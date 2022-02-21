 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Crash at Five Guys injures Two Guys, One Lady, One Girl   (wcvb.com) divider line
    8-year-old girl, Transport, Physical trauma, Woman, Saturday.Framingham police, Guys restaurant  
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo to the guy who chose this frame to start the video.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Y tu mama, tambien?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are the potatoes ok?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size

/multiverse alert: the girl's name was Sharon Carter
//and that's Deadpool
///it's all connected
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Where's the beef?
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
🎵...and a partridge in a pear tree?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sticker shock will do that to you
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

offacue: Bravo to the guy who chose this frame to start the video.
[Fark user image 620x531]


That's hysterical.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And while the ambulance would normally have been $150, since it was a Five Guys it came out to be $457.90
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [i5.walmartimages.com image 298x500]
/multiverse alert: the girl's name was Sharon Carter
//and that's Deadpool
///it's all connected


Two Kirks, One Khan, and a Pizza Place, when?
 
Klivian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I get that you're mad that their fries are terrible, but that's a little extreme

Been to this exact location before, used to live nearby, the limpest, soggiest fast food fries ever
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

swankywanky: And while the ambulance would normally have been $150, since it was a Five Guys it came out to be $457.90


But you get more fries than four adults could reasonably eat.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Klivian: I get that you're mad that their fries are terrible, but that's a little extreme

Been to this exact location before, used to live nearby, the limpest, soggiest fast food fries ever


And it's just flat out overpriced. If I want to pay that for a burger, I'll go to a steakhouse.
 
