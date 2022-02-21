 Skip to content
(WGME Portland)   Hey neighbor, mind if I build a tree house for my 8 year old? Hey no problem
51
    More: Murica, Backyard Battle, YTV, Rhode Island, Portsmouth family  
•       •       •

51 Comments     (+0 »)
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one hand bravo on the carpentry on the other tad on overkill side.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it really a treehouse if dad builds it instead of you and your buddies?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should rent that out on airbnb.
 
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live free or...what was it again?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well good for them making it ADA compliant.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without taking any sides on the issue, that's not a treehouse, that's a deck with a tree running through the middle of it.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a treehouse, it's a festival stage.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm siding with the neighbors... Thats not a treehouse, thats a deck.

I mean i get that you want to do the best you can, and you want your kid to have the best, but you overdid it... you Griswolded the hell out of that thing.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fivekiller: Live free or...what was it again?


...live in a nice neighborhood?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Potentially unpopular opinion - the City is right to push back here. Maybe this structure is legitimately for kids, but, especially with its being on concrete-encased posts, it's so far into "permanent residential structure" territory that, if the City doesn't, it opens the door for a ton of abuse by adults building all manner of "playhouses" in blatant violation of all sorts of codes. The thing about codes is that you have to draw a hard line somewhere, to prevent creep.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: I'm siding with the neighbors... Thats not a treehouse, thats a deck.

I mean i get that you want to do the best you can, and you want your kid to have the best, but you overdid it... you Griswolded the hell out of that thing.


And a big deck, at that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, maybe my opinion isn't all that unpopular.
 
Snort
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That is totally overkill for a tree house.  Parents went overboard.  They need to get things under control.   No wonder it didn't go under the radar.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
JFC! That's not a treehouse. It's an Ewok village!
 
Simon Hadley
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Every kid in town will want to play there.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
All that effort and they don't put a roof on it to actually make it house-like?

Oh well, have fun moving your tree deck.
 
neongoats
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You just know when they were building they were like "well hur dee hurr we're going to have the biggest baddest treehouse in the neighbohood and its going to be right in their FACE" as they put up a frathouse party deck with a tree in it and call it a tree house for their 8 year old.
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe his kid's in a band.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Love the complaints

"it's imposing the whole neighborhood"

168sqft, that's 12ish by 12ish feet, hardly an imposing structure.  And yes, it is a deck more than a treehouse, and it adults use it for Friday beers, so what.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I like how they included a picture of what a reasonable treehouse in the neighborhood looks like.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Simon Hadley: Every kid in town will want to play there.


It honestly doesn't even look all that fun. Its a fairly low, wide-open platform served by a boring ramp. The most interesting aspect is looking down to the sidewalk, though that also goes both ways, as everyone else looks right into your fort.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's one way to build a rental property in your back yard.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: ...it opens the door for a ton of abuse by adults building all manner of "playhouses" in blatant violation of all sorts of codes...


Tell me more about these "adult playhouses." I like the sound of it.
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Potentially unpopular opinion - the City is right to push back here. Maybe this structure is legitimately for kids, but, especially with its being on concrete-encased posts, it's so far into "permanent residential structure" territory that, if the City doesn't, it opens the door for a ton of abuse by adults building all manner of "playhouses" in blatant violation of all sorts of codes. The thing about codes is that you have to draw a hard line somewhere, to prevent creep.


I don't think that's an unreasonable position.

When I was a kid, a treehouse was usually something that was made kid-sized, mostly out of scavenged materials.  It wasn't really big enough for an adult to spend time in, at least comfortably.  It was also usually temporary in nature, and if it wasn't wholly supported by the tree that it was attached to it was at-most sitting on large stones or piers like these:
images.thdstatic.comView Full Size


So basically the adults could remove it with little hassle when the kids stopped using it or when it fell into disrepair.

Fanciest "treehouse" in my neighborhood was a friend's, it was basically a very small pole-barn type structure with the roof built to be a weight-supporting platform, with walls to the ground that were made of an open wood lattice on two sides.  The friend's dad built it with an eye on it becoming a garden shed for lawn equipment when the son stopped using it.  I think it was something like 10' by 10' with 6' of headroom inside from the ground.  It wasn't near the property line either, so the neighbors didn't have to put up with us snotnosed kids just staring into their backyards.

The family that built this deck in TFA seems to have forgotten these basic tenets, and instead of building a treehouse they've made unpermitted property improvements in violation of their easements and setbacks.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They now plan to move the treehouse away from the trees.

