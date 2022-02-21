 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Five people were discovered dead inside a Colorado apartment where a 4-month-old baby was also found alive - baby not a suspect   (nypost.com)
77
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These super hero origin stories are dark
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this basically how the Andromeda Strain started?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby in question:

Fark user image
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All drugs should be totally legal, maaaaaan
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: All drugs should be totally legal, maaaaaan


You'd certainly have less people dying from stuff like this if it was regulated

/You keep fishing though
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a reverse Trainspotting?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A substance that "could be described as illicit narcotics" was found

Those quotation marks are doing a lot of heavy lifting there, NY Post
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then the baby is a witness. Better bring it in either way.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.it
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.com
 
derio42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: So, a reverse Trainspotting?


A Spottraining, you might call it.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: All drugs should be totally legal, maaaaaan


These drugs have not been legal for over 100 years, and we have a market happily served by Chinese fentanyl.

But hey at least a 59 year old Gen X-er like yourself gets to make "maaaan" joke about those stupid stoners on an article about an infant found alone in an apartment in winter surrounded by dead people.

Go change your cargo shorts and your circulation socks.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what they thought they were taking?
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: BigNumber12: All drugs should be totally legal, maaaaaan

These drugs have not been legal for over 100 years, and we have a market happily served by Chinese fentanyl.

But hey at least a 59 year old Gen X-er like yourself gets to make "maaaan" joke about those stupid stoners on an article about an infant found alone in an apartment in winter surrounded by dead people.

Go change your cargo shorts and your circulation socks.


Well, that's a handle I never expected to check out, but handle checks out.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well Maggie shot Mr. Burns so never doubt what evil a child can do.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that reminds me, i didn't put my circulation socks on this morning
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Isn't this basically how the Andromeda Strain started?


No, the Andromedia Strain did not start with a strung out mom holding a baby screaming about how she'd just Narcan'd someone.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is more like Trainspotting, but with a happier ending for the baby.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: All drugs should be totally legal, maaaaaan


Counterpoint: Ivermectin
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derio42: Somaticasual: So, a reverse Trainspotting?

A Spottraining, you might call it.


Gnittopsniart.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBFGeek: BigNumber12: All drugs should be totally legal, maaaaaan

You'd certainly have less people dying from stuff like this if it was regulated

/You keep fishing though


And if America didn't like to snort, smoke or drink any mood altering substance we could get our hands on there wouldn't be all the death caused by the cartels.

/Yeah yeah legalization blah blah blah
//But you helped pay for the unmarked graves with each oz of weed you bought
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: A substance that "could be described as illicit narcotics" was found

Those quotation marks are doing a lot of heavy lifting there, NY Post


Article had a lot of "we might be right!"
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: BigNumber12: All drugs should be totally legal, maaaaaan

These drugs have not been legal for over 100 years, and we have a market happily served by Chinese fentanyl.

But hey at least a 59 year old Gen X-er like yourself gets to make "maaaan" joke about those stupid stoners on an article about an infant found alone in an apartment in winter surrounded by dead people.

Go change your cargo shorts and your circulation socks.


Whoa, whoa, hey now, that's uncalled for. Let's leave cargo shorts out of this, they didn't do anything wrong.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Isn't this basically how the Andromeda Strain started?

No, the Andromedia Strain did not start with a strung out mom holding a baby screaming about how she'd just Narcan'd someone.


Project Wildfire obviously made heavy edits to the official version of events.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Isn't this basically how the Andromeda Strain started?

No, the Andromedia Strain did not start with a strung out mom holding a baby screaming about how she'd just Narcan'd someone.


Yeah, that was an old man who drank Sterno.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: This is more like Trainspotting, but with a happier ending for the baby.


Good thing too.   Poor thing was probably only days away before these hippies got the munchies for a california cheeseburger.   (maaaaan).

Fark user image
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: BigNumber12: All drugs should be totally legal, maaaaaan

Counterpoint: Ivermectin


Bad counterpoint.  Ivermectin has actual uses, despite the propaganda you've been reading.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ivermectin

Used for head lice, scabies, and a number of other human parasitic infections.

But hey, horse paste, right?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBFGeek: BigNumber12: All drugs should be totally legal, maaaaaan

You'd certainly have less people dying from stuff like this if it was regulated

/You keep fishing though


It's doing pretty well so far
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: These super hero origin stories are dark


Every hero needs a methterious background.

Baby grows up to be the Crystal Avenger, with the combined powers of five meth-heads.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arachnophobe: Whoa, whoa, hey now, that's uncalled for. Let's leave cargo shorts out of this, they didn't do anything wrong.


Aarachnophobe, come in an sit down.    Your friends all have something that they want to talk to you about.    But before we begin, I just want you to know that we are all here because we love you and we care about you.     Now, who wants to go first?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Party hard

external-content.duckduckgo.com
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ashelth:
//But you helped pay for the unmarked graves with each oz of weed you bought

poor becky
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a buddy of mine works for google and he says they can predict clusters of overdoses based and searches.   The deal is basically this.    When somebody OD's in a certain area, all the druggies start looking up that area to go buy the drugs that somebody just OD'd on.

The theory is that they all want the strongest shiat possible and figure they wont be dumb enough to OD.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The baby in question:

i.pinimg.com
 
efefvoC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No drug is safe right now. People who are taking drugs and not knowing that fentanyl is laced within them are dying," Mason told CBS4.

