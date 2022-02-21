 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTHR Indianapolis)   Another fatal shooting at that hive of scum & villainy, Chuck E. Cheese; "We didn't even get to sing Happy Birthday"   (wthr.com) divider line
8
    More: Murica, Indianapolis, IMPD Officer Samone Burris, resident Jessie Humphries, door, people, area, safety, stuff  
•       •       •

153 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2022 at 2:50 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
jayphat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
IIRC Chuck E Cheese has the highest number of fights per capita of any family restaurant in the United States, and for good reason. Who thinks giving adults alcohol there is a good idea?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: [i.imgflip.com image 500x888]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jayphat: IIRC Chuck E Cheese has the highest number of fights per capita of any family restaurant in the United States, and for good reason. Who thinks giving adults alcohol there is a good idea?


How else are they supposed to compete with the drug dealers in the parking lot?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"You just watch yourself. I have Do Not Serves at twelve Shakey's Pizzas."

"I'll be careful."

"You'll be DEAD!!!"
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What a strange takeaway. It wouldn't have mattered if they'd been able to sing Happy Birthday, a man was still murdered in the parking lot and they were still in a Chuck E. Cheese.
 
RedWineBuzz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
CSB, Chuck E Cheese's was my first job. It was near St Paul, not in the best of areas. I had Bumper the Clown duty and was accosted by young street toughs who I had to fend off armed with nothing but a horn, and some helium balloons. I also long suspected that Covid 19 originated in the ball crawl pit at that same restaurant.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Where a kid can be a traumatized kid.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.