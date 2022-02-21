 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Hard to tell if this article is for or against letting the drivers of 40 ton death chariots do so while stoned off their asses
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just use the same solution for truckers used before with amphetamines for weed, raise the level needed for a positive test.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Testing is the cause" sounds like shooting the messenger.

So maybe raise the pay enough to attract better employees?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: "Testing is the cause" sounds like shooting the messenger.

So maybe raise the pay enough to attract better employees?


Testing is part of it, though.  I wonder how much of a f*cking shortage they'd have if they tested drivers for alcohol use, on a test that could detect it even if the driver last drank a month ago.

Get a better test.  I don't give a shiat whether a truck driver smoked weed last night and is sober now any more than I care if he had a few last night and is sober now.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get cannabis off Schedule 1 already. Before the upcoming nuclear holocaust would be nice.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psilocyberguy: Get cannabis off Schedule 1 already. Before the upcoming nuclear holocaust would be nice.


It's just as dangerous as fentanyl.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe, if this were a different country, we would look into why so many people use/abuse drugs/alcohol and try to alleviate the underlying issues.

But since this is America, we just blame the users and deal with it.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: "Testing is the cause" sounds like shooting the messenger.

So maybe raise the pay enough to attract better employees?


Oh man, I haven't seen that attitude since Trump's "Can we slow the testing down, please?" take on Covid.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: psilocyberguy: Get cannabis off Schedule 1 already. Before the upcoming nuclear holocaust would be nice.

It's just as dangerous as fentanyl.


LOL, not sure if serious. Is 1642 your IRA Employee Number?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well you'd think dodging a semi going 5 miles an hour wouldn't be that hard.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How was this different than Truckers driving while chugging down 8th beer in 15min.?
 
IrieTom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is that the test can be positive for a month or two after the last time the test subject was actually stoned.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I wonder how much of a f*cking shortage they'd have if they tested drivers for alcohol use, on a test that could detect it even if the driver last drank a month ago.


This. You don't have to be currently stoned to fail a piss test.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: edmo: "Testing is the cause" sounds like shooting the messenger.

So maybe raise the pay enough to attract better employees?

Testing is part of it, though.  I wonder how much of a f*cking shortage they'd have if they tested drivers for alcohol use, on a test that could detect it even if the driver last drank a month ago.

Get a better test.  I don't give a shiat whether a truck driver smoked weed last night and is sober now any more than I care if he had a few last night and is sober now.


I got a neighbor who has a home-every-night route. M-F. Yeh, he old and worked there forever. From Friday night arrival home to Saturday Afternoon he's killing a Case every 4 hours. Saturday night and Sunday are clear it out days. Whatever CDL X-class is.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: psilocyberguy: Get cannabis off Schedule 1 already. Before the upcoming nuclear holocaust would be nice.

It's just as dangerous as fentanyl.


Yeah, if you inject it like Becky did.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh, if the U.S. hadn't defecated on a world class rail system in the 1950s and '60s, they might not see this as such a big problem.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard to tell if this article is for or against letting the drivers of 40 ton death chariots do so while stoned off their asses

Hey, Subby: it's called objective reporting. In this day and age, I'm seriously impressed. Grace Kay is someone who bears watching.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: "Testing is the cause" sounds like shooting the messenger.

So maybe raise the pay enough to attract better employees?


Some great employees use cannabis in their own time. Over the decades my boss has stolen me away to come work for whatever new company she moved to a total of 4 times now, because when she realizes she's got a lot on her hands and needs someone she knows is very resourceful and reliable I'm the first name she thinks of (she has literally told me this, also calling me to poach me all those times was a pretty big clue). And I am one of those millions of Americans who enjoys cannabis on my own time.

Cannabis tests are notoriously problematic, because the standard test most commonly used can provide a positive test result more than a month after abstaining from cannabis entirely. I know this from first hand experience. It took me a month and a half to pee clean, last time I did. Some people will be test negative in a couple weeks, others like myself a lot longer (there's a lot that factors in for a given individual). None of that, nor their personal decision whether to use cannabis on their own time or not, matters to whether an employee is going to be a good one or not.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: psilocyberguy: Get cannabis off Schedule 1 already. Before the upcoming nuclear holocaust would be nice.

It's just as dangerous as fentanyl.


Weed kills. It does not pays the bills.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
getting worried that they're not getting their RDA of coffee and speed
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Benevolent Misanthrope:
Get a better test.  I don't give a shiat whether a truck driver smoked weed last night and is sober now any more than I care if he had a few last night and is sober now.