This is the thing I get most confused by. Where is the profit motive for selling fentanyl masquerading as another drug? Even if it is a lot cheaper to make than other drugs, you would think the loss of repeat business, what, with killing off your costumers, would really cut into things after a while.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This makes very little sense from the standpoint of either drug dealers or manufacturers. Nobody profits from killing their customers by poisoning their supply.

It does make sense if you think it's being done by either some psycho who just wants to kill druggies or government agents trying to kill druggies. Same people, really.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait people actually live in Commerce City? I thought that entire area was zoned industrial.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: MBFGeek: BigNumber12: All drugs should be totally legal, maaaaaan

You'd certainly have less people dying from stuff like this if it was regulated

/You keep fishing though

It's doing pretty well so far


Just because you enjoy sitting in a miasma of your tuna-helper-and-coors farts doesn't mean that your asshole is doing well.      Beyond that, if you're stopping in at lunch time for attention, because there's one else to give it, might I suggest a diet change for the farts, an attitude change for the insufferability, and losing the shorts, because those ham calves you got down there below your knees would make everyone less uncomfortable in a pair of jeans - please try to avoid ones from Sam's Club or Costco.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: BigNumber12: All drugs should be totally legal, maaaaaan

These drugs have not been legal for over 100 years, and we have a market happily served by Chinese fentanyl.

But hey at least a 59 year old Gen X-er like yourself gets to make "maaaan" joke about those stupid stoners on an article about an infant found alone in an apartment in winter surrounded by dead people.

Go change your cargo shorts and your circulation socks.


as someone in their 30s who wears cargo shorts hiking pretty often, this hurts my feelings.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
came for babyface fenster, leaving satisfied

/phrasing
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: uttertosh: BigNumber12: All drugs should be totally legal, maaaaaan

Counterpoint: Ivermectin

Bad counterpoint.  Ivermectin has actual uses, despite the propaganda you've been reading.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ivermectin

Used for head lice, scabies, and a number of other human parasitic infections.

But hey, horse paste, right?


They're getting it from veterinarians and feed&seed stores, not CVS and their PCP.

Horse paste it is.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: This makes very little sense from the standpoint of either drug dealers or manufacturers. Nobody profits from killing their customers by poisoning their supply.

It does make sense if you think it's being done by either some psycho who just wants to kill druggies or government agents trying to kill druggies. Same people, really.


Addicts hear "ppl died" and think "wow that's some good shiat"

I wish it wasn't the case, but these people are ill and their thought processes are all farked up.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: uttertosh: BigNumber12: All drugs should be totally legal, maaaaaan

Counterpoint: Ivermectin

Bad counterpoint.  Ivermectin has actual uses, despite the propaganda you've been reading.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ivermectin

Used for head lice, scabies, and a number of other human parasitic infections.

But hey, horse paste, right?



It's a floor wax AND a dessert topping.

Nobody said that ivermectin wasn't useful. They said it wasn't a treatment, cure, or prevention for COVID. And they call it horse paste because the people so desperate not to listen to liberals are buying veterinary doses of it. It is literally horse paste.

I've bought amoxicillin for fish tanks before when I I had an infected tooth and no insurance many years ago, so I'm not one to sneer at creative pet store sourcing for critical medications.

But I at least understand that the infection in my tooth would probably not have been cured by flea spray or an ointment for rabbit ear mites.
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dittybopper: uttertosh: BigNumber12: All drugs should be totally legal, maaaaaan

Counterpoint: Ivermectin

Bad counterpoint.  Ivermectin has actual uses, despite the propaganda you've been reading.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ivermectin

Used for head lice, scabies, and a number of other human parasitic infections.

But hey, horse paste, right?


Can you provide citation of any post on Fark saying that Ivermectin has no legitimate uses?
You are making a claim - show us some of this "propaganda".
Or an article with anyone in authority saying that.
Protip: You can't.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The kid is the one who scored the shiat, man!
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Warthog: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Isn't this basically how the Andromeda Strain started?

No, the Andromedia Strain did not start with a strung out mom holding a baby screaming about how she'd just Narcan'd someone.


directors cut.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: BigNumber12: MBFGeek: BigNumber12: All drugs should be totally legal, maaaaaan

You'd certainly have less people dying from stuff like this if it was regulated

/You keep fishing though

It's doing pretty well so far

Just because you enjoy sitting in a miasma of your tuna-helper-and-coors farts doesn't mean that your asshole is doing well.      Beyond that, if you're stopping in at lunch time for attention, because there's one else to give it, might I suggest a diet change for the farts, an attitude change for the insufferability, and losing the shorts, because those ham calves you got down there below your knees would make everyone less uncomfortable in a pair of jeans - please try to avoid ones from Sam's Club or Costco.


That was sure typing.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Ivermectin has actual uses


None of which include treating COVID

despite the propaganda you've been reading.

Using Ivermectin to treat COVID "because the vaccines are poison and the government can't be trusted" is the propaganda. 

But hey, horse paste, right?

Yes, the propaganda has advocated in favor of ingesting literal apple-flavored orally administered horse medicine sold in veterinary stores. We've been through this before.

I'm sorry if this rocks your world, but people really are that dumb.
 