So it really is just a deck, then.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: Is it really a treehouse if dad builds it instead of you and your buddies?


Dad can help and/or supervise for safety.
The thing in the article is a deck though.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: BigNumber12: ...it opens the door for a ton of abuse by adults building all manner of "playhouses" in blatant violation of all sorts of codes...

Tell me more about these "adult playhouses." I like the sound of it.


Not a thing in your area?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A real treehouse has a ladder and a roof and probably a possum or a family of raccoons living in it.   At least in my childhood.   Except for that one in the giant mulberry tree.  It's trunk was so knotty we didn't need a ladder.  That one was two stories, made from scrap wood and fencing.  That tree would have been at home in Middle Earth.

I guess if the kid was in need of ADA compliant building, the ramp might make sense.

Like most everyone here has said, that's a deck.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They did not even have time to install the beer fridge and BBQ.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For that amount of effort, could've just picked up an old, junked Vanagon or SUV and rebuilt the roof supports to take two or three guy's weight.  Very little amount of work involved, the roof would keep the weather out for the kids to play inside (remove the locks on the doors so no one gets stuck inside), and no one would be accusing you of imposing on the 'hood with a spare vehicle parked out back.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ultimately, I think tree houses are the sorts of things you build in rural areas to make up for the fact you live in a rural area.
 
JS64
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yes and no.
 
Sawbux
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
story is not so bad. I expected gunfire
 
TWX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: BigNumber12: ...it opens the door for a ton of abuse by adults building all manner of "playhouses" in blatant violation of all sorts of codes...

Tell me more about these "adult playhouses." I like the sound of it.

Not a thing in your area?

[Fark user image 406x271]

[Fark user image 425x283]

[Fark user image 425x318]


I see the real houses in those pictures, but I don't see any playhouses.

I tend to think of something with a real roof on it.  Like this at the gradiose end of the scale:

images.wsj.netView Full Size


Or this as a more modest design that the average homeowner might actually be able to afford:

amishdepot.comView Full Size


Basically a small backyard structure with a wetbar and kitchenette, possibly with a bathroom, possibly with storage for materiel for outdoor recreation.

Sometimes fancier ones are also built to serve as guesthouses, but that's getting into a whole new level of permitting, and the lot might not be zoned for a separate habitable structure.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looks like a deck built around a tree. Put some plywood around the base you've got yourself a shed with a tree in the middle of it.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They were being shiatty. They knew they were being shiatty. Any protestations of surprise that their neighbors were upset is fake AF.

That structure is entirely designed to be permanent & used long after any kids have grown. Some people, you give them an inch and they can't resist grabbing for the mile,
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Ultimately, I think tree houses are the sorts of things you build in rural areas to make up for the fact you live in a rural area.


Eh.  Dad was born in a rural unincorporated community in southern Indiana, and there was no treehouse on the farm.  There were small abandoned barns that were threatening to cave-in at any moment instead though.

/and a pet was any animal that one could catch and keep
//until it died
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
168 square feet?  And it seems to be only 4' above ground level, and it's right up on the fence line.

As stated in TFA, that's a deck, not a treehouse.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ah, Portsmouth.  Portland's Tijuana.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
*clips onion to belt*
When I was a kid, parents never did anything like that. That was the days of kicking us out the backdoor with instructions to be home by dinner. Our tree fort (that term was the style at the time) was scrap plywood and 2x4s nailed up in a tree off in the woods. We hid old Playboy magazines up there.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TWX: BigNumber12: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: BigNumber12: ...it opens the door for a ton of abuse by adults building all manner of "playhouses" in blatant violation of all sorts of codes...

Tell me more about these "adult playhouses." I like the sound of it.

Not a thing in your area?

[Fark user image 406x271]

[Fark user image 425x283]

[Fark user image 425x318]

I see the real houses in those pictures, but I don't see any playhouses.



I'd argue that sinking six figures into a deck pushes it into "adult playhouse" territory.

That's not saying that I'm opposed to doing so, not by a longshot. But let's not pretend that they aren't the adult equivalent of a playhouse
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Our treehouse made the paper when I was a kid too. We were relocating materials from some condemned buildings down the street. Like you're supposed to do.w
 
TWX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: TWX: BigNumber12: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: BigNumber12: ...it opens the door for a ton of abuse by adults building all manner of "playhouses" in blatant violation of all sorts of codes...

Tell me more about these "adult playhouses." I like the sound of it.