There are at least three companies working on a test that would detect more recent THC use, but none has succeeded so far.  That's not to defend the current testing regimen -- as others have pointed out, it's worse than useless for determining impairment. It's just to say that what you're seeking is also being sought but others but they're not there yet.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ethertap: Maybe, if this were a different country, we would look into why so many people use/abuse drugs/alcohol and try to alleviate the underlying issues.

But since this is America, we just blame the users and deal with it.


pssst, people do it because they like it, mystery solved
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Laobaojun: Gosh, if the U.S. hadn't defecated on a world class rail system in the 1950s and '60s, they might not see this as such a big problem.


And winner of the silliest post of the week goes to...
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Laobaojun: Gosh, if the U.S. hadn't defecated on a world class rail system in the 1950s and '60s, they might not see this as such a big problem.


The US has the world's best flight rail system. Europe's freight rail pales in comparison.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truck drivers are randomly drug tested on a quarterly basis, as well as in the event of an accident or traffic ticket, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Yeah, that's not what the regulation says. Post accident testing:
If there is a fatality in an accident involving a Commercial vehicle, the driver is supposed to give a urine sample and undergo breath alcohol testing (tickets or not).
If no fatality, but a person is injured and transported for medical treatment, AND the truck driver gets a moving violation ticket for the accident, then the driver is supposed to give a urine sample and undergo breath alcohol testing. Same thing if a vehicle is damaged enough to require a tow away from the scene.
 
borg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no trucker shortage, there's a shortage of people to load/unload the trucks. Nobody want to destroy their back and knees for $20 an hour max and they're usually drug tested too.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Russ1642: psilocyberguy: Get cannabis off Schedule 1 already. Before the upcoming nuclear holocaust would be nice.

It's just as dangerous as fentanyl.

LOL, not sure if serious. Is 1642 your IRA Employee Number?


IRA?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ethertap: Maybe, if this were a different country, we would look into why so many people use/abuse drugs/alcohol and try to alleviate the underlying issues.

But since this is America, we just blame the users and deal with it.


Unless we can blame a source nation.  It's Mexico's fault for all the weed / meth / whatever / velvet paintings.  Not their capitalistic fulfilling a need / want.  Them!  Them!  We wouldn't be doing all these drugs if it was up to us!  They get them here, and this is the only way we've come up with to get rid of them.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proteus_b: Laobaojun: Gosh, if the U.S. hadn't defecated on a world class rail system in the 1950s and '60s, they might not see this as such a big problem.

And winner of the silliest post of the week goes to...


I mean, we did. First half of this century you probably had multiple acquaintances that worked for a major railroad.

Oil has systematically pushed for roads over rails for over 100 years in this country.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's as safe as coffee!"

Actually, everything is safer than coffee if your allergic to coffee.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: I mean, we did. First half of this century you probably had multiple acquaintances that worked for a major railroad.


Yes, in 2022 and in 1922 we had very different needs for the transportation system. My grandfather drove a 40-ton-death chariot though, not a train.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Testing for marijuana use in the trucking industry is causing Dave not to be there.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: proteus_b: Laobaojun: Gosh, if the U.S. hadn't defecated on a world class rail system in the 1950s and '60s, they might not see this as such a big problem.

And winner of the silliest post of the week goes to...

I mean, we did. First half of this century you probably had multiple acquaintances that worked for a major railroad.

Oil has systematically pushed for roads over rails for over 100 years in this country.


Passenger rail in the US is a mess but freight rail is the envy of the world.

You also might want to check which century you live in.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funniest drug tests I have seen are at the dollar store, always wanted to try one out.
 
You are Borg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: edmo: "Testing is the cause" sounds like shooting the messenger.

So maybe raise the pay enough to attract better employees?

Some great employees use cannabis in their own time. Over the decades my boss has stolen me away to come work for whatever new company she moved to a total of 4 times now, because when she realizes she's got a lot on her hands and needs someone she knows is very resourceful and reliable I'm the first name she thinks of (she has literally told me this, also calling me to poach me all those times was a pretty big clue). And I am one of those millions of Americans who enjoys cannabis on my own time.

Cannabis tests are notoriously problematic, because the standard test most commonly used can provide a positive test result more than a month after abstaining from cannabis entirely. I know this from first hand experience. It took me a month and a half to pee clean, last time I did. Some people will be test negative in a couple weeks, others like myself a lot longer (there's a lot that factors in for a given individual). None of that, nor their personal decision whether to use cannabis on their own time or not, matters to whether an employee is going to be a good one or not.


