 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Headline:"At least six stabbed in NYC subway system after mayor announces new safety plan". Subby thinks stabbing people over unsafe behavior is not a very good plan   (nbcnews.com) divider line
42
    More: Scary, New York City, New York City's subway system, New York City Subway, first incident, Rapid transit, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, male victim, first attacks  
•       •       •

333 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2022 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry the social workers are on the way.
 
Frank tha Tank
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's honestly exhausting. It's exhausting to have to stand on a platform with a dude having an obvious mental breakdown. It's exhausting to have to constantly check your six when swiping your MetroCard. It's exhausting getting berated for not opening up the wheelchair access door letting fare jumpers through. It's exhausting dealing with the homeless literally taking a shiat on the seats. It's exhausting to deal with people aggressively hitting you up for money while you're just trying to get to work.

The whole thing sucks. I hope the new mayor starts cracking skulls, because the citizens of this city aren't going to accept being shoved in front of trains or followed home and getting stabbed 40 times, or taking a knife in the back because you're just trying to swipe in your wife.

This place changed for the worse with COVID. It's unbelievable the nonsense we have to deal with these days.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the stabber didn't get the memo?
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, subby? Well what's your plan?  Drinking and whoring?  Okay, I approve of that plan.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Don't worry the social workers are on the way.


Because the cops did a bang-up job.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Don't worry the social workers are on the way.


There should be a social worker assigned to every subway car. Hands must be held!
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank tha Tank: It's honestly exhausting. It's exhausting to have to stand on a platform with a dude having an obvious mental breakdown. It's exhausting to have to constantly check your six when swiping your MetroCard.


Dude, you can pay with your phone, and all rides after 12 payments are free (for the remainder of the week starting Monday).
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank tha Tank: It's honestly exhausting. It's exhausting to have to stand on a platform with a dude having an obvious mental breakdown. It's exhausting to have to constantly check your six when swiping your MetroCard. It's exhausting getting berated for not opening up the wheelchair access door letting fare jumpers through. It's exhausting dealing with the homeless literally taking a shiat on the seats. It's exhausting to deal with people aggressively hitting you up for money while you're just trying to get to work.

The whole thing sucks. I hope the new mayor starts cracking skulls, because the citizens of this city aren't going to accept being shoved in front of trains or followed home and getting stabbed 40 times, or taking a knife in the back because you're just trying to swipe in your wife.

This place changed for the worse with COVID. It's unbelievable the nonsense we have to deal with these days.


If New York wanted to bring back the low crime rates if the Giuliani Era, they wouldn't have voted for another left-wing DA who is proudly soft on crime.  This is what the people wanted, and they're going to get it good and hard.
 
Frank tha Tank
‘’ 1 hour ago  

haknudsen: RTOGUY: Don't worry the social workers are on the way.

Because the cops did a bang-up job.


What cops? They basically let the subway become a literal ThunderDome since March 2020.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they vegan knives?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on you, libs. In red states, guns would have been involved and dozens would be dead. Nice try, better luck next time.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is NBC's point that these stabbings demonstrate why the new policy is necessary, or that they demonstrate it is already a failure?
 
Frank tha Tank
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thornhill: Frank tha Tank: It's honestly exhausting. It's exhausting to have to stand on a platform with a dude having an obvious mental breakdown. It's exhausting to have to constantly check your six when swiping your MetroCard.

Dude, you can pay with your phone, and all rides after 12 payments are free (for the remainder of the week starting Monday).


That's more expensive than a 30 day Metro Card (46 paid rides a month) and because it resets every Monday, it's often more expensive if your month is front loaded or back loaded with rides.

But yes, whenever the 30 day OMNI comes out, I'm getting it, but until then, that $127/month MetroCard is getting a workout.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"At least 6" isn't super helpful.  583 people stabbed is at least 6. Is there an appropriate number?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: So is NBC's point that these stabbings demonstrate why the new policy is necessary, or that they demonstrate it is already a failure?


Yes.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank tha Tank: It's honestly exhausting. It's exhausting to have to stand on a platform with a dude having an obvious mental breakdown. It's exhausting to have to constantly check your six when swiping your MetroCard. It's exhausting getting berated for not opening up the wheelchair access door letting fare jumpers through. It's exhausting dealing with the homeless literally taking a shiat on the seats. It's exhausting to deal with people aggressively hitting you up for money while you're just trying to get to work.

The whole thing sucks. I hope the new mayor starts cracking skulls, because the citizens of this city aren't going to accept being shoved in front of trains or followed home and getting stabbed 40 times, or taking a knife in the back because you're just trying to swipe in your wife.

This place changed for the worse with COVID. It's unbelievable the nonsense we have to deal with these days.