Not a thing in your area?

[Fark user image 406x271]

[Fark user image 425x283]

[Fark user image 425x318]

I see the real houses in those pictures, but I don't see any playhouses.


I'd argue that sinking six figures into a deck pushes it into "adult playhouse" territory.

That's not saying that I'm opposed to doing so, not by a longshot. But let's not pretend that they aren't the adult equivalent of a playhouse


I guess I just see patios in those photos.

/has a gazebo
//a small one, perhaps 8' diameter
///doesn't use it much, the floorboards are starting to go
 
TWX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TWX: BigNumber12: TWX: BigNumber12: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: BigNumber12: ...it opens the door for a ton of abuse by adults building all manner of "playhouses" in blatant violation of all sorts of codes...

Tell me more about these "adult playhouses." I like the sound of it.

Not a thing in your area?

[Fark user image 406x271]

[Fark user image 425x283]

[Fark user image 425x318]

I see the real houses in those pictures, but I don't see any playhouses.


I'd argue that sinking six figures into a deck pushes it into "adult playhouse" territory.

That's not saying that I'm opposed to doing so, not by a longshot. But let's not pretend that they aren't the adult equivalent of a playhouse

I guess I just see patios in those photos.

/has a gazebo
//a small one, perhaps 8' diameter
///doesn't use it much, the floorboards are starting to go


I'll add, I also tend to think of the folly in the architectural sense of the word when I think of an adult playhouse.

Either way I think of something freestanding that qualifies as a structure in its own right.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sawbux: story is not so bad. I expected gunfire


Story's not over yet
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: BigNumber12: ...it opens the door for a ton of abuse by adults building all manner of "playhouses" in blatant violation of all sorts of codes...

Tell me more about these "adult playhouses." I like the sound of it.

Not a thing in your area?

[Fark user image 406x271]

[Fark user image 425x283]

[Fark user image 425x318]


not a thing in my income bracket.
 
JAGUART
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
pre-adolescent living quarters.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TWX: BigNumber12: TWX: BigNumber12: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: BigNumber12: ...it opens the door for a ton of abuse by adults building all manner of "playhouses" in blatant violation of all sorts of codes...

Tell me more about these "adult playhouses." I like the sound of it.

Not a thing in your area?

[Fark user image 406x271]

[Fark user image 425x283]

[Fark user image 425x318]

I see the real houses in those pictures, but I don't see any playhouses.


I'd argue that sinking six figures into a deck pushes it into "adult playhouse" territory.

That's not saying that I'm opposed to doing so, not by a longshot. But let's not pretend that they aren't the adult equivalent of a playhouse

I guess I just see patios in those photos.

/has a gazebo
//a small one, perhaps 8' diameter
///doesn't use it much, the floorboards are starting to go


I was definitely just grabbing the first handful of GIS results I saw on my phone. Your second photo is along the lines of what I'd meant - over-wrought, amenity-laden indoor/outdoor entertainment-focused spaces
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fivekiller: Live free or...what was it again?



Fall out of a tree?
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: edmo: Is it really a treehouse if dad builds it instead of you and your buddies?

Dad can help and/or supervise for safety.
The thing in the article is a deck though.


A deck....and if there's concrete involved? Possibly an addition. YMMV.
CSB: My dad thought the same. Thing. I'll supervise/help when needed. So I'm maybe 9? 10? Late 70's anyways. Myself and about 6 friends wanted to build a tree fort. Dad said okay, but WE needed to build it. Had to chip in allowance money, etc for Mats. I found out after that he had talked to the other parents and they all agreed to share the cost....and keep our $5(paid over time) as an offset (LOL). Not really, but they withheld the money, as per agreement.
Beginning of the summer, we had it done in under two weeks. 10x15, if I recall correctly. Built between 2 apple trees in my backyard. Only thing cool about this? Is one friends dad built a rectractable ladder for it. Pull the rope to get the ladder? Or ask for it to be dropped down. Some legit fun times.
We moved out when I was 16. It was still there. I know I smoked my first joint there.
My dad was amazed it lasted for 5 years..6...or more. It was really unsafe. Made by kids...rickety...one learned where to stand/sit though.
No lives where lost. Sign of the times.  This was about 8 - 10' off ground. Parents were fine. When someone falls through the floor? (and that should have happened). Not dead? okay. Broken bone? Okay...hospital. Cut or bruise? You bleeding out? No. Hold still. Mercurochrome. Bandaid. Good to go.
 
