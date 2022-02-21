 Skip to content
(MassLive)   There once was a crane in Nantucket / Then some YouTuber said, Ah, f*ck it / As he climbed to the top, his butt in a knot / He thought, I hope I don't drop   (masslive.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your Limerick is bad, and you should feel bad.
 
WheezerTheGeezer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah...

But this looks like a more interesting article:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I tried incarnating Subby's limerick into a physical being but it just kept croaking "kill me!" so I had to let it go.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There once was a headline on FARK / that attempted to be full of snark / but subby did fail / and farkers did wail / We should feed this headline to the sharks.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is my periodic reminder that limericks have a specific structure, and disregarding that structure makes it not a limerick.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It is not hard to make a limerick.  Yiu should feel shame
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There once was a crane in Nantucket / Then some YouTuber said, Ah, f*ck it / As he climbed to the top, his butt in a knot / He thought, I hope I don't drop

There once was a crane in Nantucket.
And some YouTuber said, "I could fark it"
He climbed up to the top
And got scared of the drop
And thought "should have found someone to suck it"
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've written a limerick about the this headline

That wasn't a limerick
The meter was all jacked up
It didn't rhyme  and the number of syllables was off
To be fair you never came right out and claimed that it was a limerick
You just said "Nantucket" so we assumed.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There once was a man from Nantucket
Who saw limericks and just said fuck it.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: It is not hard to make a limerick.  Yiu should feel shame


th.bing.comView Full Size

What a Yiu may look like.
 
Burchill
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There was an old whore from Silesia
Whose quim had grown sweatier and grea-zier
So now you must cum
Up her stinky old bum
But be careful the tapeworm don't seize-ya- Ivor biggun
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Your Limerick is bad, and you should feel bad.


This. That is something, but it ain't a limerick

There once was a subby on fark
who posted crane climber as a lark
he filled out the form
no doubt from his dorm
The comments will bite like a shark/c'mon, I only had a minute here...
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
/ He hoped he'd not end up in a bucket...
 
Jamesac68 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My hands were cold just watching the first minute of the linked video.  Then I noticed it was from November, so probably still in the 50s or so.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Angus MacVicar (policey guy quoted in article) sounds like the most Irish East coast name ever.
 