Haha, no farking way.  They are going to try and ban some scary-looking black "assault" knives, knives with points, knives over a certain length, lock knives, knives with barrel shrouds, or some combination of the above and claim they did something about it.  And when nothing changes they will do it again and again and again.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why do you guys always have to see the negative side of stabbings? Clearly this means gun violence is down!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: Frank tha Tank: It's honestly exhausting. It's exhausting to have to stand on a platform with a dude having an obvious mental breakdown. It's exhausting to have to constantly check your six when swiping your MetroCard. It's exhausting getting berated for not opening up the wheelchair access door letting fare jumpers through. It's exhausting dealing with the homeless literally taking a shiat on the seats. It's exhausting to deal with people aggressively hitting you up for money while you're just trying to get to work.

The whole thing sucks. I hope the new mayor starts cracking skulls, because the citizens of this city aren't going to accept being shoved in front of trains or followed home and getting stabbed 40 times, or taking a knife in the back because you're just trying to swipe in your wife.

This place changed for the worse with COVID. It's unbelievable the nonsense we have to deal with these days.

Haha, no farking way.  They are going to try and ban some scary-looking black "assault" knives, knives with points, knives over a certain length, lock knives, knives with barrel shrouds, or some combination of the above and claim they did something about it.  And when nothing changes they will do it again and again and again.


The mayor said last month that he doesn't want the cops yanking the crazy homeless people out of the subway he wants the police to contact social services.
 
Frank tha Tank
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: Frank tha Tank: It's honestly exhausting. It's exhausting to have to stand on a platform with a dude having an obvious mental breakdown. It's exhausting to have to constantly check your six when swiping your MetroCard. It's exhausting getting berated for not opening up the wheelchair access door letting fare jumpers through. It's exhausting dealing with the homeless literally taking a shiat on the seats. It's exhausting to deal with people aggressively hitting you up for money while you're just trying to get to work.

The whole thing sucks. I hope the new mayor starts cracking skulls, because the citizens of this city aren't going to accept being shoved in front of trains or followed home and getting stabbed 40 times, or taking a knife in the back because you're just trying to swipe in your wife.

This place changed for the worse with COVID. It's unbelievable the nonsense we have to deal with these days.

Haha, no farking way.  They are going to try and ban some scary-looking black "assault" knives, knives with points, knives over a certain length, lock knives, knives with barrel shrouds, or some combination of the above and claim they did something about it.  And when nothing changes they will do it again and again and again.


You're probably right. Actually, you're definitely right.

Sigh.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: RTOGUY: Don't worry the social workers are on the way.

There should be a social worker assigned to every subway car. Hands must be held!


Heh. A woman I know had a professional position, and she was getting ready for a meeting. Someone came to her with a question that would have required a bit of explanation, and she said, "Sorry, not now, I'll talk to you about it after I'm done with this Kumbayya shiat."
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This WAS the plan. Those people were stabbed so they wouldn't get shot or pooped on. Study it out!
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Freedom for the wolves means death for the sheep.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: Frank tha Tank: It's honestly exhausting. It's exhausting to have to stand on a platform with a dude having an obvious mental breakdown. It's exhausting to have to constantly check your six when swiping your MetroCard. It's exhausting getting berated for not opening up the wheelchair access door letting fare jumpers through. It's exhausting dealing with the homeless literally taking a shiat on the seats. It's exhausting to deal with people aggressively hitting you up for money while you're just trying to get to work.

The whole thing sucks. I hope the new mayor starts cracking skulls, because the citizens of this city aren't going to accept being shoved in front of trains or followed home and getting stabbed 40 times, or taking a knife in the back because you're just trying to swipe in your wife.

This place changed for the worse with COVID. It's unbelievable the nonsense we have to deal with these days.

Haha, no farking way.  They are going to try and ban some scary-looking black "assault" knives, knives with points, knives over a certain length, lock knives, knives with barrel shrouds, or some combination of the above and claim they did something about it.  And when nothing changes they will do it again and again and again.


What about those multi-bladed, high-capacity Swiss Army knives? They've got corkscrews and everything!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Don't worry the social workers are on the way.


Yeah the NYPD who stand around in packs of 8 are going to be there right on schedule, six hours later when you're recovering in the E.R., to tell you "that could have been anybody"
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Never been to NYC, but if riding the subway is as dangerous as it appears (that's a big "if") then obviously they should do something.

Maybe the NYPD should have spent the time they wasted whining about how Blue Lives Matter and killing a guy for selling cigarettes to actually, you know, police things that need it.

But I guess that's not how you do modern policing. In modern policing, you ignore actual problems, suggest that if people want better policing they should show some respect, then demand more money. I assume that's where this is going. More money for the police.

Sadly, I am kind of encouraged that all these were stabbings and not shootings. That liberal gun grabbing must be making a difference, at least.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Frank tha Tank: haknudsen: RTOGUY: Don't worry the social workers are on the way.

Because the cops did a bang-up job.

What cops? They basically let the subway become a literal ThunderDome since March 2020.


Give them a break, they're all home with COVID because they were afraid of needles.

// anyway, the ThunderDome thing is bullshiat
// I was in New York a couple months back
// a chainsaw-wielding Mel Gibson was nowhere to be found
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
YO YO YO WHAT TIME IS IT???

