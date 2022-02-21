 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Vandals throw cones off bridge. Beldar inconsolable   (wcvb.com) divider line
    Strange, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Charles River, Harvard Bridge, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University  
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The cones dissolved upon impact.

/Vandals also seen tossing Oliver Smooth into the Charles
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Those darn flarndips have taken things too far this time.
 
Klivian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If they threw the cones to protest the bike lane the correct answer would be to fix the T

/there is no fixing the T
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's funny because it's a trial run to expand the bike lane on the Mass Ave bridge. I assume that all this will do is speed up the timeline to widen the bike lane and take away a car lane, just like the Longfellow Bridge.
 
ingo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: The cones dissolved upon impact.

/Vandals also seen tossing Oliver Smooth into the Charles


Smoot!

(and a nose!)
 
ingo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ingo: OtherLittleGuy: The cones dissolved upon impact.

/Vandals also seen tossing Oliver Smooth into the Charles

Smoot!

(and a nose!)


and by nose, I mean ear.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Should have taken them back to Remulak.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They should try South Africa, where people have been, for well over a decade now, if not lonfer, throwing cinderblocks off of highway overpasses and aiming at vehicles windshields so they can loot the crashed vehicle down the road.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They ran out of pump handles?
 
runbuh
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The guilty must Gnarfle the Garthok
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

runbuh: The guilty must Gnarfle the Garthok

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pat Brown

/obscure?
 
