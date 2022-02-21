 Skip to content
(CNN)   Ha haaaa, SUCK IT, BROCCOLI   (cnn.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a vegetable hater all my life. I would feel vindicated, if not for this strange pain in my left arm....
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Eating beans is great for your heart!!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sheesh! Critics are always so....critical; why do they do that?
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But they're still eating English food!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
TL, DR; Don't cook your vegetables!
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Something my 99 year old grandfather swore up until the day he died. Hated vegetables. Said all the diet stuff was bull, man ate eggs hotdogs and buttered steak, and drank his hiller high life, never saw him eat anything plant  except a hotdog bun or mashed potatoes
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As opposed to what, eating red meat?

Something weird happened when I got old, I found out that I like the taste of roasted broccoli. I never thought I would say that
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fresh or frozen broccoli is a dream compared to the slimy canned okra i was fed in my youth. That stuff was evil.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This study brought to you by the Meat Council.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This sounds like the spreading of dangerous disinformation to me.
 
covfefe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
VILE WEED!
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: TL, DR; Don't cook your vegetables!


Which doesn't apply to all veggies because some like tomatoes release more antioxidants when cooked. Nutrition studies are mostly bollocks.
 
dywed88
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Directly I am not too surprised that eating more vegetables isn't a big boon.

It is the indirect benefits that are likely to be key. Eating more vegetables will generally mean consuming fewer red meats and fatty foods. And is likely to contribute to a healthier lifestyle in general.

Kind of like how you see reports that vegetarians are less likely to be overweight and have various health issues, it isn't due to being vegetarian so much as just more focus on what you are consuming leads to better results.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Science Fact: Broccoli Has An IQ of Ten!"
Youtube DT1YLp1NL_k
 
KB202
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ffs. Now I'm going to have another round of all the paleo people talking about paleo nonstop.
 
rdyb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So what they found is the health impacts of eating a terrible diet and smoking and drinking can't be counteracted by adding some overcooked vegetables? Cool really helpful to know.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I would eat even more of them if they were raised for flavor and ripeness, and not for looks.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Eating beans is great for your heart!!



the Perfect Food if there ever was one.  has everything you need.   the Farters are the ones who are clogged up with putrid meat, etc and only eat beans occasionally.

if you eat alot of beans over time the farting goes back to normal.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: This sounds like the spreading of dangerous disinformation to me.


Nah if you read what the researchers actually found was that people who didn't eat the recommended amount of veggies and those who ate even less than that had similar heart health outcomes. The average veg intake was measured in tablespoons. So that tells you something.  This doesn't actually say anything about plant based diets vs meat heavy. As I said before, most nutrition studies are bollocks.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Something my 99 year old grandfather swore up until the day he died. Hated vegetables. Said all the diet stuff was bull, man ate eggs hotdogs and buttered steak, and drank his hiller high life, never saw him eat anything plant  except a hotdog bun or mashed potatoes


now take a a thousand of your grandfathers and see how their cancer and heart problems are higher than those who eat more plant based diets.

exceptions don't prove anything.  just like the 90 year old smoker.  it takes enough in numbers to see the effects.

that's the Scientific Method
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
images6.fanpop.comView Full Size

images6.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
note to self:  the human digestive track is long, like that of plant eaters.

the meat only eaters have short digestive tracks.

quickly in,quickly out so the meat doesn't putrify.

i eat meat but i know i should be eating more beans, etc.

habit of the western lifestyle.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it hasn't been said...these are vegis that are cooked in the UK by Brits.

/boiled, fried, etc.....
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

rdyb: So what they found is the health impacts of eating a terrible diet and smoking and drinking can't be counteracted by adding some overcooked vegetables? Cool really helpful to know.



crack is your best bet in a healthy diet.
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Any benefit went away when researchers factored in lifestyle factors such as physical activity, educational level, smoking, drinking, fruit intake, red and processed meat consumption"

Duh, eating a baked potato covered in bacon and sour cream is still unhealthy!

The #1 killer in the world is heart disease, if you want to avoid that and other diseases of consumption, go vegan, don't just eat an occasional vegetable, that's not how it works!
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: This study brought to you by the Meat Council.



ooops

fraid this thread is over, folks.


well done
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Vegetables are fine in crock pot stews, with meat and seasoning.  Maybe some rice too.
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I actually like broccoli and most vegetables.  Except cauliflower....eff that and stop trying to make everything out of it.  Cauliflower is not pizza crust or mashed potatoes!
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Beerguy: [Fark user image image 425x322]


"When I'm king in my own right, I'm going to outlaw beets." -Tommen "Baratheon"
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Something my 99 year old grandfather swore up until the day he died. Hated vegetables. Said all the diet stuff was bull, man ate eggs hotdogs and buttered steak, and drank his hiller high life, never saw him eat anything plant  except a hotdog bun or mashed potatoes


Genetics is funny. I'm 38 and spent 20 years in the military. I eat reasonably good, and exercised 5 days a week for roughly 20 years. I've never been fat, nor has my father or grandfather. When I was 36, my cholesterol started creeping up, and my last test had me in the high cholesterol range. My dad had a heart attack at 56, grandad at 42 (that killed him).

All that to say is look at what happens (or happened) to your elders and plan accordingly. What works for some people doesn't work for everyone.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: WillofJ2: Something my 99 year old grandfather swore up until the day he died. Hated vegetables. Said all the diet stuff was bull, man ate eggs hotdogs and buttered steak, and drank his hiller high life, never saw him eat anything plant  except a hotdog bun or mashed potatoes

Genetics is funny. I'm 38 and spent 20 years in the military. I eat reasonably good, and exercised 5 days a week for roughly 20 years. I've never been fat, nor has my father or grandfather. When I was 36, my cholesterol started creeping up, and my last test had me in the high cholesterol range. My dad had a heart attack at 56, grandad at 42 (that killed him).

All that to say is look at what happens (or happened) to your elders and plan accordingly. What works for some people doesn't work for everyone.



at the end of the day u r what u eat.
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Of course eating vegetables won't protect your heart. They go directly into you tum. Don't be such a silly billy.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now look what you've done!  You've made the broccoli sad!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
fark you! Broccoli is awesome.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Which makes the findings of a new analysis of the diets of nearly 400,000 UK adults
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Something my 99 year old grandfather swore up until the day he died. Hated vegetables. Said all the diet stuff was bull, man ate eggs hotdogs and buttered steak, and drank his hiller high life, never saw him eat anything plant  except a hotdog bun or mashed potatoes


My grandfather ate a ton of high carb foods with lots of meat, but he also was out on construction sites when he worked and had a few acres of fields to tend when he got home.

I'm mostly at a computer screen, so of course I can't pack it away like he could.
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: rdyb: So what they found is the health impacts of eating a terrible diet and smoking and drinking can't be counteracted by adding some overcooked vegetables? Cool really helpful to know.


crack is your best bet in a healthy diet.


William Burroughs lived to be 83.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: rdyb: So what they found is the health impacts of eating a terrible diet and smoking and drinking can't be counteracted by adding some overcooked vegetables? Cool really helpful to know.


crack is your best bet in a healthy diet.


I knew a 55 year old crackhead, therefore crack must be healthy.
 
