(People actually wore these?)   Somebody found a book of "create-at-home" costumes from 1983 and the contents are...undescribeable   (thunderdungeon.com) divider line
61
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 21 Feb 2022 at 12:59 PM



61 Comments     (+0 »)
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thunderdungeon.comView Full Size
 
hebrides [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
^^^

Was going to post about that one as well...isn't that Terry Jones?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm, Subby, have you never seen fashion from the 60s and 70s?  The early 80s just changed the drugs fueling that from LSD to cocaine.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thunderdungeon.comView Full Size


WTF?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [thunderdungeon.com image 599x881]

WTF?


welcome to Fark
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hebrides: ^^^

Was going to post about that one as well...isn't that Terry Jones?


I'm pretty sure it is, and this guy is a character actor I've seen everywhere, but I don't know his name.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that Stan Lee in the butterfly costume?
thunderdungeon.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: hebrides: ^^^

Was going to post about that one as well...isn't that Terry Jones?

I'm pretty sure it is, and this guy is a character actor I've seen everywhere, but I don't know his name.[Fark user image 599x1016]


Donald Pleasance
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was 23 in 1983. I don't remember it being this trippy.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It seems to be English and they are just much more twee than we are in the states.  I mean most of those were probably Doctor Who aliens.
 
patrick767
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I want to wear this to Family Dollar stores:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Lambskincoat: hebrides: ^^^

Was going to post about that one as well...isn't that Terry Jones?

I'm pretty sure it is, and this guy is a character actor I've seen everywhere, but I don't know his name.[Fark user image 599x1016]

Donald Pleasance


I was going to say Dick Van Patten, but I think you are right.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
thunderdungeon.comView Full Size


Oh Steve, lets dance.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Noooooooo!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Elizabethan one is actually rather impressive.

The rest of them ... oof. The result of way too many quaaludes washed down with Chablis.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
New life goal: Get rich enough to hire this to walk around my house.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

patrick767: I want to wear this to Family Dollar stores:

[Fark user image image 599x616]


Applebees has rats!  Big ones!
 
HFK
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hebrides: ^^^

Was going to post about that one as well...isn't that Terry Jones?


I thought it was Jay Thomas.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The bat being upside down made me gigglesnort. Someone thought they were clever.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Island of Britain can be every bit as weird as the island of Japan
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

patrick767: I want to wear this to Family Dollar stores:

[Fark user image image 599x616]


I mean, there's really not a whole lot stopping you.

If you don't, I'm gonna.
 
patrick767
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
lolwut.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sprgrss
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My mom made that bat one for me.  It was awesome.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If this one is wrong in some way then I don't want to be right,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: If this one is wrong in some way then I don't want to be right,
[Fark user image image 299x449]


It's the David Byrne costume
 
Trocadero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

grokca: [thunderdungeon.com image 599x710]

Oh Steve, lets dance.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 186x272]

Noooooooo!


That's a maxi pad.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

patrick767: lolwut.

[Fark user image 599x927]

He's just been looking for freedom
He's been looking so long
He's been looking for freedom
Still the search goes on
He's been looking for freedom
Since he left his home town
He's been looking for freedom
Still it can't be found
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [thunderdungeon.com image 599x881]

WTF?


we've seen odder 'aliens of the week' on Star Trek.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Third Man: [thunderdungeon.com image 599x940]


Worst Herb Alpert album cover ever
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Author is Jane Asher, Paul McCartney's ex-GF and sister to Peter Asher of Peter and Gordon.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sprgrss: My mom made that bat one for me.  It was awesome.


agreed. umbrella parts as bat wings is the coolest costume idea ever
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Still better than the plastic mask with two holes for the eyes, and white garbage bag poncho with the character on the front.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Trocadero: grokca: [thunderdungeon.com image 599x710]

Oh Steve, lets dance.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 186x272]

Noooooooo!

That's a maxi pad.


maxipad / tampon?   (it has the string...)
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ah, yes.

Early DragonCon.

I, personally, have done the Pied Piper and Jumping Out of the Cake.

I knew two sisters who threw the most awesome Halloween parties. I would show up as Jeeves and serve everyone drinks. There was a girl one year who came as a firecracker while her date was dressed as an AT-AT.

/ Good times
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Come inside for the show!
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The sandwich  man killer should strike again
thunderdungeon.comView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Late 60's all you needed was a mask with a mouth-slit and a garbage bag with printing on it.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No lie, my mother made me wear this plant when I was 8...in 1983. My brother was a skunk that year.

thunderdungeon.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

phalamir: Umm, Subby, have you never seen fashion from the 60s and 70s?  The early 80s just changed the drugs fueling that from LSD to cocaine.


Thought it was qualudes?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
CSB: My mom was a sewing goddess. In 1981, she made me an replica of Luke Skywalker's flight jacket.

She was smart enough to know better than make a humpty dumpty outfit for me.
 
antisocialworker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The hirsute man in the cake is the most sexualized of the bunch. It was a trippier but more innocent time.
 
MiddleAgedWoman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I trick-or-treated as a flower pot when I was 10.  I was the only non-hippy in my 3rd grade halloween parade.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: New life goal: Get rich enough to hire this to walk around my house.

[Fark user image image 599x798]


Grandpa goes to Burning Man!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
thunderdungeon.comView Full Size

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Is that Stan Lee in the butterfly costume?
[thunderdungeon.com image 599x798]


I wonder. Prototype for Butterflyman.
 
Cheron
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And you may find yourself living in a shotgun shack
And you may find yourself in another part of the world
And you may find yourself behind the wheel of a large automobile
And you may find yourself in a beautiful house, with a beautiful wife
And you may ask yourself, "Well, how did I get here?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
CSB: My mom was really into sewing and craft work and made an E.T. costume for me when I like 5 for Halloween. I didn't even ask for it and it was scary good. She pulled out all the stops.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
/ride or die biatches
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'd love to see people be that creative.
 
mekkab
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: phalamir: Umm, Subby, have you never seen fashion from the 60s and 70s?  The early 80s just changed the drugs fueling that from LSD to cocaine.

Thought it was qualudes?


while Quaaludes didn't go "out of print" until 1985, the 80s are reknown as the Coke-era.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What was so scary about that. Most were funny.
 
patrick767
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sprgrss: patrick767: lolwut.

[Fark user image 599x927]

He's just been looking for freedom
He's been looking so long
He's been looking for freedom
Still the search goes on
He's been looking for freedom
Since he left his home town
He's been looking for freedom
Still it can't be found


Hah! The book was out first. Maybe it inspired the Hoff's clothing choices! He should have worn the goldfish head, too.
 
