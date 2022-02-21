 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Woman got the idea how to murder her rich boyfriend from an episode of Frasier. She would have gotten away with it too had she known what to do with those tossed salads and scrambled eggs   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When you own a 2.4 million dollar villa you should be careful who you date, at the very least date someone good looking for fux sake.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And she'd have gotten away with it too, if it weren't for the old man and his dog.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, she looks just like wife who poisoned her husband in an episode of Brooklyn 99 that was on last night. (The one where Jake is supposed to be Boyle's second, and ends up sleeping w/ the medical examiner).
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I get all my murder plots from sitcoms.  You should have seen the time I killed my neighbor with a sheet of plastic on a clothes line, a flash light, and a slide whistle.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Darcy, who was on probation for the hammer and arson crimes against her ex when she met Dunbar online in 2014, also had a peculiar internet search history, which the prosecutor in her trial said included such terms as "spider venom," "poisonous mushrooms," "stabbed in the brain," "suicide poem," "how to commit murder," and "if police have your mobile can they see websites." She also searched "after suicide is house a crime scene" and "how long do internet providers keep history," the last of which clearly helped lead to her undoing.

Clearly, a criminal genius
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was there an especially dark episode of "Frasier" that I missed...?

Also, she tried to kill him with helium?  I wonder what tipped the victim off?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not gonna lie, I think this poor bloke had it coming when he didn't Google this coont ahead of time.  Hammering and setting a fire to off your previous boyfriend would be a major red flag to me.
 