All of this.

I'm lucky and can clean up within 2 weeks, low body fat and I exercise strenuously in the 2 weeks before the test. I've landed my dream job which comes with random testing on site, but they test for 50ng or over so at least it's not some and done. I'll be on a 14 on/14 off so I'll be able to enjoy some puffs. I'm in Canada where weed is legal on the federal level, there needs to be a better way to test.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: "Testing is the cause" sounds like shooting the messenger.

So maybe raise the pay enough to attract better employees?


Plenty of hard workers smoke weed in their off time. They just happen to work in industries without drug testing, e.g. white collar office workers. Not many places are going to drug test middle class professionals, of course, and not many people would pretend that smoking a little weed outside of work is a problem for them. The working class, by contrast, gets judged by very different standards.
 
jso2897
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

edmo: "Testing is the cause" sounds like shooting the messenger.

So maybe raise the pay enough to attract better employees?


So, you assume that drunks and meth heads are "better employees" than pot smokers?

stevenvictx: "It's as safe as coffee!"

Actually, everything is safer than coffee if your allergic to coffee.


Ever see one of those Big Pharma ads where it says "Do not take Roplaxin if allergic to Roplaxin."
Now, I always thought that was kind of axiomatic, but who knows. People are so damn dumb these days.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Harlee: Russ1642: psilocyberguy: Get cannabis off Schedule 1 already. Before the upcoming nuclear holocaust would be nice.

It's just as dangerous as fentanyl.

LOL, not sure if serious. Is 1642 your IRA Employee Number?

IRA?


https://acronyms.thefreedictionary.com/IRA Ninth one down.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yawn.  Stop using weed or find a job that doesn't test for it.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: edmo: "Testing is the cause" sounds like shooting the messenger.

So maybe raise the pay enough to attract better employees?

Some great employees use cannabis in their own time. Over the decades my boss has stolen me away to come work for whatever new company she moved to a total of 4 times now, because when she realizes she's got a lot on her hands and needs someone she knows is very resourceful and reliable I'm the first name she thinks of (she has literally told me this, also calling me to poach me all those times was a pretty big clue). And I am one of those millions of Americans who enjoys cannabis on my own time.

Cannabis tests are notoriously problematic, because the standard test most commonly used can provide a positive test result more than a month after abstaining from cannabis entirely. I know this from first hand experience. It took me a month and a half to pee clean, last time I did. Some people will be test negative in a couple weeks, others like myself a lot longer (there's a lot that factors in for a given individual). None of that, nor their personal decision whether to use cannabis on their own time or not, matters to whether an employee is going to be a good one or not.


Thank you for stating this so well. No one wants DUI drivers. But marijuana testing is unfair because unlike acid, cocaine, heroin, and meth which are out of your system in 24-72 hours, pot can last months in a heavy user.
I have it on good authority that many of the truckers (not Cross Border obvs) use cocaine/meth to meet their demanding schedules. On a random test they could show clean anyway if it's been a day since they used. But God forbid a truck smokes a J before his government mandated 6 hour nap.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OptionC: MurphyMurphy: proteus_b: Laobaojun: Gosh, if the U.S. hadn't defecated on a world class rail system in the 1950s and '60s, they might not see this as such a big problem.

And winner of the silliest post of the week goes to...

I mean, we did. First half of this century you probably had multiple acquaintances that worked for a major railroad.

Oil has systematically pushed for roads over rails for over 100 years in this country.

Passenger rail in the US is a mess but freight rail is the envy of the world.

You also might want to check which century you live in.


Lol , you know how those centuries just fly by
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

proteus_b: MurphyMurphy: I mean, we did. First half of this century you probably had multiple acquaintances that worked for a major railroad.

Yes, in 2022 and in 1922 we had very different needs for the transportation system. My grandfather drove a 40-ton-death chariot though, not a train.


Do you really think dominant industries only come about based on our needs?

That the shiat load of money the guys selling dead dinosaur could extract from our society had nothing to do with our path?

Fark user imageView Full Size

This picture is one hundred and nineteen years old.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Because truckers have never been drug tested before whenever.

UH uh.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Because truckers have never been drug tested before whenever.

UH uh.


There has been a massive shortage of drivers for DECADES.... since the early 1980s... when workplace drug testing became the norm.

Thats probably just a coincidence.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As fentanyl and the violence associated with trafficking start increasing, it's amazing how fast the authorities get with the program regarding weed.

Businesses are always wondering why they can't keep good workers.  Well, the more you pry into my off hours activities, the less I want to hang around your company.
 
