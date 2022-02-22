 Skip to content
(hankarmy.com)   Remember that TFette that was trying to find #HankTheHellion a permanent home? Yeah, about that.... Welcome to this week's very joyous Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (hankarmy.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KCBlueGal [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Ahhh, thank you for the feature!

Before I get a bunch of "tl;dr":

The shelter that Hank was formerly associated with made a big stink and literally tried to "repossess" Hank after I didn't want to sign their absurd adoption contract that basically gave them full control over Hank's future with me.

After leaving my negative reviews on Yelp, their Google page, and Facebook page, I got blocked by them on FB; not that it matters now.

Long story short, he's my dog. Nay, he's ALL of our dog.

Happy Woofday!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

♥♥♥♥
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

I am so glad you have Hank.  The 'rescue' is, well, I am too nice to say it.

Tootsie says 'hey'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

you are awesome!!!! Hank is too!!!!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

So glad to hear there's a happy ending!

/Our 4th rescue is upstairs with my wife watching daycare kids.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

So glad it all worked out!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Hurray for Hank! I'm glad he's found his forever home!

And for DLC, re a post you made at the end of Caturday. You have to adopt the European way of giving the dates, today we have Tuesday, 22/02/2022 .

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Hmm, possibly Hank when he realised he had a forever home. :D
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Good 4 U!

And Hank too!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Ah, yes.  Also US Govt. way of date giving, I'd forgotten.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I was going to go with my sister for a 10km walk in the woods this morning.  But after last week's adventure in the brambles, and starting a 10-day course of antibiotics, I opted out.  So instead, it's a relaxed nap on the couch in the sun
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Salem is currently sound asleep, all draped over the top of my computer chair.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

nice!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Liberty's older brother!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Deku being a Deku .
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

I would not taunt Hank with a tray of cupcakes.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I just love this photo....

scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