STABTIME!!!!

/Disclaimer: Not exhorting illegal acts. Please don't stab people.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Frank tha Tank: haknudsen: RTOGUY: Don't worry the social workers are on the way.

Because the cops did a bang-up job.

What cops? They basically let the subway become a literal ThunderDome since March 2020.

Give them a break, they're all home with COVID because they were afraid of needles.

// anyway, the ThunderDome thing is bullshiat
// I was in New York a couple months back
// a chainsaw-wielding Mel Gibson was nowhere to be found


strangely, he was wielding a chainsaw screaming about Jews on an LA freeway
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That just makes it seem like someone who opposes the Mayor of New York saw the announcement and said to himself "Oh yeah? I'll show him!"

/Seriously, New York, wtf is going on with you?
//De Blasio's farking gone, clean up your shiat
 
heavymetal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTFA: "At least six people were stabbed in New York City's subway system over the weekend, with the first attacks unfolding just hours after Mayor Eric Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochulunveiled a new plan to combat violence on public transit, authorities said.

Five people were stabbed in the subway system within just over 24 hours after Adams and Hochul revealed a 17-page "Subway Safety Plan," which will see more police and mental health teams deployed across the subway system starting Monday."

I guess there was a rush for people to get all their stabbing in before the deployment.
 
phishrace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Clearly the mayor should've announced a new danger plan instead. Crimes would've been stopped left and right.

Do I have to figure out everything for them?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: RTOGUY: Don't worry the social workers are on the way.

Yeah the NYPD who stand around in packs of 8 are going to be there right on schedule, six hours later when you're recovering in the E.R., to tell you "that could have been anybody"


It didn't start yesterday. Cuomo wanted to add more cops to the subway but people accused him of racial bias and targeting the poor with aggressive policing.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Don't worry the social workers are on the way.


I know, empathy for the mentally ill instead of bullets. I puts a damper in your wanking schedule, huh?
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ask the Brits for help. They know how to stop stabbings.
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
iaazathot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iaazathot: RTOGUY: Don't worry the social workers are on the way.

I know, empathy for the mentally ill instead of bullets. I It puts a damper in your wanking schedule, huh?


/FTFM
 
iaazathot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: moothemagiccow: RTOGUY: Don't worry the social workers are on the way.

Yeah the NYPD who stand around in packs of 8 are going to be there right on schedule, six hours later when you're recovering in the E.R., to tell you "that could have been anybody"

It didn't start yesterday. Cuomo wanted to add more cops to the subway but people accused him of racial bias and targeting the poor with aggressive policing.


Certainly the solution shouldn't be addressing poverty and homelessness. That doesn't make any sense at all. Let's put out more guns and bullets. That will fix everything. *wank* *wank* *wank*
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thornhill: Frank tha Tank: It's honestly exhausting. It's exhausting to have to stand on a platform with a dude having an obvious mental breakdown. It's exhausting to have to constantly check your six when swiping your MetroCard.

Dude, you can pay with your phone, and all rides after 12 payments are free (for the remainder of the week starting Monday).


HEY!  YOU CAN'T SHIAT ON THAT SEAT!  I PAID WITH MY PHONE!
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Seriously, New York, wtf is going on with you?


Same as what's happening all over. The needs of the functional, law abiding, tax paying, employed citizens are put absolutely last.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

heavymetal: FTFA: "At least six people were stabbed in New York City's subway system over the weekend, with the first attacks unfolding just hours after Mayor Eric Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochulunveiled a new plan to combat violence on public transit, authorities said.

Five people were stabbed in the subway system within just over 24 hours after Adams and Hochul revealed a 17-page "Subway Safety Plan," which will see more police and mental health teams deployed across the subway system starting Monday."

I guess there was a rush for people to get all their stabbing in before the deployment.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Frank tha Tank: It's honestly exhausting. It's exhausting to have to stand on a platform with a dude having an obvious mental breakdown. It's exhausting to have to constantly check your six when swiping your MetroCard. It's exhausting getting berated for not opening up the wheelchair access door letting fare jumpers through. It's exhausting dealing with the homeless literally taking a shiat on the seats. It's exhausting to deal with people aggressively hitting you up for money while you're just trying to get to work.

The whole thing sucks. I hope the new mayor starts cracking skulls, because the citizens of this city aren't going to accept being shoved in front of trains or followed home and getting stabbed 40 times, or taking a knife in the back because you're just trying to swipe in your wife.

This place changed for the worse with COVID. It's unbelievable the nonsense we have to deal with these days.


Mentally ill + poverty × addiction = not a good time for anybody
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iaazathot: RTOGUY: Don't worry the social workers are on the way.

I know, empathy for the mentally ill instead of bullets. I puts a damper in your wanking schedule, huh?


It's easy to talk about empathy when you aren't the one pushed in front of a train or bleeding out on the pavement.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.