda too.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Polonium exposure causes dementia with long term exposure, eh Vlad?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
this is his mind-set.

He wants to build back the glory and expanse and influence of the Glorious Soviet Union and go down
in the history books as the guy who did it, cost and lives be damned. That's what he'll be remembered for
in Mother Russia, even as the West knows the truth.

First you get the money, then you get the power, then you get the SSRs.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

make me some tea: He's insane.


I was hoping he was just over confident in his abilities as a brinksman, but you may be right.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
To Be or Not to Be: "A Little Piece of Poland" Musical number
Youtube jS7inJKOsaI
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Russia's GDP was barely $1.8 trillion in 2021.  Why can't the rest of the sane world just buy Putin and his cronies out, give them a nice island somewhere to live out their lives, and install a sane government?

It'd be the cheapest option in the long run.


Because it may end up making his successor do the same thing
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, that nuts.
 
balko [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

make me some tea: He's insane.


Sane or not, is he going to get to the point? He's complaining about how Ukrainian factories are poorly run?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Time for personal sanctions on Russian criminals and seize assets in the US. Vlad needs to be slapped down.
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: SVC_conservative: make me some tea: He's insane.

I was assured by the Fifth Fark Column everything was just exercises, this was all in the US's head, and our intel was bad...

What's that you say?

Pretending that problems aren't problems doesn't work?

The idea that if people just stop being so extreme, things will all just fall into place, like farking magic, is delusional?

Shocked, I say. Shocked.


Putin is just like a common cold. He'll be gone by April, along with the Russian Collusion "hoax".
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Russia's GDP was barely $1.8 trillion in 2021.  Why can't the rest of the sane world just buy Putin and his cronies out, give them a nice island somewhere to live out their lives, and install a sane government?

It'd be the cheapest option in the long run.


One word: Egos. Dictators tend to enjoy the power and the control more than the wealth. If he wanted to retire to an island with a shiatload of money, he would've just purchased an island, looted the treasury, and done it - there's nothing stopping him, and he'd face zero consequences for taking that action.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
well that seems like a reasonable starting point for further negotiations.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: I really hope he doesn't fark with NATO.  The Baltics might be on his agenda too.


Everything is, and we're naive to think otherwise. Again, he's literally talking about Russian identity and anything possessed by the USSR is Russian... He'll use this playbook on Nato or not...

Sanctions. Swift. Now
 
Xai
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

make me some tea: He's insane.


No he's sane, he's just lacking any empathy for human beings.

He wants to recreate the USSR and doesn't care how he does it.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jso2897: jars.traptone: SVC_conservative: make me some tea: He's insane.

I was assured by the Fifth Fark Column everything was just exercises, this was all in the US's head, and our intel was bad...

What's that you say?

Pretending that problems aren't problems doesn't work?

The idea that if people just stop being so extreme, things will all just fall into place, like farking magic, is delusional?

Shocked, I say. Shocked.

Putin is just like a common cold. He'll be gone by April, along with the Russian Collusion "hoax".


I lol'd.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Inb4 the puddle that formed under dying Stalin
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: I was assured by the Fifth Fark Column everything was just exercises


Nobody claimed any of this.

Try again Commrade
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How long from right now is 4:00am 2/22/2022 local time there?
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Xai: make me some tea: He's insane.

No he's sane, he's just lacking any empathy for human beings.

He wants to recreate the USSR and doesn't care how he does it.


I argue he does care, as he seems to be doing it with some measure of forethought.
 
dpcotta
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jso2897: jars.traptone: SVC_conservative: make me some tea: He's insane.

I was assured by the Fifth Fark Column everything was just exercises, this was all in the US's head, and our intel was bad...

What's that you say?

Pretending that problems aren't problems doesn't work?

The idea that if people just stop being so extreme, things will all just fall into place, like farking magic, is delusional?

Shocked, I say. Shocked.

Putin is just like a common cold. He'll be gone by April, along with the Russian Collusion "hoax".


Funny this man.
 
Xaxor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd say good luck but I'll just be depressed instead. This sucks. So much inevitable suffering for nothing. See you all on the other side, wherever that may be.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Time for personal sanctions on Russian criminals and seize assets in the US. Vlad needs to be slapped down.


Fark it, let's go bonkers on him:

One step into the Ukraine and we go nuclear.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: How long from right now is 4:00am 2/22/2022 local time there?


9:12 PM in Kiev now
 
S'moreSchnapps
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wonder if Germany will get serious about what's happening to their East and drop the whole "sorry neighbors but our history prevents us from standing up against unprovoked aggression by helping you."
 
Klivian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Who has the gif from the Simpsons where the Russia name plate at the UN flips to USSR?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Having a "tough guy" run your country never works out.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't quite think I've ever heard a world leader just come out and shiat on all of his predecessors. Vlad the Mad has name dropped Lenin, Stalin, Khrushchev, and Gorbachev in negative tones like it was nothing.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dpcotta: jso2897: jars.traptone: SVC_conservative: make me some tea: He's insane.

I was assured by the Fifth Fark Column everything was just exercises, this was all in the US's head, and our intel was bad...

What's that you say?

Pretending that problems aren't problems doesn't work?

The idea that if people just stop being so extreme, things will all just fall into place, like farking magic, is delusional?

Shocked, I say. Shocked.

Putin is just like a common cold. He'll be gone by April, along with the Russian Collusion "hoax".

Funny this man.


I just put them in "Grey 1" because it's a nice warning that reading what they post will give me a headache one way or another.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gonna need more popcorn for this thread

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Damn.  We knew he was pining for the glory days, but I guess I didn't realize he was defining the glory days as pre-Kruschev.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Welp, there it is.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Teddy Brosevelt: How long from right now is 4:00am 2/22/2022 local time there?

9:12 PM in Kiev now


10:12 is Moscow, I wasn't sure what time zone exactly it came down to.... but it's basically within an insignificant variance considering how that date came about.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Russia's GDP was barely $1.8 trillion in 2021.  Why can't the rest of the sane world just buy Putin and his cronies out, give them a nice island somewhere to live out their lives, and install a sane government?

It'd be the cheapest option in the long run.


I don't think you can just acquire a country by buying up its stock on E*Trade.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: SVC_conservative: I was assured by the Fifth Fark Column everything was just exercises

Nobody claimed any of this.

Try again Commrade


Nah, there were tons of people in here saying exactly that. It was just exercises, the exercises were just posturing, etc and so forth. 

I'm not surprised people here were doing that either, the same thing happened before Trump got in. 

"Oh, he'll never get nominated. Well, he got nominated, but there's no way he takes the primary. Oops, he took the primary, but come on. A guy like that will never get elected. Okay, well he got elected, but how much damage could he do?"

People have a need for things to be okay, and I do get that. But in reality, sometimes shiat sucks. This is one of those times.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Trump's best friend.
 
goodncold
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Time to max out the credit cards again on soup in a bucket....and gummies.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: make me some tea: He's insane.

I was assured by the Fifth Fark Column everything was just exercises, this was all in the US's head, and our intel was bad...


A lot of youtube/twitch people may also be eating a whole lotta crow soon.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 265 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.